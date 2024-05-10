2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Five – Michelin Grand Prix de France

Le Mans – Friday

It was an intense shootout for direct entry into Q2 at the Michelin Grand Prix de France, with the spots in the top 10 going down to the wire. At the end of Friday it was tight at the top too, with just 0.187s separating the top three. Thanks to a new lap record, however, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) reigns supreme ahead of 2023 duelling partner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), with rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) making a statement in third and on team home turf.

For Martin it was a building session, with the Pramac rider consistently running inside the top 10 before a fast lap with 10 minutes to go, before then improving further to set a remarkable 1:30.388 on the Pramac rider’s final run.

Bagnaia tried to fight back late, after briefly occupying the top spot with 20 minutes to go. However, Martin’s final sector was too good to match, leaving the reigning World Champion in second with Acosta finding time in the last 10 minutes of the the day to jump to third on his first day out at Le Mans on a MotoGP bike.

In fourth after another cracking day was Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Viñales, who was a mere 0.269s from the top spot at the end of the opening day of action at the French GP. The Americas GP winner was ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) in sixth who had a positive Friday after putting a fresh soft rear tyre in his final run.

Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was sixth after a strong finish to the day – setting a 1:30.699. However, it was not smooth sailing for Miller after saving a crash after running through the gravel at turn two. However, at the other side of the box, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had a tough day, crashing for the third time on Friday, ending the day outside of the Q2 spots.

Aleix Espargaro ended a strong day for the Aprilia Racing squad, finishing the day in seventh, after briefly claiming the top spot. Behind Espargaro in eighth position after a great day was Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli, who earned direct entry into Q2 once again after finding late time late in the session.

2023 Le Mans winner Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) was ninth, clinching a Q2 spot and just 0.397 away from the top spot in the highly competitive field.

To the delight of the French crowd, home hero Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took the final spot inside the top 10 and by 0.010s, leaving some huge names to battle in Q1.

Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) is now forced to go through Q1 on Saturday after ending the day in 13th and despite showing flashes of speed and fast sectors failed to string a complete fast lap together. Marquez had a crash in the opening stage of the session, that left him behind the eight-ball.

Team-mate and brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) will join him in Q1 tomorrow, after spending most of Practice outside the top 10 and ending the day in 19th. Despite being way down in 19th, Alex Marquez was only a second slower than second-placed Bagnaia.

Brad Binder and Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will also prepare for a Q1 appearance on Saturday, hoping to join their team-mates in Q2. Further down the order, the French crowd will also be cheering on Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR).

MotoGP Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 1m30.388 2 F Bagnaia Duc +0.145 3 P Acosta KTM +0.187 4 M Viñales Apr +0.269 5 F Ita Duc +0.295 6 J Miller KTM +0.311 7 A Espargaro Apr +0.326 8 F Morbidelli Duc +0.375 9 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.397 10 F Quartararo Yam +0.400 11 E Bastianini Duc +0.410 12 R Fernandez Apr +0.451 13 M Marquez Duc +0.679 14 A Rins Yam +0.818 15 M Oliveira Apr +0.831 16 A Fernandez KTM +0.855 17 B Binder KTM +0.976 18 J Mir Hon +1.133 19 A Marquez Duc +1.142 20 J Zarco Hon +1.186 21 L Marini Hon +1.472 22 T Nakagami Hon +1.743

MotoGP Free Practice One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin KTM 1m31.421 2 P Acosta KTM +0.237 3 M Viñales Apr +0.257 4 E Bastianini Duc +0.416 5 F Bagnaia Duc +0.431 6 A Marquez Duc +0.475 7 A Espargaro Apr +0.490 8 B Binder KTM +0.521 9 M Marquez Duc +0.550 10 M Bezzecchi Duc +0.559 11 J Miller KTM +0.614 12 F Morbidelli Duc +0.649 13 A Rins Yam +0.691 14 R Fernandez Apr +0.800 15 M Oliveira Apr +0.865 16 J Zarco Hon +0.982 17 A Fernandez KTM +1.012 18 F D Giannatonio Duc +1.125 19 T Nakagami Hon +1.164 20 F Quartararo Yam +1.277 21 J Mir Hon +1.587 22 L Marini Hon +1.929

