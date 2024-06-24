2024 FIM Junior GP Championships
Round Four – Portimao
Qualifying
The 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship reached Algarve in the south of Portugal over the weekend for round four, with Aussie Archie McDonald from Albury turning 18 and celebrating by grabbing himself pole in the Stock ECh proceedings. Fellow Aussie, and 18-year-old, Victorian Declan van Rosmalen qualified 27th in Stock Ech category.
In the hard fought JuniorGP class, New Zealander Cormac Buchanan qualified on the third row in seventh, while 17-year-old Victorian Angus Grenfell would start from 25th on row nine.
Harrison Voight in Moto2 Ech was confident they made some steps forward with the 2024 bike after a troublesome start to the season for the 18-year-old Queenslander and found himself in P13 on the grid heading into the weekends racing.
Meanwhile in European Talent Cup class, 16-year-old Canberran Marianos Nikolis has grabbed himself a fourth row start in 12th for the weekend.
JuniorGP Race One
Having secured a last gasp victory in Barcelona, Alvaro Carpe repeated the trick in the opening race of the FIM JuniorGP category in the south of Portugal.
The STV Laglisse rider played his cards to perfection, having battled with a large group before he formed part of a breakaway trio alongside polesitter Guido Pini and Casey O’Gorman.
As the race entered the endgame, O’Gorman faded slightly to a comfortable third, but it was riveting stuff as it looked like class debutant Pini would do enough to hold off his Spanish rival, but once again, Carpe produced some last corner fireworks to snatch victory on the line.
Cormac Buchanan had a strong race to fifth, just behind Quiles, with just over a second covering fourth to ninth.
Angus Grenfell finished 14th, much improving on his P25 start.
JuniorGP Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|A Carpe
|Hus
|27m07.557
|2
|G Pini
|Ktm
|+0.039
|3
|C O’gorman
|Hon
|+5.588
|4
|M Quiles
|Hon
|+9.173
|5
|C Buchanan
|Ktm
|+9.274
|6
|A Es
|Ktm
|+9.394
|7
|R Moodley
|Ktm
|+9.571
|8
|F Llambias
|Hon
|+10.099
|9
|H Danish
|Ktm
|+10.580
|10
|E Belford
|Hon
|+15.030
|11
|A Morosi
|Cfm
|+18.429
|12
|K Mononyane
|Ktm
|+18.534
|13
|A Odaki
|Hon
|+18.590
|14
|A Grenfell
|Ktm
|+19.427
|15
|K Hiumi
|Ktm
|+21.463
|16
|M Pawelec
|Hus
|+25.000
|17
|J Rosenthaler
|Hus
|+30.414
|18
|D Boggio
|Ktm
|+30.473
|19
|A Aditama
|Hon
|+31.860
|20
|L Phommara
|Ktm
|+31.988
|21
|C Tiezzi
|Ktm
|+33.355
|22
|J Phuettisan
|Hon
|+34.036
|23
|K Farkas
|Ktm
|+35.954
|24
|G Emmanuel
|Ktm
|+58.395
|25
|J Rios
|Ktm
|+1m09.039
|26
|L Rammerstorfer
|Hus
|+3m54.465
|27
|C Uriarte
|Cfm
|— 14 laps –
|Not Classified
|DNC
|I Shahril
|Hon
|— 8 laps —
|DNC
|E Liguori
|Ktm
|49.883
|DNC
|A Uezu
|Ktm
|— 7 laps —
|DNC
|R Salmela
|Hus
|— 5 laps —
|DNC
|E O’shea
|Hon
|/
JuniorGP Race Two
The second race of the day proved just as exciting, though this time Guido Pini ensured history didn’t repeat itself as the Italian held out for the win.
He kept it cool out front and avoided late dramas this time around by keeping three-tenths in his back pocket coming out of the final corner.
Quiles crossed second, beating Carpe in a dash to the line, with Jesus Rios, a three-time race winner back in 2023, just missing out on the podium.
Aussie Angus Grenfell dropped to 19th, with Cormac Buchanan crashing out.
In terms of the Championship, Uriarte’s frustrating day continued as he could only muster a P10 finish, meaning Carpe takes over as Championship frontrunner, with Rios moving into second at the expense of the former leader.
