2024 MotoGP World Championship
Round Five – Michelin Grand Prix de France
Le Mans – Friday
It was an intense shootout for direct entry into Q2 at the Michelin Grand Prix de France, with the spots in the top 10 going down to the wire. At the end of Friday it was tight at the top too, with just 0.187s separating the top three. Thanks to a new lap record, however, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) reigns supreme ahead of 2023 duelling partner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), with rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) making a statement in third and on team home turf.
For Martin it was a building session, with the Pramac rider consistently running inside the top 10 before a fast lap with 10 minutes to go, before then improving further to set a remarkable 1:30.388 on the Pramac rider’s final run.
Bagnaia tried to fight back late, after briefly occupying the top spot with 20 minutes to go. However, Martin’s final sector was too good to match, leaving the reigning World Champion in second with Acosta finding time in the last 10 minutes of the the day to jump to third on his first day out at Le Mans on a MotoGP bike.
In fourth after another cracking day was Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales, who was a mere 0.269s from the top spot at the end of the opening day of action at the French GP. The Americas GP winner was ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) in sixth who had a positive Friday after putting a fresh soft rear tyre in his final run.
Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was sixth after a strong finish to the day – setting a 1:30.699. However, it was not smooth sailing for Miller after saving a crash after running through the gravel at turn two. However, at the other side of the box, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had a tough day, crashing for the third time on Friday, ending the day outside of the Q2 spots.
Aleix Espargaro ended a strong day for the Aprilia Racing squad, finishing the day in seventh, after briefly claiming the top spot. Behind Espargaro in eighth position after a great day was Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli, who earned direct entry into Q2 once again after finding late time late in the session.
2023 Le Mans winner Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) was ninth, clinching a Q2 spot and just 0.397 away from the top spot in the highly competitive field.
To the delight of the French crowd, home hero Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took the final spot inside the top 10 and by 0.010s, leaving some huge names to battle in Q1.
Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) is now forced to go through Q1 on Saturday after ending the day in 13th and despite showing flashes of speed and fast sectors failed to string a complete fast lap together. Marquez had a crash in the opening stage of the session, that left him behind the eight-ball.
Team-mate and brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) will join him in Q1 tomorrow, after spending most of Practice outside the top 10 and ending the day in 19th. Despite being way down in 19th, Alex Marquez was only a second slower than second-placed Bagnaia.
Brad Binder and Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will also prepare for a Q1 appearance on Saturday, hoping to join their team-mates in Q2. Further down the order, the French crowd will also be cheering on Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR).
