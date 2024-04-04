2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX Review

Review by Wayne Vickers

It’s a bit of a mouthful saying GSX-S1000GX out loud, so I ended up just referring to the bike as “The GX”. Suzuki calls it a crossover, which makes sense in that it’s almost exactly halfway in between the GSX-S1000 GT (Sport Tourer) and the V-Strom 1050 (Adventure Tourer), in terms of ergos and the seat-pegs-grips triangle mathematics.

Those ergos are the first thing that hit you, and depending on what bike you’ve just stepped off, they may take some time to get used to. In my case, I just got off the CFMoto 450MT, so I had some adjusting to do! You sit very much on top of the GX, and your hands feel quite a long way away from that front wheel, because they are. Tall risers and a decent bar-bend has them nice and high with no weight on your hands at all.

Steering effort is no problem, and it certainly shifts from side to side well enough, but there is no denying the feeling that the centre of gravity is fairly high. I was certainly more aware of the weight of the bike in the wet than in the dry, but it didn’t make any missteps and we weren’t exactly hanging around.

Again, it’s not an issue – especially once you learn to trust the GX. Pitch it into a bend at speed, and the bike fair hunkers down and howls around that corner. It’s more a ‘take it by the scruff of the neck’ bike than a finesse-dependent machine in terms of attitude. And if you feel like punting it along hard, it’s quite rewarding when you get into the groove. Because you can punt it hard.

It runs a version of the brilliant in-line four-cylinder engine and box that harks back to the K5 GSX-Rs, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest litre bike engines of all time. It’s smooth, grunty, has a turbine-like spool-up that turns into a growling intake snarl as it comes on song in the meaty mid-range. Seriously good stuff.

That engine is pumping out 150 hp (112 kW) and 106 Nm in this tune and is mated to a terrific six-speed with quick-shifter that is slicker than a very slick thing. Short throw, with great electrics at any throttle opening or speed. It just gets it done.

Ride modes are standard Suzuki fare with A (Active), B (Balanced), or C (Comfort) available. I preferred the slightly more relaxed mapping and throttle feel of the Balanced mode, which still had more than enough instant hump when you asked for it.

Traction control is also fairly easily adjusted on the fly. As with most TC it needs to be fully off to pull wheelies. Even at its lowest setting of one (from seven), it will keep the lid firmly shut on shenanigans.

And yes, it is more than happy to lift its head and loft the front. I did have one little wriggle when dropping it down at fairly big numbers that put the electronic suspension in a tizz (but to be fair the front wheel speed was back to zero when it dropped down.. it was a decent wheelie). Apparently, when the wheel speeds are vastly different, the system thinks there’s something wrong, nothing a key off-on couldn’t sort out.

Speaking of suspension. It’s the other talking point of the GX as it introduces Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES – Gee, they love an acronym at Suzuki, don’t they?). The system uses smart Showa forks and shock to automatically adjust to conditions at a rate of 1/1000ths-of-a-second to near ideal damping settings on the fly, based on stroke-speed and riding conditions.

In real terms, if you’re going over corrugations, the damping will be adjusted as you go. Hit a big hole or encounter a surface change, and the damping will be adjusted. You won’t be aware of the change, but it allows for greater breadth of usable damping. The bike seems almost oblivious to big hits.

We put it through a fair range of conditions, from rough corrugations, big surface change hits, tight radius corners to fast sweeping bends. Dry roads, wet roads, gravel roads – nothing seemed to phase it on the Victorian press launch. All of the settings are quite easily controlled and adjusted on the fly quickly (and settings are remembered with the key off).

You also get electronic pre-load that can be set to either rider only, rider with luggage, rider with pillion, or auto. I tended to find I preferred a ‘rider with pillion’ setting on similar systems, so went to that first. But ended up coming back to ‘rider’ which tells me Suzuki has this dialed in pretty well. I also stuck with a ‘medium’ damping setting – from Hard, Medium, Soft, and User (Customisable) options.

On the road it’s a fair mile-eater. Having a 19-litre tank, I’d expect to get to 300 before a refuel depending on how spirited you get with your right mitt. And with a comfy seat (and an optional ‘premium’ seat that was even more comfortable by all accounts), you’d see big days in the saddle without an issue. That front screen worked a treat too. It’s adjustable via three steps and throws wind way above my melon, so riders well beyond my 181 cm would be perfectly fine.