MotoGP Speeds Across Both Practice Sessions

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 F Bagnaia Duc 318.5 2 P Acosta KTM 318.5 3 M Oliveira Apr 317.5 4 R Fernandez Apr 316.5 5 B Binder KTM 316.5 6 J Mir Hon 316.5 7 J Miller KTM 316.5 8 J Martin Duc 316.5 9 F Quartararo Yam 315.5 10 A Fernandez KTM 315.5 11 M Bezzecchi Duc 315.5 12 J Zarco Hon 314.5 13 A Rins Yam 314.5 14 F Giannantonio Duc 314.5 15 F Morbidelli Duc 313.5 16 E Bastianini Duc 313.5 17 A Espargaro Apr 313.5 18 A Marquez Duc 313.5 19 T Nakagami Hon 312.6 20 L Marini Hon 311.6 21 M Viñales Apr 311.6 22 M Marquez Duc 311.6

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 92 2 Bagnaia 75 3 Bastianini 70 4 Acosta 69 5 Viñales 63 6 Marquez 60 7 Binder 59 8 Espargaro 39 9 Bezzecchi 36 10 Di Giannantonio 34 11 Marquez 27 12 Quartararo 25 13 Oliveira 23 14 Miller 22 15 Fernandez 12 16 Mir 12 17 Fernandez 10 18 Pedrosa 7 19 Rins 6 20 Morbidelli 6 21 Zarco 5 22 Nakagami 4 23 Marini 0 24 Bradl 0

Moto2

Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) ended Friday on top in Moto2, claiming a new lap record at Le Mans with a 1:35.473 in the last five minutes of the session.

Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedUp) was second despite losing the front at the end of the session while on a fast lap.

Third went the way of his team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, who found time on a last fast lap to rocket up the order.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini) was fourth as he looks to fight for a maiden win this weekend, with Championship leader Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) completing the top five.

Senna Agius is off to a good start, ending Friday 12th on combined times, eight-tenths quicker than his more experienced team-mate.

Moto2 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Garcia Bos 1m35.473 2 A Lopez Bos +0.076 3 F Aldeguer Bos +0.292 4 M Gonzalez Kal +0.307 5 J Roberts Kal +0.310 6 A Ogura Bos +0.369 7 B Baltus Kal +0.550 8 S Chantra Kal +0.573 9 A Canet Kal +0.671 10 T Arbolino Kal +0.711 11 J Alcoba Kal +0.805 12 S Agius Kal +0.822 13 M Ramirez Kal +0.824 14 F Salac Kal +0.841 15 Z Goorbergh Kal +0.862 16 A Arenas Kal +0.865 17 I Guevara Kal +1.007 18 J Masia Kal +1.129 19 D Moreira Kal +1.160 20 J Dixon Kal +1.326 21 D Muñoz Kal +1.458 22 D Foggia Kal +1.461 23 D Öncü Kal +1.518 24 D Binder Kal +1.652 25 X Cardelus Kal +1.769 26 A Sasaki Kal +2.267 27 X Artigas For +3.013

Moto2 Free Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Lopez Bos 1m35.556 2 F Aldeguer Bos +0.155 3 J Roberts Kal +0.384 4 M Gonzalez Kal +0.461 5 A Ogura Bos +0.604 6 S Garcia Bos +0.631 7 B Baltus Kal +0.689 8 J Dixon Kal +0.729 9 T Arbolino Kal +0.813 10 M Ramirez Kal +0.854 11 S Chantra Kal +0.939 12 F Salac Kal +0.960 13 D Foggia Kal +1.017 14 A Canet Kal +1.068 15 Z Goorbergh Kal +1.077 16 S Agius Kal +1.098 17 A Arenas Kal +1.125 18 J Alcoba Kal +1.231 19 D Binder Kal +1.348 20 J Masia Kal +1.382 21 D Moreira Kal +1.396 22 I Guevara Kal +1.613 23 D Öncü Kal +1.703 24 A Sasaki Kal +1.716 25 D Muñoz Kal +2.044 26 X Cardelus Kal +2.570 27 A Escrig For +3.140 28 X Artigas For +3.405