MotoGP Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Martin
|Duc
|1m30.388
|2
|F Bagnaia
|Duc
|+0.145
|3
|P Acosta
|KTM
|+0.187
|4
|M Viñales
|Apr
|+0.269
|5
|F Ita
|Duc
|+0.295
|6
|J Miller
|KTM
|+0.311
|7
|A Espargaro
|Apr
|+0.326
|8
|F Morbidelli
|Duc
|+0.375
|9
|M Bezzecchi
|Duc
|+0.397
|10
|F Quartararo
|Yam
|+0.400
|11
|E Bastianini
|Duc
|+0.410
|12
|R Fernandez
|Apr
|+0.451
|13
|M Marquez
|Duc
|+0.679
|14
|A Rins
|Yam
|+0.818
|15
|M Oliveira
|Apr
|+0.831
|16
|A Fernandez
|KTM
|+0.855
|17
|B Binder
|KTM
|+0.976
|18
|J Mir
|Hon
|+1.133
|19
|A Marquez
|Duc
|+1.142
|20
|J Zarco
|Hon
|+1.186
|21
|L Marini
|Hon
|+1.472
|22
|T Nakagami
|Hon
|+1.743
MotoGP Free Practice One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J Martin
|KTM
|1m31.421
|2
|P Acosta
|KTM
|+0.237
|3
|M Viñales
|Apr
|+0.257
|4
|E Bastianini
|Duc
|+0.416
|5
|F Bagnaia
|Duc
|+0.431
|6
|A Marquez
|Duc
|+0.475
|7
|A Espargaro
|Apr
|+0.490
|8
|B Binder
|KTM
|+0.521
|9
|M Marquez
|Duc
|+0.550
|10
|M Bezzecchi
|Duc
|+0.559
|11
|J Miller
|KTM
|+0.614
|12
|F Morbidelli
|Duc
|+0.649
|13
|A Rins
|Yam
|+0.691
|14
|R Fernandez
|Apr
|+0.800
|15
|M Oliveira
|Apr
|+0.865
|16
|J Zarco
|Hon
|+0.982
|17
|A Fernandez
|KTM
|+1.012
|18
|F D Giannatonio
|Duc
|+1.125
|19
|T Nakagami
|Hon
|+1.164
|20
|F Quartararo
|Yam
|+1.277
|21
|J Mir
|Hon
|+1.587
|22
|L Marini
|Hon
|+1.929
MotoGP Speeds Across Both Practice Sessions
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Speed
|1
|F Bagnaia
|Duc
|318.5
|2
|P Acosta
|KTM
|318.5
|3
|M Oliveira
|Apr
|317.5
|4
|R Fernandez
|Apr
|316.5
|5
|B Binder
|KTM
|316.5
|6
|J Mir
|Hon
|316.5
|7
|J Miller
|KTM
|316.5
|8
|J Martin
|Duc
|316.5
|9
|F Quartararo
|Yam
|315.5
|10
|A Fernandez
|KTM
|315.5
|11
|M Bezzecchi
|Duc
|315.5
|12
|J Zarco
|Hon
|314.5
|13
|A Rins
|Yam
|314.5
|14
|F Giannantonio
|Duc
|314.5
|15
|F Morbidelli
|Duc
|313.5
|16
|E Bastianini
|Duc
|313.5
|17
|A Espargaro
|Apr
|313.5
|18
|A Marquez
|Duc
|313.5
|19
|T Nakagami
|Hon
|312.6
|20
|L Marini
|Hon
|311.6
|21
|M Viñales
|Apr
|311.6
|22
|M Marquez
|Duc
|311.6
MotoGP Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Martin
|92
|2
|Bagnaia
|75
|3
|Bastianini
|70
|4
|Acosta
|69
|5
|Viñales
|63
|6
|Marquez
|60
|7
|Binder
|59
|8
|Espargaro
|39
|9
|Bezzecchi
|36
|10
|Di Giannantonio
|34
|11
|Marquez
|27
|12
|Quartararo
|25
|13
|Oliveira
|23
|14
|Miller
|22
|15
|Fernandez
|12
|16
|Mir
|12
|17
|Fernandez
|10
|18
|Pedrosa
|7
|19
|Rins
|6
|20
|Morbidelli
|6
|21
|Zarco
|5
|22
|Nakagami
|4
|23
|Marini
|0
|24
|Bradl
|0
Moto2
Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) ended Friday on top in Moto2, claiming a new lap record at Le Mans with a 1:35.473 in the last five minutes of the session.
Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp) was second despite losing the front at the end of the session while on a fast lap.
Third went the way of his team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, who found time on a last fast lap to rocket up the order.
Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini) was fourth as he looks to fight for a maiden win this weekend, with Championship leader Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) completing the top five.
Senna Agius is off to a good start, ending Friday 12th on combined times, eight-tenths quicker than his more experienced team-mate.
