2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 & GSX-R1000R

The latest versions of the GSX-R1000R and GSX-R1000 sportbikes have made their debut in Australian Suzuki dealerships. The MY24 GSX-R1000 arrives in a Metallic Matt Black/Glass Sparkle Black livery, priced at $25,190 ride-away and the MY24 GSX-R1000R comes in a Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue livery, priced at $28,190 ride-away.

These motorcycles are engineered to deliver peak performance in acceleration, cornering, and braking, with advanced features including variable valve timing, finger-follower valve train, top feed injectors, and exhaust tuning butterfly valves, providing 148.6 kW at 13,200 rpm and 117.6 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm.

The GSX-Rs are equipped with cutting-edge electronics, including a six-axis inertial measurement unit, on the GSX-R1000R, that supports functions such as cornering ABS and a Motion Track Brake System that reduces rear-wheel lift during hard braking.

The motorcycles feature a 10-level traction control system, and riders can personalise their experience further by using the three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) system to tailor the engine’s power delivery and response to their desired setting.

Both the GSX-R1000R and the GSX-R1000 share the same spec engine, twin-spare aluminium perimeter frame, and radial-mount Brembo monobloc callipers.

The GSX-R1000R comes with additional features such as sophisticated launch control and ‘auto-blipper,’ an adjustable swingarm pivot point, braided steel front brake lines, LED position lights, a lightweight battery, and a unique black LCD instrument panel.

The GSX-R1000R also boasts the latest fully adjustable Showa suspension, which includes a BFF (Balance Free Front) fork and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite) shock absorber. In comparison, the GSX-R1000 is equipped with a Showa Big Piston Fork and link-type Showa shock absorber, both of which are fully adjustable.

Both models come with a 12-month registration and are backed by Suzuki’s three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, which includes two standard years and one bonus year.

Head to the Suzuki Motorcycles Australia website for more information.

2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Specifications

2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000R Specifications Engine In-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999cc Transmission 6-Speed constant mesh with back-torque-limiting clutch Front Suspension 43mm SHOWA Balance Free Front (BFF) fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping and spring preload Rear Suspension Link type, SHOWA Balance Free Rear Cushion Lite (BFRC Lite) shock with adjustable high & low speed compression and rebound damping and spring preload Front Brakes Brembo Monobloc Radial-mount 4-piston calipers, dual 320mm T-drive hybrid discs with ABS Rear Brakes Nissin single-piston caliper, 220mm disc with ABS Length 2075mm Width 705mm Height 1145mm Wheelbase 1420mm Seat Height 825mm Fuel Capacity 16.0L Wet Weight 203Kg Tyres – Front 120/70ZR17M/C (58W), tubeless Tyres – Rear 190/50ZR17M/C (73W), tubeless Warranty 3 Year Unlimited Kilometre (2 Year Std + 1 Year Bonus)

2024 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Specifications