2024 FIM Junior GP Championships

Round Four – Portimao

Qualifying

The 2024 FIM JuniorGP World Championship reached Algarve in the south of Portugal over the weekend for round four, with Aussie Archie McDonald from Albury turning 18 and celebrating by grabbing himself pole in the Stock ECh proceedings. Fellow Aussie, and 18-year-old, Victorian Declan van Rosmalen qualified 27th in Stock Ech category.

In the hard fought JuniorGP class, New Zealander Cormac Buchanan qualified on the third row in seventh, while 17-year-old Victorian Angus Grenfell would start from 25th on row nine.

Harrison Voight in Moto2 Ech was confident they made some steps forward with the 2024 bike after a troublesome start to the season for the 18-year-old Queenslander and found himself in P13 on the grid heading into the weekends racing.

Meanwhile in European Talent Cup class, 16-year-old Canberran Marianos Nikolis has grabbed himself a fourth row start in 12th for the weekend.

JuniorGP Race One

Having secured a last gasp victory in Barcelona, Alvaro Carpe repeated the trick in the opening race of the FIM JuniorGP category in the south of Portugal.

The STV Laglisse rider played his cards to perfection, having battled with a large group before he formed part of a breakaway trio alongside polesitter Guido Pini and Casey O’Gorman.

As the race entered the endgame, O’Gorman faded slightly to a comfortable third, but it was riveting stuff as it looked like class debutant Pini would do enough to hold off his Spanish rival, but once again, Carpe produced some last corner fireworks to snatch victory on the line.

Cormac Buchanan had a strong race to fifth, just behind Quiles, with just over a second covering fourth to ninth.

Angus Grenfell finished 14th, much improving on his P25 start.

JuniorGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 A Carpe Hus 27m07.557 2 G Pini Ktm +0.039 3 C O’gorman Hon +5.588 4 M Quiles Hon +9.173 5 C Buchanan Ktm +9.274 6 A Es Ktm +9.394 7 R Moodley Ktm +9.571 8 F Llambias Hon +10.099 9 H Danish Ktm +10.580 10 E Belford Hon +15.030 11 A Morosi Cfm +18.429 12 K Mononyane Ktm +18.534 13 A Odaki Hon +18.590 14 A Grenfell Ktm +19.427 15 K Hiumi Ktm +21.463 16 M Pawelec Hus +25.000 17 J Rosenthaler Hus +30.414 18 D Boggio Ktm +30.473 19 A Aditama Hon +31.860 20 L Phommara Ktm +31.988 21 C Tiezzi Ktm +33.355 22 J Phuettisan Hon +34.036 23 K Farkas Ktm +35.954 24 G Emmanuel Ktm +58.395 25 J Rios Ktm +1m09.039 26 L Rammerstorfer Hus +3m54.465 27 C Uriarte Cfm — 14 laps – Not Classified DNC I Shahril Hon — 8 laps — DNC E Liguori Ktm 49.883 DNC A Uezu Ktm — 7 laps — DNC R Salmela Hus — 5 laps — DNC E O’shea Hon /

JuniorGP Race Two

The second race of the day proved just as exciting, though this time Guido Pini ensured history didn’t repeat itself as the Italian held out for the win.

He kept it cool out front and avoided late dramas this time around by keeping three-tenths in his back pocket coming out of the final corner.

Quiles crossed second, beating Carpe in a dash to the line, with Jesus Rios, a three-time race winner back in 2023, just missing out on the podium.

Aussie Angus Grenfell dropped to 19th, with Cormac Buchanan crashing out.

In terms of the Championship, Uriarte’s frustrating day continued as he could only muster a P10 finish, meaning Carpe takes over as Championship frontrunner, with Rios moving into second at the expense of the former leader.

Cormac Buchanan – DNC

“Bittersweet end to the race weekend here in Portimao. Race 1 was certainly a Rollercoaster ride to say the least, having made my way into second place courtesy of some nice overtakes. I had a massive moment coming out of turn 8, this separated the leader from the group and I had to work very hard to try and close the gap. Just as I had caught the leader unfortunately I had another massive moment exiting turn 3. This one was much more detrimental to my podium aspirations and therefore the front three pulled a gap, I got back to the front of the group again but as I was already struggling for rear grip I didn’t have any life left in the tires to mount a late charge. I had to adjust my riding to make up for the lack of grip and had to settle for P5 after a hectic last few laps. I’m happy with this result after two massive saves that could have been much worse. Race 2 was very difficult conditions again, in the first lap braking for turn 10 I lost the rear under brakes and had to run straight on to avoid crashing. I was pushed back into the pack and while I tried making my way forward I crashed at turn 5. It’s definitely not how I wanted to end my weekend, but again a weekend we can be proud of. Every session being at the top positions and fighting in the front of the race and battling for the podium. Now we have a long 3 month summer break in front of us before round 5 in Jerez, time to recharge the batteries and to improve as a rider to make the second half even better! Thanks to my amazing team for their hard work and dedication, see you all in Jerez!”