Cormac Buchanan – DNC
“Bittersweet end to the race weekend here in Portimao. Race 1 was certainly a Rollercoaster ride to say the least, having made my way into second place courtesy of some nice overtakes. I had a massive moment coming out of turn 8, this separated the leader from the group and I had to work very hard to try and close the gap. Just as I had caught the leader unfortunately I had another massive moment exiting turn 3. This one was much more detrimental to my podium aspirations and therefore the front three pulled a gap, I got back to the front of the group again but as I was already struggling for rear grip I didn’t have any life left in the tires to mount a late charge. I had to adjust my riding to make up for the lack of grip and had to settle for P5 after a hectic last few laps. I’m happy with this result after two massive saves that could have been much worse. Race 2 was very difficult conditions again, in the first lap braking for turn 10 I lost the rear under brakes and had to run straight on to avoid crashing. I was pushed back into the pack and while I tried making my way forward I crashed at turn 5. It’s definitely not how I wanted to end my weekend, but again a weekend we can be proud of. Every session being at the top positions and fighting in the front of the race and battling for the podium. Now we have a long 3 month summer break in front of us before round 5 in Jerez, time to recharge the batteries and to improve as a rider to make the second half even better! Thanks to my amazing team for their hard work and dedication, see you all in Jerez!”
Buchanan holds sixth in the standings, Grenfell 27th.
JuniorGP Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|G Pini
|KTM
|27m13.124
|2
|M Quiles
|Hon
|+0.292
|3
|Á Carpe
|Hus
|+0.327
|4
|J Rios
|Ktm
|+0.364
|5
|R Salmela
|Hus
|+4.210
|6
|C O’gorman
|Hon
|+4.292
|7
|F Llambias
|Hon
|+4.382
|8
|J Rosenthaler
|Hus
|+16.711
|9
|A C Es
|Ktm
|+16.807
|10
|M Uriarte
|Cfm
|+17.047
|11
|H Danish
|Ktm
|+17.136
|12
|A Aditama
|Hon
|+25.306
|13
|R Moodley
|Ktm
|+25.337
|14
|L Rammerstorfer
|Hus
|+25.439
|15
|K Mononyane
|Ktm
|+25.778
|16
|L Phommara
|Ktm
|+31.063
|17
|D Shahril
|Hon
|+31.420
|18
|K Hiumi
|Ktm
|+34.230
|19
|A Grenfell
|Ktm
|+37.498
|20
|J Phuettisan
|Hon
|+46.455
|21
|M Pawelec
|Hus
|+46.615
|22
|K Farkas
|Ktm
|+46.684
|23
|E Liguori
|Ktm
|+47.205
|24
|A Odaki
|Hon
|+52.125
|25
|A Uezu
|Ktm
|1m17.785
|26
|G Emmanuel
|Ktm
|1m32.462
|27
|L Schönrock
|Ktm
|1m54.781
|28
|C Tiezzi
|KTM
|13L
|29
|D Boggio
|KTM
|11L
|Not Classifed
|DNC
|A Morosi
|CFMOTO
|2 Laps
|DNC
|C Buchanan
|Ktm
|1m05.057
|DNC
|E Belford
|Hon
|1m36.979
JuniorGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Carpe
|HUSQ
|90
|2
|Jesús Rios
|KTM
|88
|3
|Marcos Uriarte
|CFMOTO
|88
|4
|Adrián Cruces
|KTM
|83
|5
|Alessandro Morosi
|CFMOTO
|76
|6
|Cormac Buchanan
|KTM
|65
|7
|Máximo Quiles
|HONDA
|64
|8
|Casey James O`Gorman
|HONDA
|51
|9
|Guido Pini
|KTM
|45
|10
|Rico Salmela
|HUSQ
|36
|11
|Facundo Llambias
|HONDA
|36
|12
|Hakim Danish
|KTM
|35
|13
|Eddie O’shea
|HONDA
|33
|14
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|HUSQ
|33
|15
|Ruché Moodley
|KTM
|28
|16
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|HUSQ
|22
|17
|Danial Shahril
|HONDA
|20
|18
|Dodo Boggio
|KTM
|15
|19
|Marcos Ruda
|KTM
|14
|20
|Evan Belford
|HONDA
|12
|21
|Guillem Planques
|HONDA
|11
|22
|Milan Pawelec
|HUSQ
|10
|23
|Amon Odaki
|HONDA
|7
|24
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|KTM
|5
|25
|Kgopotso Mononyane
|KTM
|5
|26
|Arbi Aditama
|HONDA
|4
|27
|Angus Grenfell
|KTM
|2
|28
|Lenoxx Phommara
|KTM
|1
|29
|Kotaro Uchiumi
|KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship Race One
Having secured a dream debut Moto2 ECh pole position on Saturday, Roberto Garcia made it Portimao perfection as he did the double on Sunday.
