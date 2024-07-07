2024 MotoGP World Championship

Round Nine – Sachsenring

MotoGP riders reflect on Sprint Race

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) converted pole position to a sublime Tissot Sprint win at the Sachsenring – extending his Championship lead to 15 points. Despite losing out slightly in the launch off the line, Martin battled back to the front to finish 0.676s ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing), who put together an impressive ride to follow Martin home in P2 and take Trackhouse Racing’s first rostrum finish in the paddock.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the Sprint podium to put in some damage limitation, but some more headlines also went to a duel to the flag between Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) as the two crossed the line in a photo finish to decide sixth.

Riders Reflect

Jorge Martin – P1

“It is always nice to win. Here we were strong, and I had to take the opportunity. I think I wasn’t 100 per cent; I was struggling a bit, but even though I was able to you know to gain those positions I lost in the first lap, that was not easy, and then trying to put a strong pace but also managing the front and rear tyres so let’s see tomorrow but for the moment I am really happy and will enjoy tonight.

“I had to overtake really fast because if I was stuck behind, I would go backwards. I mean, this pressure rule is always complicated, so yeah, I’m happy. I think we did our best, and it was a victory, so tomorrow we’ll try again. Let’s see, the tyre choice will also be complicated for the front because if it’s really cold, maybe the edge is too much. So it will be a tricky day like Friday, but we will try our best.”

Miguel Oliveira – P2

“It’s very nice! I was a bit nervous today as I didn’t know what to expect from the race. I did know I had good pace but when you’re fighting for something really meaningful it’s always different than in practice. I think I did a good job, didn’t make any mistakes but I just didn’t have anything else in the tank when I was behind Martin. Also, when my front tire pressure went up slightly too high it started to be a bit difficult to manage the front. At that point, he just started to go away from me a bit and there was nothing else I could do. Then the tyre came back but we just had the same pace. I don’t regret anything, I’m happy for a P2 and I’m curious to see what the race can look like for us tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P3

“We had a great start, then when I saw that Oliveira was about to make a move on Martín, I knew they would have both gone wide, so I dove in. I was doing a good job, but maybe I chose to save the rear tyre a bit too much in order to be in the best condition at the end of the race; I believe Jorge understood that and he took the opportunity to overtake me, also because I think it that one or two laps later it would have been a lot harder for him to do so. The fact that I didn’t exploit the tyre more was my mistake, as the drop in terms of grip happened to everyone. At some point in the race, overtaking is a lot more difficult due to the front tyre pressure. I tried to regain my position as soon as possible, but the front tyre had already become difficult to manage.”

Enea Bastianini – P4

“I felt good at the beginning of the race, then there was a big drop of grip at the front and that’s when the struggles began. The same happened to the others so I thought about attacking, but once I bridged the gap to Pecco I didn’t have much left in the tank. Each time I got close to him I had to step back a little and it was this way for more or less the whole race. I’m a little disappointed about it because it’s another fourth place in a sprint race, but that’s how it went. Surely a better starting position would have help, but I must say this morning I was still a bit in pain, and it took me a little to get up to speed. Tomorrow’s race will be 30 laps long and the temperatures should be lower compared today, so I hope this will serve us well for a better race.”

Marc Marquez – P6

“To be starting from 13th place here is a problem, because as much as you may like this track, there are only two spots where you can overtake… It’s been an unfavourable weekend from yesterday afternoon onwards. We’ll try to put another good performance tomorrow, but today’s sixth place finish is a good sign. I must thank the fact that there are mostly left-hand corners at this track for my physical condition, otherwise I would have likely not raced at all.”

Maverick Vinales – P7

“Before the crash I was pushing to see where the limit was in preparation for the final time attack, and to be honest I wasn’t expecting a high-side at that point. I tried to hold on physically until the end. I’m especially sorry because we had a great opportunity to do well today. We can be at the front tomorrow, the race pace is there. I expect to feel better physically.”