Buchanan holds sixth in the standings, Grenfell 27th.

JuniorGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G Pini KTM 27m13.124 2 M Quiles Hon +0.292 3 Á Carpe Hus +0.327 4 J Rios Ktm +0.364 5 R Salmela Hus +4.210 6 C O’gorman Hon +4.292 7 F Llambias Hon +4.382 8 J Rosenthaler Hus +16.711 9 A C Es Ktm +16.807 10 M Uriarte Cfm +17.047 11 H Danish Ktm +17.136 12 A Aditama Hon +25.306 13 R Moodley Ktm +25.337 14 L Rammerstorfer Hus +25.439 15 K Mononyane Ktm +25.778 16 L Phommara Ktm +31.063 17 D Shahril Hon +31.420 18 K Hiumi Ktm +34.230 19 A Grenfell Ktm +37.498 20 J Phuettisan Hon +46.455 21 M Pawelec Hus +46.615 22 K Farkas Ktm +46.684 23 E Liguori Ktm +47.205 24 A Odaki Hon +52.125 25 A Uezu Ktm 1m17.785 26 G Emmanuel Ktm 1m32.462 27 L Schönrock Ktm 1m54.781 28 C Tiezzi KTM 13L 29 D Boggio KTM 11L Not Classifed DNC A Morosi CFMOTO 2 Laps DNC C Buchanan Ktm 1m05.057 DNC E Belford Hon 1m36.979

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Alvaro Carpe HUSQ 90 2 Jesús Rios KTM 88 3 Marcos Uriarte CFMOTO 88 4 Adrián Cruces KTM 83 5 Alessandro Morosi CFMOTO 76 6 Cormac Buchanan KTM 65 7 Máximo Quiles HONDA 64 8 Casey James O`Gorman HONDA 51 9 Guido Pini KTM 45 10 Rico Salmela HUSQ 36 11 Facundo Llambias HONDA 36 12 Hakim Danish KTM 35 13 Eddie O’shea HONDA 33 14 Jakob Rosenthaler HUSQ 33 15 Ruché Moodley KTM 28 16 Leo Rammerstorfer HUSQ 22 17 Danial Shahril HONDA 20 18 Dodo Boggio KTM 15 19 Marcos Ruda KTM 14 20 Evan Belford HONDA 12 21 Guillem Planques HONDA 11 22 Milan Pawelec HUSQ 10 23 Amon Odaki HONDA 7 24 Leonardo Abruzzo KTM 5 25 Kgopotso Mononyane KTM 5 26 Arbi Aditama HONDA 4 27 Angus Grenfell KTM 2 28 Lenoxx Phommara KTM 1 29 Kotaro Uchiumi KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship Race One

Having secured a dream debut Moto2 ECh pole position on Saturday, Roberto Garcia made it Portimao perfection as he did the double on Sunday.

Race 1 saw an electric start as Alberto Surra took the holeshot ahead of Garcia, but the polesitter quickly responded as the two went toe-to-toe across the opening lap.

Both riders broke away from the rest of the pack, but didn’t relent as they traded overtakes across 16 entertaining laps, with some truly sensational efforts from both riders.

In the end, it was the polesitter Garcia who had the last laugh in an epic battle, making his final move with just a couple of laps remaining and then opening up a two second gap to take his second win of the campaign, and become the new Championship leader.

As Garcia romped home to victory, the on track excitement continued as Alberto Ferrandez charged hard in the finale to steal the final podium place away from Dani Muñoz, his third of the campaign.