Moto2 Practice One Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|S Garcia
|Bos
|1m35.473
|2
|A Lopez
|Bos
|+0.076
|3
|F Aldeguer
|Bos
|+0.292
|4
|M Gonzalez
|Kal
|+0.307
|5
|J Roberts
|Kal
|+0.310
|6
|A Ogura
|Bos
|+0.369
|7
|B Baltus
|Kal
|+0.550
|8
|S Chantra
|Kal
|+0.573
|9
|A Canet
|Kal
|+0.671
|10
|T Arbolino
|Kal
|+0.711
|11
|J Alcoba
|Kal
|+0.805
|12
|S Agius
|Kal
|+0.822
|13
|M Ramirez
|Kal
|+0.824
|14
|F Salac
|Kal
|+0.841
|15
|Z Goorbergh
|Kal
|+0.862
|16
|A Arenas
|Kal
|+0.865
|17
|I Guevara
|Kal
|+1.007
|18
|J Masia
|Kal
|+1.129
|19
|D Moreira
|Kal
|+1.160
|20
|J Dixon
|Kal
|+1.326
|21
|D Muñoz
|Kal
|+1.458
|22
|D Foggia
|Kal
|+1.461
|23
|D Öncü
|Kal
|+1.518
|24
|D Binder
|Kal
|+1.652
|25
|X Cardelus
|Kal
|+1.769
|26
|A Sasaki
|Kal
|+2.267
|27
|X Artigas
|For
|+3.013
Moto2 Free Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A Lopez
|Bos
|1m35.556
|2
|F Aldeguer
|Bos
|+0.155
|3
|J Roberts
|Kal
|+0.384
|4
|M Gonzalez
|Kal
|+0.461
|5
|A Ogura
|Bos
|+0.604
|6
|S Garcia
|Bos
|+0.631
|7
|B Baltus
|Kal
|+0.689
|8
|J Dixon
|Kal
|+0.729
|9
|T Arbolino
|Kal
|+0.813
|10
|M Ramirez
|Kal
|+0.854
|11
|S Chantra
|Kal
|+0.939
|12
|F Salac
|Kal
|+0.960
|13
|D Foggia
|Kal
|+1.017
|14
|A Canet
|Kal
|+1.068
|15
|Z Goorbergh
|Kal
|+1.077
|16
|S Agius
|Kal
|+1.098
|17
|A Arenas
|Kal
|+1.125
|18
|J Alcoba
|Kal
|+1.231
|19
|D Binder
|Kal
|+1.348
|20
|J Masia
|Kal
|+1.382
|21
|D Moreira
|Kal
|+1.396
|22
|I Guevara
|Kal
|+1.613
|23
|D Öncü
|Kal
|+1.703
|24
|A Sasaki
|Kal
|+1.716
|25
|D Muñoz
|Kal
|+2.044
|26
|X Cardelus
|Kal
|+2.570
|27
|A Escrig
|For
|+3.140
|28
|X Artigas
|For
|+3.405
Moto2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|J Roberts
|69
|2
|S Garcia
|64
|3
|F Aldeguer
|54
|4
|M Gonzalez
|46
|5
|A Ogura
|43
|6
|A Lopez
|38
|7
|A Canet
|38
|8
|A Arenas
|31
|9
|C Vietti
|29
|10
|M Ramirez
|28
|11
|J Alcoba
|25
|12
|B Baltus
|23
|13
|T Arbolino
|18
|14
|S Chantra
|17
|15
|D Foggia
|10
|16
|F Salac
|6
|17
|Z Vd
|6
|18
|I Guevara
|4
|19
|D Öncü
|3
|20
|B Bendsneyder
|2
|21
|S Agius
|2
|22
|D Moreira
|2
Moto3
CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team’s David Alonso smashed the lap record for the second time on Friday, setting a remarkable 1:40.470, to finish Friday ahead of teammate Joel Esteban, who was the only other rider inside the 1:40 bracket – but 0.480s adrift from Alonso.
David Alonso – P1
“We are doing a great job, but the points will not be awarded until Sunday. The first day has gone well and we have improved some things compared to last year. I am always looking for where to improve and even if there is a big gap to the rest now, they always get closer. Here the tyre seems to be holding up well and I think we can do a good time on used tyres. Tomorrow the track will be better and maybe we can progress more.”
Joel Esteban – P2
“We are doing a great job, we are making progress and I am getting closer to the front positions. Today I have felt very comfortable on the bike, I am enjoying it. I have finished second on a new circuit for me and I am very happy. Tomorrow, I want to continue in the same line as today, I still have room for improvement at this circuit and I hope to go straight into Q2.”
In third place after briefly snatching the top spot with 10 minutes remaining was Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) – continuing to look like a race contender.
It was a dramatic session throughout with riders pushing to the absolute limit as the top spot changed hands multiple times between Alonso, Esteban, and Holgado. There were also a number of crashers, riders ok.
Meanwhile, returning to racing this weekend was Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), ending Friday in fourth but a mere 0.014s faster than Jerez winner Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who rounded out the top five despite suffering a crash in the closing stages of the session at turn 13.
Joel Kelso ended Friday ninth quickest, while countryman Jacob Roulstone rounded out the top ten.