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J Roberts 69 2 S Garcia 64 3 F Aldeguer 54 4 M Gonzalez 46 5 A Ogura 43 6 A Lopez 38 7 A Canet 38 8 A Arenas 31 9 C Vietti 29 10 M Ramirez 28 11 J Alcoba 25 12 B Baltus 23 13 T Arbolino 18 14 S Chantra 17 15 D Foggia 10 16 F Salac 6 17 Z Vd 6 18 I Guevara 4 19 D Öncü 3 20 B Bendsneyder 2 21 S Agius 2 22 D Moreira 2

Moto3

CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team’s David Alonso smashed the lap record for the second time on Friday, setting a remarkable 1:40.470, to finish Friday ahead of teammate Joel Esteban, who was the only other rider inside the 1:40 bracket – but 0.480s adrift from Alonso.

David Alonso – P1

“We are doing a great job, but the points will not be awarded until Sunday. The first day has gone well and we have improved some things compared to last year. I am always looking for where to improve and even if there is a big gap to the rest now, they always get closer. Here the tyre seems to be holding up well and I think we can do a good time on used tyres. Tomorrow the track will be better and maybe we can progress more.”

Joel Esteban – P2

“We are doing a great job, we are making progress and I am getting closer to the front positions. Today I have felt very comfortable on the bike, I am enjoying it. I have finished second on a new circuit for me and I am very happy. Tomorrow, I want to continue in the same line as today, I still have room for improvement at this circuit and I hope to go straight into Q2.”

In third place after briefly snatching the top spot with 10 minutes remaining was Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) – continuing to look like a race contender.

It was a dramatic session throughout with riders pushing to the absolute limit as the top spot changed hands multiple times between Alonso, Esteban, and Holgado. There were also a number of crashers, riders ok.

Meanwhile, returning to racing this weekend was Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), ending Friday in fourth but a mere 0.014s faster than Jerez winner Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who rounded out the top five despite suffering a crash in the closing stages of the session at turn 13.

Joel Kelso ended Friday ninth quickest, while countryman Jacob Roulstone rounded out the top ten.

Moto3 Practice One Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 1m40.470 2 J Esteban CFM +0.480 3 D Holgado GAS +0.586 4 J Rueda KTM +0.731 5 C Veijer HUS +0.745 6 R Rossi KTM +0.833 7 T Suzuki HUS +0.840 8 A Piqueras Hon +0.869 9 J Kelso KTM +0.886 10 J Roulstone GAS +0.983 11 R Yamanaka KTM +1.051 12 D Muñoz KTM +1.156 13 I Ortola KTM +1.159 14 T Furusato Hon +1.164 15 A Fernandez Hon +1.197 16 X Zurutuza KTM +1.258 17 N Carraro KTM +1.286 18 S Nepa KTM +1.316 19 M Bertelle HON +1.390 20 N Dettwiler KTM +1.414 21 F Farioli Hon +1.540 22 S Ogden Hon +1.686 23 L Lunetta Hon +2.202 24 D Almansa Hon +2.409 25 J Whatley Hon +2.858 26 T Buasri Hon +3.101

Moto3 Free Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 1m40.792 2 F Farioli Hon +0.788 3 S Ogden Hon +0.987 4 D Holgado GAS +1.046 5 T Suzuki Hus +1.063 6 X Zurutuza KTM +1.067 7 D Muñoz KTM +1.070 8 R Yamanaka KTM +1.093 9 J Kelso KTM +1.114 10 C Veijer HUS +1.129 11 R Rossi KTM +1.214 12 J Rueda KTM +1.289 13 T Furusato HON +1.326 14 S Nepa KTM +1.392 15 A Fernandez Hon +1.483 16 J Roulstone GAS +1.503 17 N Carraro KTM +1.543 18 D Almansa Hon +1.598 19 A Piqueras Hon +1.600 20 J Esteban CFM +1.606 21 J Whatley HON +1.731 22 I Ortola KTM +1.969 23 M Bertelle Hon +2.316 24 L Lunetta Hon +2.350 25 N Dettwiler KTM +2.790 26 T Buasri Hon +3.318