Decent pillion accommodation and a serious-looking rear rack and integrated handrail make for ample tie-down points. My Giant Loop saddle bag went on in a matter of minutes as a test (easy-peasy with the low-slung exhaust staying well out of the way).

The dash layout, while not the most visually appealing out there, is easily readable and has recognisable Suzuki patterns. Acronym overload is a bit of a thing here, but once you get your head around what everything means, it’s very easy to adjust quite quickly. You also get mobile integration via USB charging port or Bluetooth, as well as the option of using the free Suzuki mySpin app, which allows iOS and Android integration.

Brakes are Brembo monoblocks on twin 310 mm rotors up front, which need a decent squeeze to pull up the 232 kg crossover. And after jumping back and forth onto the GSX-8R, which has excellent brakes, I’d probably opt for some softer pads with a little more bite for the GX. (The 8R review is coming soon).

Styling-wise, it’s got some interesting elements, and I quite like the blade-like surface styling. Suzuki’s stacked headlight theme looks well-suited here, with flanking LED running lights giving the frontal treatment a real face.

And it’s done well with the colours, too. I was immediately drawn to the black and grey (as per usual), but the blue and silver really grew on me, with the blue wheels and gold forks setting it off. I’m tipping that’ll be the most popular colour.

Other niggles? None, really. I was finding myself nudging the high beam toggle when I first jumped on board and felt the indicator toggle was a little cramped. Which it might be if you wear thicker gloves. But I soon got used to it (and I was wearing my Spidi leather gloves that are nice and thin). The cruise control buttons had me stumped a bit too, until I figured out it needed to be turned on via a button on the RHS switchblock.

It’s coming in at $25,890 ride-away, including the optional hard luggage Suzuki is throwing in for free if you pre-order. Those panniers looked pretty decent and come colour-matched. 1800-bucks worth, right there – that’s a bloody good introductory offer. The boys in blue do stuff like this quite well.

The GX also has a bunch of options to choose from, including the aforementioned panniers and premium comfort seat, but there’s also a centre-stand, heated grips, tank protection, billet levers, smoked short screen, tank ring, and tank bags.

So, who’s it for? Well, if you’re looking for a full-size bike for mostly sealed road duties but with the ability to handle some gravel if needed, I’d look at one. The GX has serious, bulletproof engine-performance and suspension that will soak up the roughest of Aussie roads, as well as provide corner-carving grins. This could be right up your alley. It would commute, tour and scratch that weekend itch with ease.

I like the GSX-S1000GX because:

The K5-derived engine and gearbox remain as brilliant and bulletproof as ever.

Electronic Suspension breaks new ground for Suzuki – and seems to work well.

Is this Suzuki’s answer to the BMW S1000XR? Probably. For less coin…

I’d like the GSX-S1000GX more if:

Front pads could have some more bite.

For 26 grand should it have heated grips? Probably.

I’d be tempted to put a nice little Yoshi stubby muffler on there to liberate some more bark.

Head to the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website for more info (link).

2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX Specifications

Specifications Engine 999 cc 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Bore x Stroke 73.4 mm x 59.0 mm (2.9 in. x 2.3 in.) Compression Ratio 12.2:1 Claimed Power 150 horsepower (112 kW) at 11,000 rpm Claimed Torque 106 Nm at 9250 rpm Transmission 6-speed constant mesh Front Suspension Showa EERA, adaptive damping, SFF-CA, 150 mm travel Rear Suspension Showa, adaptive damping and automated pre-load, 150 mm travel Rear Link type, coil spring, oil damped Rake / Trail 25.5° / 97 mm Brakes Brembo Monobloc and pair of 310 mm rotors Dimension L x W x H – 2,150 mm x 925 x 1,350 mm Wheelbase 1,470 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm Seat Height 845 mm Kerb Weight 232 kg Tyres 120/70ZR17M/C (F); 190/50ZR17 (R) Fuel Capacity 19.0 L Availability April 2024 RRP $25,890 ride away

2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX Gallery