Moto3 Practice One Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|D Alonso
|CFM
|1m40.470
|2
|J Esteban
|CFM
|+0.480
|3
|D Holgado
|GAS
|+0.586
|4
|J Rueda
|KTM
|+0.731
|5
|C Veijer
|HUS
|+0.745
|6
|R Rossi
|KTM
|+0.833
|7
|T Suzuki
|HUS
|+0.840
|8
|A Piqueras
|Hon
|+0.869
|9
|J Kelso
|KTM
|+0.886
|10
|J Roulstone
|GAS
|+0.983
|11
|R Yamanaka
|KTM
|+1.051
|12
|D Muñoz
|KTM
|+1.156
|13
|I Ortola
|KTM
|+1.159
|14
|T Furusato
|Hon
|+1.164
|15
|A Fernandez
|Hon
|+1.197
|16
|X Zurutuza
|KTM
|+1.258
|17
|N Carraro
|KTM
|+1.286
|18
|S Nepa
|KTM
|+1.316
|19
|M Bertelle
|HON
|+1.390
|20
|N Dettwiler
|KTM
|+1.414
|21
|F Farioli
|Hon
|+1.540
|22
|S Ogden
|Hon
|+1.686
|23
|L Lunetta
|Hon
|+2.202
|24
|D Almansa
|Hon
|+2.409
|25
|J Whatley
|Hon
|+2.858
|26
|T Buasri
|Hon
|+3.101
Moto3 Free Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|D Alonso
|CFM
|1m40.792
|2
|F Farioli
|Hon
|+0.788
|3
|S Ogden
|Hon
|+0.987
|4
|D Holgado
|GAS
|+1.046
|5
|T Suzuki
|Hus
|+1.063
|6
|X Zurutuza
|KTM
|+1.067
|7
|D Muñoz
|KTM
|+1.070
|8
|R Yamanaka
|KTM
|+1.093
|9
|J Kelso
|KTM
|+1.114
|10
|C Veijer
|HUS
|+1.129
|11
|R Rossi
|KTM
|+1.214
|12
|J Rueda
|KTM
|+1.289
|13
|T Furusato
|HON
|+1.326
|14
|S Nepa
|KTM
|+1.392
|15
|A Fernandez
|Hon
|+1.483
|16
|J Roulstone
|GAS
|+1.503
|17
|N Carraro
|KTM
|+1.543
|18
|D Almansa
|Hon
|+1.598
|19
|A Piqueras
|Hon
|+1.600
|20
|J Esteban
|CFM
|+1.606
|21
|J Whatley
|HON
|+1.731
|22
|I Ortola
|KTM
|+1.969
|23
|M Bertelle
|Hon
|+2.316
|24
|L Lunetta
|Hon
|+2.350
|25
|N Dettwiler
|KTM
|+2.790
|26
|T Buasri
|Hon
|+3.318
Moto3 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|D Holgado
|74
|2
|D Alonso
|68
|3
|C Veijer
|46
|4
|I Ortola
|39
|5
|J Kelso
|39
|6
|D Muñoz
|38
|7
|A Piqueras
|26
|8
|R Yamanaka
|26
|9
|S Nepa
|26
|10
|J Roulstone
|23
|11
|T Suzuki
|22
|12
|A Fernandez
|21
|13
|A Rueda
|20
|14
|J Esteban
|20
|15
|T Furusato
|16
|16
|N Carraro
|14
|17
|R Rossi
|13
|18
|M Bertelle
|12
|19
|F Farioli
|4
|20
|S Ogden
|4
|21
|X Zurutuza
|3
|22
|V Perez
|2
MotoE Qualifying
Under sunny skies in France, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) has finally clinched his first pole position in the FiM Enel MotoE World Championship, having been one of the fastest in the field since this debut but missing that last stat. He did it in style too, with a new lap record of 1:39.995 making him the only rider to break into the 1:39s, but the chasing pack certainly weren’t far behind. Sophomore sensation Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) tails the pole sitter by just 0.031 of a second for his second front row start of the season, and completing the front row in third is season opener polesitter Eric Granado (LCR E-Team).
In an extremely close Q2 session that saw the top seven riders split by just 0.312 of a second, Garzo managed to just keep his rivals at bay with that first-ever 1:39 MotoE lap of the Le Mans circuit. With Garzo on a run of four consecutive second place finishes stretching from the last round of 2023 to the first round of 2024, he has the best possible start to bring that streak to an end and take his first victory since Germany last season.