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Holgado 74 2 D Alonso 68 3 C Veijer 46 4 I Ortola 39 5 J Kelso 39 6 D Muñoz 38 7 A Piqueras 26 8 R Yamanaka 26 9 S Nepa 26 10 J Roulstone 23 11 T Suzuki 22 12 A Fernandez 21 13 A Rueda 20 14 J Esteban 20 15 T Furusato 16 16 N Carraro 14 17 R Rossi 13 18 M Bertelle 12 19 F Farioli 4 20 S Ogden 4 21 X Zurutuza 3 22 V Perez 2

MotoE Qualifying

Under sunny skies in France, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) has finally clinched his first pole position in the FiM Enel MotoE World Championship, having been one of the fastest in the field since this debut but missing that last stat. He did it in style too, with a new lap record of 1:39.995 making him the only rider to break into the 1:39s, but the chasing pack certainly weren’t far behind. Sophomore sensation Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) tails the pole sitter by just 0.031 of a second for his second front row start of the season, and completing the front row in third is season opener polesitter Eric Granado (LCR E-Team).

In an extremely close Q2 session that saw the top seven riders split by just 0.312 of a second, Garzo managed to just keep his rivals at bay with that first-ever 1:39 MotoE lap of the Le Mans circuit. With Garzo on a run of four consecutive second place finishes stretching from the last round of 2023 to the first round of 2024, he has the best possible start to bring that streak to an end and take his first victory since Germany last season.

Behind, reigning World Champion and 2024 championship leader Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) managed to do a fine job of completing the qualifying recovery, by progressing through from Q1 and then taking 4th in Q2. He starts alongside Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) who managed to improve his career-best qualifying one place to 5th and all at a venue he’s never been to before.

In the closing stages of Q1 there was some luckless drama for session-topper Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) who was the innocent party in a crash for Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE). Finello, who lost the front through Le Mans’ fast Turn 1, unfortunately collided with Zannoni’s machine as he went through the chicane. With no time to prepare a spare bike, Zannoni’s well-earned Q2 place was rendered almost immaterial as he was unable to take part in the session. Zannoni will line up 10th for tomorrow’s races. Team-mate and 2019 World Cup Winner Matteo Ferrari’s (Felo Gresini Team) difficult start to the season continues with the Italian qualifying 14th after an issue midway through Q1 slowed his progress.

MotoE Combined Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Garzo Duc 1m39.995 2 N Spinelli Duc +0.031 3 E Granado Duc +0.131 4 M Casadei Duc +0.200 5 O Gutierrez Duc +0.306 6 J Torres Duc +0.312 7 A Zaccone Duc +0.321 8 M Pons Duc +0.605 9 L Tulovic Duc +0.846 Q1 10 K Zannoni Duc / 11 A Mantovani Duc (*) 0.283 12 A Finello Duc (*) 0.302 13 K Manfredi Duc (*) 0.421 14 M Ferrari Duc (*) 0.556 15 M Roccoli Duc (*) 0.844 16 C Davies Duc (*) 1.551 17 M Herrera Duc (*) 2.370 18 A Pontone Duc (*) 2.397

MotoE Speed Across All Sessions

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 O Gutierrez Duc 249.9 2 K Zannoni Duc 249.3 3 H Garzo Duc 249.3 4 M Herrera Duc 248.6 5 N Spinelli Duc 248.0 6 M Roccoli Duc 248.0 7 A Finello Duc 246.8 8 M Casadei Duc 246.8 9 A Zaccone Duc 246.2 10 M Pons Duc 246.2 11 A Pontone Duc 246.2 12 L Tulovic Duc 246.2 13 E Granado Duc 246.2 14 K Manfredi Duc 245.6 15 J Torres Duc 245.6 16 M Ferrari Duc 244.4 17 C Davies Duc 242.6 18 A Mantovani Duc 242.6

Le Mans MotoGP Schedule AEST

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 P2 1725 Moto2 P2 1810 MotoGP FP2 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2015 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2200 Moto2 Race 2310 MotoGP Race