Brad Binder – P8

“We made some changes before the race to find a bit more feeling with the front end of the bike and some turning and they seemed to work quite well even though we had to look after the front tire. On braking and entry they worked pretty good. We made a small step there and hopefully tomorrow we can make another one. I could be consistent today but tomorrow is a long race and we need to focus. I’m confident we can do a better job.”

Alex Marquez – P9

“After the crash in qualifying I believe this is a positive result. I got a big blow to my neck, and this is where I had fractured my second vertebrae a few years back, so there was a little bit of worry. Fortunately, nothing is broken but today we struggled a bit in the race due to the lack of rest time between qualifying and race. The pace was good and tomorrow we’ll have another chance to got on holiday with a sweet taste in our mouths.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P10

“I didn’t expect to be happy with a tenth place, but honestly I think yesterday was the worst day of the year. I was really sad, while today we made some improvements. In the race I started well, strong, I perhaps lost a little too much time with Miller, we had a good fight and I finished with a pace of 21.7. In terms of the bike we went back to the setting of Jerez, I had a good feeling, we preferred not to make too big changes. I’m happy, now let’s go back to the data and have a good race tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P11

“Quali did not quite go to plan. I felt I had a bit more from yesterday…but we made a decision with the bike that didn’t work. I had to wait until the tire dropped before I could do anything in the race and make some moves forward. Overall, it was a solid day and we’ve made steps this weekend. I think we have a solid direction for the race tomorrow. I felt good at the end of the Sprint.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P12

“I’ve been suffering since yesterday’s crash, my collarbone hurts a lot, but I’m doing a great job with Christian, the Team’s physiotherapist, and we managed to get back on the bike. This morning I was painful, I didn’t ride much in the Practices, in qualifying I only made one attempt. Then in the race, we made a small mistake in the setting, it was a change that we couldn’t try. There was a mix of things that weren’t perfect and I didn’t start well. Tomorrow we’ll take a step back on the setting, despite everything I’ll be on the track for the GP and this is important.”

Fabio Quartararo – P13

“We tried a lot of things on the electronics today. During the Sprint race I was behind a group, and I could see where we need to improve. Unfortunately, we can’t seem to find a quick fix for this to make the next step, but we are trying to improve it this weekend. At this track, I expected it would be difficult.”

Raul Fernandez – P14

“The team did a fantastic job. Yesterday my feeling with the bike was quite difficult, especially to feel comfortable and to feel where I had to push. I didn’t have more yesterday and my team did a really good job as this morning, when I started with the bike, I immediately felt it was competitive. I was riding like I want and we saw that we had what we needed for a second front row. This was super important for me, but also for the entire team; Justin, Davide and everyone who are all working so well. I’m very happy about this and for them. In the race we missed some feeling with the front tyre and the grip went away – I couldn’t ride the bike, I couldn’t push the way I wanted and it left me very frustrated. In the end, we had the opportunity to do something very special but we need to try to understand the situation and focus on tomorrow where we have another opportunity. I think that we have the pace to do a top 5, which is our target.”

Luca Marini – P15

“It has been our best race so far, I really enjoyed the whole Sprint. I spent most of it behind Fabio and Diggia and I felt like I could stay there. It was really motivating to have this speed and it confirms the way we need to be working. This is exactly what we needed after the hard weekend in Assen. I am adapting much more to the bike, and we are seeing the progress forward. Of course there’s still more to do, but it’s important to enjoy these moments and do what we can tomorrow.”

Augusto Fernandez – P16

“The results are still not there but the day was positive in terms of speed. I feel more competitive, and we are getting there. I managed to do a good Quali and a good lap-time but had a bad start and struggled to overtake, so this will be something to improve for tomorrow. Let’s see, the pace is not bad.”

Johann Zarco – P17

“Today’s performance was not what we aimed for. However, I’m not disappointed with our job during the Sprint, as I managed to get some positive feelings on the bike. We’ll try again tomorrow!”

