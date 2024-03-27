2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 & GSX-R1000R
The latest versions of the GSX-R1000R and GSX-R1000 sportbikes have made their debut in Australian Suzuki dealerships. The MY24 GSX-R1000 arrives in a Metallic Matt Black/Glass Sparkle Black livery, priced at $25,190 ride-away and the MY24 GSX-R1000R comes in a Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue livery, priced at $28,190 ride-away.
These motorcycles are engineered to deliver peak performance in acceleration, cornering, and braking, with advanced features including variable valve timing, finger-follower valve train, top feed injectors, and exhaust tuning butterfly valves, providing 148.6 kW at 13,200 rpm and 117.6 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm.
The GSX-Rs are equipped with cutting-edge electronics, including a six-axis inertial measurement unit, on the GSX-R1000R, that supports functions such as cornering ABS and a Motion Track Brake System that reduces rear-wheel lift during hard braking.
The motorcycles feature a 10-level traction control system, and riders can personalise their experience further by using the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) system to tailor the engine’s power delivery and response to their desired setting.
Both the GSX-R1000R and the GSX-R1000 share the same spec engine, twin-spare aluminium perimeter frame, and radial-mount Brembo monobloc callipers.
The GSX-R1000R comes with additional features such as sophisticated launch control and ‘auto-blipper,’ an adjustable swingarm pivot point, braided steel front brake lines, LED position lights, a lightweight battery, and a unique black LCD instrument panel.
The GSX-R1000R also boasts the latest fully adjustable Showa suspension, which includes a BFF (Balance Free Front) fork and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite) shock absorber. In comparison, the GSX-R1000 is equipped with a Showa Big Piston Fork and link-type Showa shock absorber, both of which are fully adjustable.
Both models come with a 12-month registration and are backed by Suzuki’s three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, which includes two standard years and one bonus year.
2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Specifications
|2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Specifications
|Engine
|In-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999cc
|Transmission
|6-Speed constant mesh with back-torque-limiting clutch
|Front Suspension
|43mm SHOWA Balance Free Front (BFF) fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping and spring preload
|Rear Suspension
|Link type, SHOWA Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite (BFRC Lite) shock with adjustable high & low speed compression and rebound damping and spring preload
|Front Brakes
|Brembo Monobloc Radial-mount 4-piston calipers, dual 320mm T-drive hybrid discs with ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Nissin single-piston caliper, 220mm disc with ABS
|Length
|2075mm
|Width
|705mm
|Height
|1145mm
|Wheelbase
|1420mm
|Seat Height
|825mm
|Fuel Capacity
|16.0L
|Wet Weight
|203Kg
|Tyres – Front
|120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless
|Tyres – Rear
|190/50ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless
|Warranty
|3 Year Unlimited Kilometre (2 Year Std + 1 Year Bonus)
2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Specifications
|2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Specifications
|Engine
|In-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999 cc
|Transmission
|Six-Speed constant mesh with back-torque-limiting clutch
|Front Suspension
|43 mm SHOWA inverted Big Piston Type forks (BPF) with adjustable compression and rebound damping and spring preload
|Rear Suspension
|Link type, SHOWA shock with adjustable compression (High & Low Speed) and rebound damping and spring preload
|Front Brakes
|Brembo Monobloc Radial-mount 4-piston calipers, dual 320mm T-drive hybrid discs with ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Nissin single-piston caliper, 220mm disc with ABS
|Length
|2075 mm
|Width
|705 mm
|Height
|1145 mm
|Wheelbase
|1420 mm
|Seat Height
|825 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|16.0 L
|Wet Weight
|202 Kg
|Tyres – Front
|120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless
|Tyres – Rear
|190/50ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless
|Warranty
|3 Year Unlimited Kilometre (2 Year Std + 1 Year Bonus)