Harrison Voight was one of a number of riders who crashed out.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Garcia Kal 27m39.629 2 A Surra Bos +2.060 3 A Ferrández Bos +6.553 4 D Muñoz Kal +6.785 5 U Orradre Kal +10.309 6 M Casadei Bos +13.578 7 E Fernández Kal +14.861 8 K Toba Kal +18.842 9 J Navarro For +20.312 10 J Gimbert Kal +34.034 11 B Roberts Bos +38.101 12 T Hada Kal +53.789 13 G Vittori Kal +1m24.483 14 C Aubrie Kal +1m43.206 15 L Fellon Kal 15L Not Classified DNC F Mongiardo Kal 10L DNC M Volpi Kal 8L DNC H Voight Kal 32.369 DNC M Toth Kal &L DNC M Rato Kal 5L DNC M Tapia Kal /

Moto2 European Championship Race Two

Race 2 was coolness personified as Garcia once again claimed an early opening lap lead from pole, and failed to relinquish it over the course of the race, ensuring he made it back-to-back wins in the Algarve.

Once again Surra had to settle for second place, while Unai Orradre secured his second podium in as many rounds after Daniel Muñoz crashed out of third place.

It was a better race two for Voight, finishing in the top-10, crossing the line in eighth, leaving him 13th in the standings on 23 points.

Garcia will head to Jerez in September with an 18-point advantage over Mattia Casadei, with Surra just one point further behind.

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R Garcia Kal 27m41.763 2 A Surra Bos +4.857 3 U Orradre Kal +6.910 4 A Ferrández Bos +11.305 5 M Casadei Bos +14.194 6 K Toba Kal +14.213 7 J Navarro For +19.131 8 H Voight Kal +28.789 9 J Gimbert Kal +29.321 10 M Tapia Kal +30.092 11 M Volpi Kal +31.567 12 E Fernández Kal +37.083 13 L Fellon Kal +40.023 14 M Rato Kal +44.465 15 T Hada Kal +48.968 16 G Vittori Kal +1m32.329 17 C Aubrie Kal +1m48.868 Not Classified DNC B Roberts Bos — 9 laps — DNC D Muñoz Kal — 7 laps — DNC F Mongiardo Kal — 1 laps —

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R Garcia Kal 121 2 M Casadei Bos 103 3 A Surra Bos 102 4 J Navarro For 84 5 D Muñoz Kal 79 6 A Ferrández Bos 78 7 U Orradre Kal 67 8 T Hada Kal 60 9 E Fernández Kal 50 10 J Gimbert Kal 41 11 F Mongiardo Kal 34 12 M Rato Kal 28 13 H Voight Kal 23 14 L Fellon Kal 23 15 K Toba Kal 21 16 M Tapia Kal 17 17 M Volpi Kal 13 18 B Roberts Bos 12 19 I Lopes Bos 6 20 E Montero Kal 4 21 G Vittori Kal 3 22 M Toth Kal 3 23 J Hosciuc Kal 3 24 C Aubrie Kal 2 25 C Inta For 1

Stock European Championship Race

It proved the perfect birthday weekend for Archie McDonald, the Australian rider backing up his maiden Stock pole with victory following a thrilling last lap shootout with Mario Mayor.

Having led every lap, McDonald slipped to second place as Mayor made his move as they came across the line for the penultimate time, with both riders almost colliding down the front straight.

It seemed Mayor had done enough for the victory, but McDonald invented a brilliant final corner manoeuvre to poke his nose in front as they took the chequered flag, helping crown the perfect weekend in Portugal for #69.

Mayor’s second place and 20 points sees him go level with the absent Lorenzo Dalla Porta atop the Championship standings, while Adrian Rodriguez crossed the line in third, helping him move to P3 in the standings. Archie McDonald sits sixth on 36-points.

Archie McDonald

“We did it! I have put literal blood, sweat and tears to win at such a high level like I did today and I’m grateful to every single person that believed in me and helped me acheive this goal, I now set higher goals and work towards them, let’s do it! Wooooooooohoooooooooooo!”

Stock European Championship Race Result

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A B McDonald Yam 26m43.006 2 M Mayor Yam +0.075 3 A Rodríguez Yam +10.230 4 D Mihaila Yam +13.137 5 T Varga Yam +14.447 6 A Verdoïa Yam +14.545 7 B Jiménez Yam +21.602 8 J Armario Yam +26.361 9 J Santos Yam +26.839 10 J Uriostegui Yam +30.050 11 B Skés Yam +30.273 12 F Ruiz Yam +35.287 13 N Roig Yam +36.238 14 M Rocca Yam +42.859 15 Y Saiz Yam +45.074 16 D Rosmalen Yam +57.067 17 C Brown Yam +57.593 18 G Ribeiro Yam +57.743 19 D Brooks Yam +58.652 20 M Binladin Yam +58.692 21 M Oppa Yam +59.074 22 P Echeverry Yam +1m13.072 23 K Quintal Yam +1m32.513 24 D Iozzo Yam 11L Not Classified DNC J Olmo Yam 8L DNC K Nestola Yam 5L DNC G Capote Yam 1L DNC I García Yam 22.042 DNC F R Ek Yam / DNC R Romero Yam /