Takaaki Nakagami – P18

“Today, we noticed some small improvements, which is positive. I’m disappointed about today’s performance on the Sprint, but the situation was demanding because of the tyre wear, and I didn’t have the best feeling. In any case, now we’ve got some important data to prepare for tomorrow’s race”.

Stefan Bradl – P19

“First I want to say sorry again to Marc. Straight after the session I went and spoke with him in person, these incidents can happen, and I hold my hand up that it was my mistake. I accept the penalty for tomorrow’s race. Today and in the Sprint we were able to get some interesting data for the engineers and stay with Joan and Taka for most of the race. The aim is to do this again tomorrow in the main race and see what happens, 30 laps here will be quite different to today.”

Remy Gardner – P20

“I had a really good start, like I made up for one row on the grid, but when I went unto the first corner… I didn’t brake too late. I chickened out a bit, to be honest, and Joan Mir and Johann Zarco got past me again. I was trying to get back around, trying in Turn 5, but I couldn’t manage it, and then Stefan Bradl got by me. I was missing some explosivity on the first five laps to make those good lap times because after that I was managing it, but they had already made a bit of a gap. For sure, I learned a lot in that Sprint race, I got some data, and tomorrow I will come back with a different head, and it will be a different story then.”

Joan Mir – P21

“Today, I made the save of my life at Turn One! It was incredible and I hope they can find the images. This is the positive from today. Our feeling was not really good after trying to experiment a little bit after a tough Friday but it wasn’t the way to go. We keep learning, this is really the most important thing and what we have to do in our current situation. Tonight we will check the data of the other guys and change our setup for Sunday.”

Pedro Acosta – P22

“I could not unlock the front start device around the first lap so that was an issue but afterwards things came good and I made some passes. I then ‘locked’ the front tire when I was straight and that meant I ran out down the hill. It’s something we’ve been having this weekend, so we need to look at it. I think the cooler conditions might be better for us tomorrow but we still need to look after the tyre.”

Team Managers

Wilzo Zeelenberg – Trackhouse Team Manager

“We are very happy with the results. This was the first podium for Trackhouse Racing in MotoGP and I think Miguel did a fantastic job. He had a good start, did a good race and was consistent. He was fighting with the other boys, was protecting his back and trying to attack Martin. Overall, the pace was very strong and although he said the wind was a bit of an issue, P2 is a great result. Raul struggled; he had a good start and two good laps but then his front tire performance dropped and he couldn’t keep the pace anymore, finishing 14th, which is of course disappointing. But let’s be honest, sometimes this happens and I think tomorrow, with another front row start for both boys and another set of tyres, everything can change. Good job! Let’s wait and see what the weather does tomorrow.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Not where we want to be…but I think we have an area where we can recover and improve. We’ve lost the window here where our riders can really push for a time attack. It was a bit better during the Sprint after we’d changed a few things. We have to go ahead in this direction for tomorrow. We won’t solve all the issues…but we’ll try to make things better.”

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing

“Over the past few days, Aprilia has demonstrated immense competitiveness on the Sachsenring. Going from an extremely fast track like Assen to this one, we expected to have some difficulties which, however, we are not having. Unfortunately, Aleix is not on the track and Maverick’s crash certainly affected on his position on the grid. We are pleased with the Team Trackhouse result, we’ve finally seen the true Miguel. He deserves it, especially after all the injuries from last year.”

