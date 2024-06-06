2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup applications

The 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup will be accepting registration for next year shortly, with young competitors from across Asia and Oceania encouraged to sign up for a chance to join the Road to MotoGP program, with applications opening June 14, 2024, until July 14. Registration will be at asiatalentcup.com (link)

The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is one of the biggest paths on the Road to MotoGP, with a proven track record of offering young riders across Asia and Oceania the chance of a lifetime.

The ATC races at some of the world’s biggest motorcycle racing events, including MotoGP, and riders compete on identical Honda NSF250R Moto3 machines – allowing the rider to make the difference as they learn their craft on the Road to MotoGP.

ATC alumni have already made their way into the MotoGP World Championship, taking race wins in both Moto2 and Moto3. Former ATC Champions and frontrunners are familiar faces on the grids of the intermediate and lightweight classes, including the likes of Ayumu Sasaki, Deniz Öncü, Taiyo Furusato, Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura.

2016 ATC Champion Chantra became the first ATC alumnus to win a Moto2 race in 2022, as well as the first Grand Prix winner from Thailand, before teammate and fellow former ATC competitor Ai Ogura joined him as a Grand Prix winner and finished the 2022 season second overall.

Sasaki was also the runner up in the 2023 Moto3 World Championship, a season that saw he and Öncü duel for a number of Grand Prix wins.

As the ATC celebrates its 10th anniversary, new faces can now apply to be part of a new decade of champions

Enrollment and selection

Registration opens at www.asiatalentcup.com on the 14th of June and the application period runs for a month, closing on the 14th of July 2024. Once prospective riders have registered and applied, their application will be considered and they could be invited to the Selection Event.

The Selection Event will take place in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit on October 29th and 30th 2024. There, a panel of experts will put applicants through their paces at the Selection Event to assess each rider, and the best will be offered the chance to join the Road to MotoGP and compete in the 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup.

Important information

There is no minimum level of experience required, but a certain level of skill must be shown. Previous experience may include dirt track, motocross, scooter or MiniGP racing rather than circuit racing, but the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is focused on searching for talent and potential, not experience.

Applicants must be born between the 1st of January 2004 and the 1st of March 2011. The list of those chosen to attend the Selection Event will be published on the 23rd August 2024.

Key dates

Registration opens: 14th June 2024 (online at asiatalentcup.com)

Registration closes: 14th July 2024

Publication of list for Selection Event: 23rd August 2024 (online at asiatalentcup.com)

Selection Event: October 29th and 30th 2024, Sepang International Circuit

2024 Asia Talent Cup Calendar