Race 1 saw an electric start as Alberto Surra took the holeshot ahead of Garcia, but the polesitter quickly responded as the two went toe-to-toe across the opening lap.
Both riders broke away from the rest of the pack, but didn’t relent as they traded overtakes across 16 entertaining laps, with some truly sensational efforts from both riders.
In the end, it was the polesitter Garcia who had the last laugh in an epic battle, making his final move with just a couple of laps remaining and then opening up a two second gap to take his second win of the campaign, and become the new Championship leader.
As Garcia romped home to victory, the on track excitement continued as Alberto Ferrandez charged hard in the finale to steal the final podium place away from Dani Muñoz, his third of the campaign.
Harrison Voight was one of a number of riders who crashed out.
Moto2 European Championship Race One Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|R Garcia
|Kal
|27m39.629
|2
|A Surra
|Bos
|+2.060
|3
|A Ferrández
|Bos
|+6.553
|4
|D Muñoz
|Kal
|+6.785
|5
|U Orradre
|Kal
|+10.309
|6
|M Casadei
|Bos
|+13.578
|7
|E Fernández
|Kal
|+14.861
|8
|K Toba
|Kal
|+18.842
|9
|J Navarro
|For
|+20.312
|10
|J Gimbert
|Kal
|+34.034
|11
|B Roberts
|Bos
|+38.101
|12
|T Hada
|Kal
|+53.789
|13
|G Vittori
|Kal
|+1m24.483
|14
|C Aubrie
|Kal
|+1m43.206
|15
|L Fellon
|Kal
|15L
|Not Classified
|DNC
|F Mongiardo
|Kal
|10L
|DNC
|M Volpi
|Kal
|8L
|DNC
|H Voight
|Kal
|32.369
|DNC
|M Toth
|Kal
|&L
|DNC
|M Rato
|Kal
|5L
|DNC
|M Tapia
|Kal
|/
Moto2 European Championship Race Two
Race 2 was coolness personified as Garcia once again claimed an early opening lap lead from pole, and failed to relinquish it over the course of the race, ensuring he made it back-to-back wins in the Algarve.
Once again Surra had to settle for second place, while Unai Orradre secured his second podium in as many rounds after Daniel Muñoz crashed out of third place.
It was a better race two for Voight, finishing in the top-10, crossing the line in eighth, leaving him 13th in the standings on 23 points.
Garcia will head to Jerez in September with an 18-point advantage over Mattia Casadei, with Surra just one point further behind.
Moto2 European Championship Race Two Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|R Garcia
|Kal
|27m41.763
|2
|A Surra
|Bos
|+4.857
|3
|U Orradre
|Kal
|+6.910
|4
|A Ferrández
|Bos
|+11.305
|5
|M Casadei
|Bos
|+14.194
|6
|K Toba
|Kal
|+14.213
|7
|J Navarro
|For
|+19.131
|8
|H Voight
|Kal
|+28.789
|9
|J Gimbert
|Kal
|+29.321
|10
|M Tapia
|Kal
|+30.092
|11
|M Volpi
|Kal
|+31.567
|12
|E Fernández
|Kal
|+37.083
|13
|L Fellon
|Kal
|+40.023
|14
|M Rato
|Kal
|+44.465
|15
|T Hada
|Kal
|+48.968
|16
|G Vittori
|Kal
|+1m32.329
|17
|C Aubrie
|Kal
|+1m48.868
|Not Classified
|DNC
|B Roberts
|Bos
|— 9 laps —
|DNC
|D Muñoz
|Kal
|— 7 laps —
|DNC
|F Mongiardo
|Kal
|— 1 laps —
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|R Garcia
|Kal
|121
|2
|M Casadei
|Bos
|103
|3
|A Surra
|Bos
|102
|4
|J Navarro
|For
|84
|5
|D Muñoz
|Kal
|79
|6
|A Ferrández
|Bos
|78
|7
|U Orradre
|Kal
|67
|8
|T Hada
|Kal
|60
|9
|E Fernández
|Kal
|50
|10
|J Gimbert
|Kal
|41
|11
|F Mongiardo
|Kal
|34
|12
|M Rato
|Kal
|28
|13
|H Voight
|Kal
|23
|14
|L Fellon
|Kal
|23
|15
|K Toba
|Kal
|21
|16
|M Tapia
|Kal
|17
|17
|M Volpi
|Kal
|13
|18
|B Roberts
|Bos
|12
|19
|I Lopes
|Bos
|6
|20
|E Montero
|Kal
|4
|21
|G Vittori
|Kal
|3
|22
|M Toth
|Kal
|3
|23
|J Hosciuc
|Kal
|3
|24
|C Aubrie
|Kal
|2
|25
|C Inta
|For
|1
Stock European Championship Race
It proved the perfect birthday weekend for Archie McDonald, the Australian rider backing up his maiden Stock pole with victory following a thrilling last lap shootout with Mario Mayor.