Nicolas Goyon – GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team Manager

“This weekend has been a bit more difficult than expected. Augusto had his best qualifying of the season and Pedro was also there in the top ten but both had tricky starts. From that point it was a struggle and for Pedro going straight on a Turn 12 put him to the back of the group. We’ll try to understand what we can do better for tomorrow’s race.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“As expected, the Sprint was a tough outing. It’s very difficult to overtake here, but Fabio did apply pressure and made sure he was ready to take action whenever an opportunity presented itself. The reality is that our pace is currently not fast enough to get us where we want to be, but today’s Sprint data will help us to prepare something for the Race. Remy is continuing to impress us. He picks up information quickly, and the team enjoys working with him. He is doing a good job, especially considering how much the conditions have changed compared to yesterday and how little time he has spent on our bike. The Sprint was a good rehearsal for him for tomorrow’s Race. We will make some setting tweaks, and then we just want him to keep doing what he’s doing: keep pushing, keep collecting data, and keep improving lap by lap.”

MotoGP Race Report

Miguel Oliveira was brieflly ahead on the run to Turn 1 after the lights went out, before Pecco Bagnaia threaded the needle in signature style to sweep down the inside of both the Portugese rider and Martin through turn one. Jorge Martin was pushed down to third but not for long as he was up to second by lap two.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez cracked on with a tough task ahead after qualifying down in 13th, making a solid start and latching onto the back of his brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP), the team-mates battling for ninth early on.

Jorge Martin soon pulled off a carbon copy of his earlier move at Turn 1 on Lap 3, this time on Bagnaia, however Martin then ran wide and handed the Italian the lead right back. It instantly turned into a dogfight at the front with Martin making a move stick later in the lap, and Oliveira then passing the reigning World Champion at the final corner.

Further back, Marc Marquez’ charge continued and he was on the back of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in the fight for P8. Marquez found a way through at the end of Lap 4, and then soon began to set his sights on passing Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), who started to struggle as the Sprint progressed.

At the front, the front three were holding station but Martin was starting to get the hammer down as Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) arrived on the scene, having escaped the clutches of Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Viñales. Martin had extended his gap to over one second by Lap 12.

Further back, there was some drama for Pedro Acosta as any point-scoring hopes were quickly taken away after a trip through the gravel – dropping down to last position, but able to rejoin.

Down to the final lap at the front though, everything was still to play for in the podium fight and the duel behind. Martin was in just enough clear air to hold off Oliveira, who likewise kept himself with just enough in hand to take some historic silverware for Trackhouse.

Ducati Lenovo Team had to hold their breath as Bastianini swarmed behind Bagnaia, but over the line the reigning Champion kept it, ensuring Martin’s win only extends his lead by five points.

Bastianini was forced to settle for fourth, with Morbidelli taking fifth and one of his best finishes of the year after accelerating away from Viñales.

Binder and Alex Marquez also battled to the line to decide the final spots inside of the Sprint points at the Sachsenring, split by just a tenth and a half.

Jack Miller finished just outside the top ten while countryman Remy Gardner was ruing his lack of aggression at the start which saw him lose touch with the pack, while being pleased with his race pace as the contest wore on, leaving him more confident for Sunday.

MotoGP Sachsenring Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 20m18.904 2 M Oliveira Apr +0.676 3 F Bagnaia Duc +1.311 4 E Bastianini Duc +1.458 5 F Morbidelli Duc +5.600 6 M Marquez Duc +6.281 7 M Viñales Apr +6.284 8 B Binder KTM +9.061 9 A Marquez Duc +9.201 10 M Bezzecchi Duc +10.800 11 J Miller KTM +13.815 12 FD Giannantonio Duc +13.960 13 F Quartararo Yam +14.432 14 R Fernandez Apr +15.329 15 L Marini Hon +15.430 16 A Fernandez KTM +15.493 17 J Zarco Hon +16.205 18 T Nakagami Hon +20.321 19 S Bradl Hon +23.733 20 R Gardner Yam +26.366 21 J Mir Hon +26.668 22 P Acosta KTM +26.715

MotoGP Qualifying

Earlier on Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) had came out on top in a dramatic qualifying at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, taking pole position with a new lap record.