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L D Porta Yam 61 2 M Mayor Yam 61 3 A Rodríguez Yam 47 4 D Mihaila Yam 42 5 A Verdoïa Hon 40 6 A McDonald Yam 36 7 F Ruiz Yam 35 8 I García Yam 32 9 B Jiménez Yam 31 10 N Roig Yam 27 11 J L Armario Yam 26 12 A Millán Yam 22 13 D Iozzo Yam 16 14 R Romero Yam 16 15 T E Varga Yam 11 16 J Santos Yam 8 17 K Quintal Yam 7 18 J P Uriostegui Hon 6 19 M García Yam 6 20 K Nestola Yam 6 21 C Valle Yam 6 22 B Kecskés Yam 5 23 G Ribeiro Yam 5 24 D Fabbri Yam 4 25 M Rocca Yam 2 26 Y Saiz Hon 1 27 M Coppa Yam 1

European Talent Cup Race One

Carlos Cano came out on top of a thrilling multi-rider battle for victory in the European Talent Cup. The Spaniard started second on the grid and proved a consistent race threat, leading over the line for more than half the race.

In classic ETC fashion, a large group of riders huddled up with podium and victory ambitions, but it was Cano, Giulio Pugliese and polesitter David Gonzalez who were the main protagonists out front.

The likes of Pau Alsina, Alex Longarela and Valentin Perrone all played a part in the fight for honours, but it was Cano who ultimately proved good value for the win, as he beat Pugliese and Gonzalez in a dash to the line.

Marianos Nikolis finished 10th, and holds 18th heading to round five.

Cano is right back in Championship contention, slashing Marco Morelli’s advantage to just four points, with the Argentinian coming home in seventh as he had a quiet race relative to the high standards he has set in the current campaign.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Cano Hon 26m14.236 2 G Pugliese Hon +0.042 3 D González Hon +0.172 4 V Perrone Hon +0.681 5 A Longarela Hon +0.703 6 P Alsina Hon +0.744 7 M Morelli Hon +0.797 8 G Pérez Hon +1.963 9 B Fernández Hon +2.433 10 M Nikolis Hon +3.482 11 E Bellon Hon +8.123 12 L Agostinelli Hon +12.452 13 G Tesini Hon +12.454 14 K Daniel Hon +12.576 15 M Lou Hon +22.338 16 E Gutiérrez Hon +23.012 17 F Bujosa Hon +23.331 18 E Bertola Hon +29.540 19 R Sanjuan Hon +32.923 20 A Brinton Hon +33.130 21 M Tamburini Hon 26m50.909 22 M Roman Hon 26m51.946 23 A Almeida Hon 26m52.507 24 K Veijer Hon 26m58.078 25 E Boxberger Hon 27m07.147 26 K Tinez Hon 22m30.664 Not Classified DNC B Caillet Hon 5m45.9 27 DNC L Zanni Hon 1m54.6 60 DNC J Frellsen Hon 1m59.6 89 DNC M Gabarrini Hon 2m00.0 39

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M Morelli Hon 99 2 C Cano Hon 95 3 G Pugliese Hon 77 4 D González Hon 72 5 V Perrone Hon 70 6 J Torres Hon 52 7 L Zanni Hon 42 8 P Alsina Hon 37 9 S Ikegami Hon 31 10 G Pérez Hon 30 11 G Tesini Hon 29 12 A Longarela Hon 26 13 F Bujosa Hon 25 14 L Agostinelli Hon 24 15 B Fernández Hon 23 16 K Tinez Hon 21 17 P Olivares Hon 19 18 M Nikolis Hon 18 19 B Caillet Hon 14 20 V Panteleakis Hon 8 21 D Costa Hon 8 22 E Bellon Hon 5 23 M Tamburini Hon 4 24 R Sessler Hon 3 25 K Jr Hon 3 26 E Gutiérrez Hon 2 27 R Sanjuan Hon 2 28 M Lou Hon 1

The FIM JuniorGP World Championship heads to Jerez on September 15.