Behind, reigning World Champion and 2024 championship leader Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) managed to do a fine job of completing the qualifying recovery, by progressing through from Q1 and then taking 4th in Q2. He starts alongside Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) who managed to improve his career-best qualifying one place to 5th and all at a venue he’s never been to before.
In the closing stages of Q1 there was some luckless drama for session-topper Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) who was the innocent party in a crash for Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE). Finello, who lost the front through Le Mans’ fast Turn 1, unfortunately collided with Zannoni’s machine as he went through the chicane. With no time to prepare a spare bike, Zannoni’s well-earned Q2 place was rendered almost immaterial as he was unable to take part in the session. Zannoni will line up 10th for tomorrow’s races. Team-mate and 2019 World Cup Winner Matteo Ferrari’s (Felo Gresini Team) difficult start to the season continues with the Italian qualifying 14th after an issue midway through Q1 slowed his progress.
MotoE Combined Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|H Garzo
|Duc
|1m39.995
|2
|N Spinelli
|Duc
|+0.031
|3
|E Granado
|Duc
|+0.131
|4
|M Casadei
|Duc
|+0.200
|5
|O Gutierrez
|Duc
|+0.306
|6
|J Torres
|Duc
|+0.312
|7
|A Zaccone
|Duc
|+0.321
|8
|M Pons
|Duc
|+0.605
|9
|L Tulovic
|Duc
|+0.846
|Q1
|10
|K Zannoni
|Duc
|/
|11
|A Mantovani
|Duc
|(*) 0.283
|12
|A Finello
|Duc
|(*) 0.302
|13
|K Manfredi
|Duc
|(*) 0.421
|14
|M Ferrari
|Duc
|(*) 0.556
|15
|M Roccoli
|Duc
|(*) 0.844
|16
|C Davies
|Duc
|(*) 1.551
|17
|M Herrera
|Duc
|(*) 2.370
|18
|A Pontone
|Duc
|(*) 2.397
MotoE Speed Across All Sessions
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Speed
|1
|O Gutierrez
|Duc
|249.9
|2
|K Zannoni
|Duc
|249.3
|3
|H Garzo
|Duc
|249.3
|4
|M Herrera
|Duc
|248.6
|5
|N Spinelli
|Duc
|248.0
|6
|M Roccoli
|Duc
|248.0
|7
|A Finello
|Duc
|246.8
|8
|M Casadei
|Duc
|246.8
|9
|A Zaccone
|Duc
|246.2
|10
|M Pons
|Duc
|246.2
|11
|A Pontone
|Duc
|246.2
|12
|L Tulovic
|Duc
|246.2
|13
|E Granado
|Duc
|246.2
|14
|K Manfredi
|Duc
|245.6
|15
|J Torres
|Duc
|245.6
|16
|M Ferrari
|Duc
|244.4
|17
|C Davies
|Duc
|242.6
|18
|A Mantovani
|Duc
|242.6
Le Mans MotoGP Schedule AEST
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1640
|Moto3
|P2
|1725
|Moto2
|P2
|1810
|MotoGP
|FP2
|1850
|MotoGP
|Q1
|1915
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2015
|MotoE
|R1
|2050
|Moto3
|Q1
|2115
|Moto3
|Q2
|2145
|Moto2
|Q1
|2210
|Moto2
|Q2
|2300
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|0010
|MotoE
|R2
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1740
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1900
|Moto3
|Race
|2200
|Moto2
|Race
|2310
|MotoGP
|Race
2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar (Updated)
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|5
|12 May
|France Le Mans
|6
|26 May
|Catalunya Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|7
|02 Jun
|Italy Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|8
|16 Jun
|Kazakhstan Sokol International Racetrack
|9
|30 Jun
|Netherlands TT Circuit Assen
|10
|07 Jul
|Germany Sachsenring
|11
|04 Aug
|Great Britain Silverstone Circuit
|12
|18 Aug
|Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|13
|01 Sep
|Aragon MotorLand Aragón
|14
|08 Sep
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano
|15
|22 Sep
|India Buddh International Circuit
|16
|29 Sep
|Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|17
|06 Oct
|Japan Mobility Resort Motegi
|18
|20 Oct
|Australia Phillip Island
|19
|27 Oct
|Thailand Chang International Circuit
|20
|03 Nov
|Malaysia Sepang International Circuit
|21
|17 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana Circuit Ricardo Tormo