Starting alongside him it’s an Aprilia 2-3 as Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) took his best qualifying result since his pole at the 2020 Portuguese GP, with Trackhouse teammate Raul Fernandez taking a second front row of the season in P3, and via Q1 no less.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) starts P4 as he aims to continue his winning streak, meanwhile Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) is down in P13 after missing the cut in Q1 following an incident where Stefan Bradl spoiled Marc’s final run.

MotoGP Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 1m19.423 2 M Oliveira Apr +0.048 3 R Fernandez Apr +0.220 4 F Bagnaia Duc +0.326 5 A Marquez Duc +0.368 6 F Morbidelli Duc +0.523 7 M Viñales Apr +0.527 8 F Ita Duc +0.534 9 E Bastianini Duc +0.555 10 P Acosta Ktm +0.925 11 B Binder Ktm +1.023 12 M Bezzecchi Duc +1.290 Q1 13 M Marquez Duc (*) 0.585 14 F Quartararo Yam (*) 0.632 15 A Fernandez Ktm (*) 0.741 16 J Miller Ktm (*) 0.837 17 T Nakagami Hon (*) 0.875 18 L Marini Hon (*) 0.887 19 J Zarco Hon (*) 1.121 20 J Mir Hon (*) 1.484 21 S Bradl Hon (*) 1.592 22 R Gardner Yam (*) 1.619

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J Martin 212 2 F Bagnaia 197 3 M Marquez 146 4 E Bastianini 142 5 M Viñales 121 6 P Acosta 101 7 B Binder 101 8 F Di Giannantonio 92 9 A Espargaro 82 10 A Marquez 63 11 M Bezzecchi 45 12 F Morbidelli 44 13 M Oliveira 41 14 R Fernandez 40 15 F Quartararo 39 16 J Miller 32 17 A Fernandez 15 18 J Mir 13 19 J Zarco 12 20 A Rins 8 21 T Nakagami 8 22 D Pedrosa 7 23 L Marini 0 24 S Bradl 0

Moto2

For the first time since the 2023 San Marino GP, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will launch from pole position in a Moto2 race. The Italian’s 1:22.778 was good enough to beat second place Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team) by 0.047s, with Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) completing the intermediate class front row in Germany.

Moto2 rookie Senna Agius had a rather mixed practice session ahead of Q1. His 1’23.318 from Q1 was enough for him to progress, but that was by no means the end of the 19-year-old’s efforts. Agius stepped up the game and finished fourth fastest with a personal best time of 1’22.941. As a result, the Aussie not only leaves well-known opponents with far more experience behind him but also the current top three in the world championship standings. After his fifth place in Barcelona, the Intact GP rider is aiming for his new best result of the season after what will be an exhausting 25-lap race.

Senna Agius – P4

“We struggled to understand the last part on Friday, and it was the same this morning, although we were pretty close to getting into Q2. But we definitely made a step and I mentally used Q1 as an extra session, went out on my own, did my time and made it. I left no stone unturned to get into Q2, where I had a good position on the track and got forward. However, due to the warmer temperatures, it was difficult to achieve the lap time in the afternoon. Also, with so many left-handers, it’s difficult to understand how to go faster with the rear tyre, especially in the third sector. In the end, I made another big step. This year, qualifying with the new tyres is even more crucial than normal. Apart from that, it’s nice to see so many fans at the team’s home Grand Prix. It’s always nice to put a smile on their faces with good performances from us. Thanks to everyone for their support, it helps us prepare for tomorrow’s race.”

World Championship leader, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), will propel himself from a disappointing P12 as a late crash at Turn 1 saw the Spaniard unable to improve in the closing stages.