Having led every lap, McDonald slipped to second place as Mayor made his move as they came across the line for the penultimate time, with both riders almost colliding down the front straight.
It seemed Mayor had done enough for the victory, but McDonald invented a brilliant final corner manoeuvre to poke his nose in front as they took the chequered flag, helping crown the perfect weekend in Portugal for #69.
Mayor’s second place and 20 points sees him go level with the absent Lorenzo Dalla Porta atop the Championship standings, while Adrian Rodriguez crossed the line in third, helping him move to P3 in the standings. Archie McDonald sits sixth on 36-points.
Archie McDonald
“We did it! I have put literal blood, sweat and tears to win at such a high level like I did today and I’m grateful to every single person that believed in me and helped me acheive this goal, I now set higher goals and work towards them, let’s do it! Wooooooooohoooooooooooo!”
Stock European Championship Race Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A B McDonald
|Yam
|26m43.006
|2
|M Mayor
|Yam
|+0.075
|3
|A Rodríguez
|Yam
|+10.230
|4
|D Mihaila
|Yam
|+13.137
|5
|T Varga
|Yam
|+14.447
|6
|A Verdoïa
|Yam
|+14.545
|7
|B Jiménez
|Yam
|+21.602
|8
|J Armario
|Yam
|+26.361
|9
|J Santos
|Yam
|+26.839
|10
|J Uriostegui
|Yam
|+30.050
|11
|B Skés
|Yam
|+30.273
|12
|F Ruiz
|Yam
|+35.287
|13
|N Roig
|Yam
|+36.238
|14
|M Rocca
|Yam
|+42.859
|15
|Y Saiz
|Yam
|+45.074
|16
|D Rosmalen
|Yam
|+57.067
|17
|C Brown
|Yam
|+57.593
|18
|G Ribeiro
|Yam
|+57.743
|19
|D Brooks
|Yam
|+58.652
|20
|M Binladin
|Yam
|+58.692
|21
|M Oppa
|Yam
|+59.074
|22
|P Echeverry
|Yam
|+1m13.072
|23
|K Quintal
|Yam
|+1m32.513
|24
|D Iozzo
|Yam
|11L
|Not Classified
|DNC
|J Olmo
|Yam
|8L
|DNC
|K Nestola
|Yam
|5L
|DNC
|G Capote
|Yam
|1L
|DNC
|I García
|Yam
|22.042
|DNC
|F R Ek
|Yam
|/
|DNC
|R Romero
|Yam
|/
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|L D Porta
|Yam
|61
|2
|M Mayor
|Yam
|61
|3
|A Rodríguez
|Yam
|47
|4
|D Mihaila
|Yam
|42
|5
|A Verdoïa
|Hon
|40
|6
|A McDonald
|Yam
|36
|7
|F Ruiz
|Yam
|35
|8
|I García
|Yam
|32
|9
|B Jiménez
|Yam
|31
|10
|N Roig
|Yam
|27
|11
|J L Armario
|Yam
|26
|12
|A Millán
|Yam
|22
|13
|D Iozzo
|Yam
|16
|14
|R Romero
|Yam
|16
|15
|T E Varga
|Yam
|11
|16
|J Santos
|Yam
|8
|17
|K Quintal
|Yam
|7
|18
|J P Uriostegui
|Hon
|6
|19
|M García
|Yam
|6
|20
|K Nestola
|Yam
|6
|21
|C Valle
|Yam
|6
|22
|B Kecskés
|Yam
|5
|23
|G Ribeiro
|Yam
|5
|24
|D Fabbri
|Yam
|4
|25
|M Rocca
|Yam
|2
|26
|Y Saiz
|Hon
|1
|27
|M Coppa
|Yam
|1
European Talent Cup Race One
Carlos Cano came out on top of a thrilling multi-rider battle for victory in the European Talent Cup. The Spaniard started second on the grid and proved a consistent race threat, leading over the line for more than half the race.