Just over a week after fracturing his right collarbone in Assen, Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) starts one place higher on the grid than title rival Garcia in P11 as the American aims to earn some decent points on Sunday before the summer break.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Vietti Kal 1m22.778 2 J Dixon Kal +0.047 3 F Aldeguer Bos +0.127 4 S Agius Kal +0.163 5 M Gonzalez Kal +0.214 6 T Arbolino Kal +0.259 7 A Ogura Bos +0.262 8 D Moreira Kal +0.264 9 M Ramirez Kal +0.305 10 A Lopez Bos +0.349 11 J Roberts Kal +0.395 12 S Garcia Bos +0.404 13 I Guevara Kal +0.439 14 A Canet Kal +0.504 15 B Bendsneyder Kal +0.530 16 D Binder Kal +0.552 17 S Chantra Kal +0.562 18 D Foggia Kal +0.668 Q1 19 J Masia Kal (*) 0.256 20 D Muñoz Kal (*) 0.330 21 A Sasaki Kal (*) 0.332 22 M Schrotter Kal (*) 0.395 23 J Alcoba Kal (*) 0.396 24 R Garcia Kal (*) 0.403 25 M Aji Kal (*) 0.478 26 A Arenas Kal (*) 0.484 27 B Baltus Kal (*) 0.960 28 Z Goorbergh Kal (*) 0.986 29 X Artigas For (*) 1.070 30 A Escrig For (*) 1.433

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S Garcia 138 2 A Ogura 124 3 J Roberts 115 4 A Lopez 87 5 F Aldeguer 83 6 M Gonzalez 73 7 A Canet 58 8 A Arenas 48 9 J Alcoba 46 10 S Chantra 46 11 M Ramirez 44 12 C Vietti 44 13 T Arbolino 43 14 J Dixon 33 15 B Baltus 23 16 S Agius 21 17 I Guevara 18 18 D Foggia 14 19 F Salac 14 20 Z Vd 13 21 D Moreira 7 22 J Navarro 6

Moto3

A 1:24.885 saw Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) claim Moto3 pole position. The Dutch star beat title rival and World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) by 0.336s as the top two in the title chase go from P1 and P2 at the Sachsenring.

Meanwhile, Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) bagged a debut Grand Prix front row in P3, but the Italian has to contend with a double Long Lap penalty in Sunday’s race.

Dutch TT winner, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), qualified in P12 and will have to complete a Long Lap penalty. The #48 is one of 13 riders who have been handed at least one Long Lap penalty or a pitlane start for Sunday’s German GP following excessive slow sector offences in Practice 2.

After dropping to P3 in the overall standings on Sunday in Assen, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will seek to pocket a healthy points haul from P13 on the grid.

Holgado’s team-mate Jacob Roulstone sampled his first taste of Sachsenring on Friday and steadily built up his speed over the practice sessions before earning a 17th place in qualifying.

Jacob Roulstone – P17

“I am disappointed with the final result, but overall it was quite a productive day. In the morning, we continued to practice the race pace with different tyres options, we have positives and less positives, but overall I felt better than yesterday. I am heading to the race with a good feeling overall, we still need to make a final decision on the tyre choice, but we have a strong idea, so let’s put it all together tomorrow in the race.”

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Veijer Hus 1m24.885 2 D Alonso CFM +0.336 3 L Lunetta Hon +0.337 4 A Fernandez Hon +0.501 5 J Rueda KTM +0.503 6 D Muñoz KTM +0.545 7 S Ogden Hon +0.552 8 T Furusato Hon +0.603 9 T Suzuki Hus +0.769 10 S Nepa KTM +0.821 11 R Yamanaka KTM +0.822 12 I Ortola KTM +0.902 13 D Holgado Gas +0.926 14 A Piqueras Hon +1.047 15 J Kelso KTM +1.173 16 J Esteban CFM +1.278 17 J Roulstone Gas +1.544 18 M Bertelle Hon +2.092 Q1 19 X Zurutuza KTM (*) 0.432 20 J Whatley Hon (*) 0.485 21 F Farioli Hon (*) 0.595 22 R Rossi KTM (*) 1.102 23 N Carraro KTM (*) 1.235 24 T Buasri Hon (*) 1.293 25 D Almansa Hon (*) 1.524 26 N Dettwiler KTM (*) 1.572

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D Alonso 154 2 C Veijer 115 3 D Holgado 111 4 I Ortola 105 5 D Muñoz 76 6 R Yamanaka 62 7 A Rueda 58 8 A Fernandez 54 9 J Kelso 50 10 A Piqueras 49 11 J Roulstone 44 12 J Esteban 36 13 S Nepa 36 14 T Furusato 34 15 L Lunetta 34 16 T Suzuki 31 17 R Rossi 16 18 N Carraro 15 19 M Bertelle 14 20 F Farioli 11 21 S Ogden 5 22 X Zurutuza 3

MotoE Race One

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) emerged victorious in a red-flagged MotoE Race 1 at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland as the Spaniard rises to the summit of the World Championship with a second 25-point haul in three races. Garzo fended off polesitter Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) as the Italian and teammate Nicholas Spinelli completed the rostrum.

An incident involving Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) brought out the red flags on Lap 1, with the former being handed a double Long Lap penalty for the restart. More drama unfolded for Gutierrez as he then jumped the start for the five-lap dash, seeing him face two more Long Lap penalties, and when attempting to complete the first, the #99 crashed out. Granado was taken to hospital for a full check and was diagnosed with a small contusion to his head, so he stays there under observation and we all send him well wishes.

The race began again and was a Garzo masterclass to the flag, with Zaccone staying in touch but not quite close enough to make an attack. Spinelli’s third was just ahead of a group battle that saw Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) take P4 and his best result of the season so far.

MotoE Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 H Garzo Duc 7m14.150 2 A Zaccone Duc +0.408 3 N Spinelli Duc +1.563 4 M Ferrari Duc +2.716 5 J Torres Duc +2.846 6 M Pons Duc +3.007 7 L Tulovic Duc +3.185 8 K Zannoni Duc +3.415 9 M Casadei Duc +5.443 10 A Finello Duc +5.721 11 A Mantovani Duc +6.999 12 M Herrera Duc +8.700 13 M Roccoli Duc +8.940 14 C Davies Duc +9.046 15 K Manfredi Duc +10.104 Not Classified DNF O Gutierrez Duc 2 laps Not Started NS E Granado Duc / NS A Pontone Duc /

MotoE Race Two

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) kept his nerve to perfection in a delayed and rain-soaked Race 2, outpacing Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) to complete the double after the two made the break early on. Garzo ultimately crossed the line with an impressive 3.4 seconds in hand, but Spinelli got back on the box for some valuable points.

The battle to complete the podium went down to a duel between Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), with the veteran edging out the rookie to get back on the rostrum in back-to-back rounds for the first time this season.

Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) completed the top five, with two riders just above him in the standings, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team), taking P9 and P15, respectively, to give the standings another shake up.

MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H Garzo Duc 12m43.708 2 N Spinelli Duc +3.485 3 J Torres Duc +6.217 4 O Gutierrez Duc +7.254 5 A Zaccone Duc +9.398 6 M Ferrari Duc +13.523 7 M Pons Duc +15.149 8 A Mantovani Duc +15.546 9 M Casadei Duc +21.748 10 L Tulovic Duc +29.284 11 M Roccoli Duc +32.036 12 A Pontone Duc +32.410 13 K Manfredi Duc +34.202 14 A Finello Duc +34.411 15 K Zannoni Duc +34.447 16 C Davies Duc +34.552 17 M Herrera Duc 1m09.366

MotoE Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 H Garzo 179 2 M Casadei 154 3 O Gutierrez 150 4 K Zannoni 147 5 A Zaccone 130 6 N Spinelli 124 7 J Torres 104 8 M Ferrari 102 9 L Tulovic 85 10 A Mantovani 84 11 M Pons 83 12 M Roccoli 76 13 E Granado 74 14 A Finello 55 15 K Manfredi 48 16 C Davies 28 17 M Herrera 28 18 A Pontone 22