In classic ETC fashion, a large group of riders huddled up with podium and victory ambitions, but it was Cano, Giulio Pugliese and polesitter David Gonzalez who were the main protagonists out front.
The likes of Pau Alsina, Alex Longarela and Valentin Perrone all played a part in the fight for honours, but it was Cano who ultimately proved good value for the win, as he beat Pugliese and Gonzalez in a dash to the line.
Marianos Nikolis finished 10th, and holds 18th heading to round five.
Cano is right back in Championship contention, slashing Marco Morelli’s advantage to just four points, with the Argentinian coming home in seventh as he had a quiet race relative to the high standards he has set in the current campaign.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|C Cano
|Hon
|26m14.236
|2
|G Pugliese
|Hon
|+0.042
|3
|D González
|Hon
|+0.172
|4
|V Perrone
|Hon
|+0.681
|5
|A Longarela
|Hon
|+0.703
|6
|P Alsina
|Hon
|+0.744
|7
|M Morelli
|Hon
|+0.797
|8
|G Pérez
|Hon
|+1.963
|9
|B Fernández
|Hon
|+2.433
|10
|M Nikolis
|Hon
|+3.482
|11
|E Bellon
|Hon
|+8.123
|12
|L Agostinelli
|Hon
|+12.452
|13
|G Tesini
|Hon
|+12.454
|14
|K Daniel
|Hon
|+12.576
|15
|M Lou
|Hon
|+22.338
|16
|E Gutiérrez
|Hon
|+23.012
|17
|F Bujosa
|Hon
|+23.331
|18
|E Bertola
|Hon
|+29.540
|19
|R Sanjuan
|Hon
|+32.923
|20
|A Brinton
|Hon
|+33.130
|21
|M Tamburini
|Hon
|26m50.909
|22
|M Roman
|Hon
|26m51.946
|23
|A Almeida
|Hon
|26m52.507
|24
|K Veijer
|Hon
|26m58.078
|25
|E Boxberger
|Hon
|27m07.147
|26
|K Tinez
|Hon
|22m30.664
|Not Classified
|DNC
|B Caillet
|Hon
|5m45.9 27
|DNC
|L Zanni
|Hon
|1m54.6 60
|DNC
|J Frellsen
|Hon
|1m59.6 89
|DNC
|M Gabarrini
|Hon
|2m00.0 39
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|M Morelli
|Hon
|99
|2
|C Cano
|Hon
|95
|3
|G Pugliese
|Hon
|77
|4
|D González
|Hon
|72
|5
|V Perrone
|Hon
|70
|6
|J Torres
|Hon
|52
|7
|L Zanni
|Hon
|42
|8
|P Alsina
|Hon
|37
|9
|S Ikegami
|Hon
|31
|10
|G Pérez
|Hon
|30
|11
|G Tesini
|Hon
|29
|12
|A Longarela
|Hon
|26
|13
|F Bujosa
|Hon
|25
|14
|L Agostinelli
|Hon
|24
|15
|B Fernández
|Hon
|23
|16
|K Tinez
|Hon
|21
|17
|P Olivares
|Hon
|19
|18
|M Nikolis
|Hon
|18
|19
|B Caillet
|Hon
|14
|20
|V Panteleakis
|Hon
|8
|21
|D Costa
|Hon
|8
|22
|E Bellon
|Hon
|5
|23
|M Tamburini
|Hon
|4
|24
|R Sessler
|Hon
|3
|25
|K Jr
|Hon
|3
|26
|E Gutiérrez
|Hon
|2
|27
|R Sanjuan
|Hon
|2
|28
|M Lou
|Hon
|1
The FIM JuniorGP World Championship heads to Jerez on September 15.