MotoGP 2026

Round 15 – Red Bull Ring- Sunday Quotes

Pedro Acosta – 1st

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“I can just say thanks to KTM, to all the team, also to the Tech3 guys because they helped to repair my bike from the crash this morning. Without them we couldn’t have two bikes ready for the race. A really big thanks to all the Tech3 guys. Anyway, super happy about the race.” “Jorge was pushing a lot at the beginning and I was starting to catch him, but then I was just trying to learn from the mistake from the last day and trying not to make the gap even bigger than what I needed. I was trying to maintain this 0.5 to 0.7 the whole race and maintain the fuel, because it was quite a tricky track for that. Anyway, quite happy.” “It’s even more emotional to do it in KTM’s home and Red Bull’s house. Super happy for them, super happy for myself.” “He was my first MotoGP crew chief. You cannot imagine how much I enjoy being with him. He was close to being my father at the races. I learned a lot with him. If I’m the guy that I am now, it’s because he was pushing me a lot to try to improve every day and somehow stop being the kid that I was when I arrived in the championship and become a mature rider. Super happy for him.”

Jorge Martin – 2nd

Aprilia Racing

“It was a great weekend. Getting back to this level of speed and having good fitness after the doubts in Misano make me extremely happy. I wanted to fight for the win, but battling with Pedro was quite difficult, although I tried all the way to the end.”

Marco Bezzecchi – 3rd

Aprilia Racing

“It was an interesting weekend because I was pretty motivated to do well, but on Friday the feeling was not the best. My pace was decent, but far from the top guys. So I’m happy about the job we did. Yesterday’s podium was a good performance, but also a big part of luck with the mistake from Pedro. The one from today, I think we deserved it, so I’m happy I leave Spielberg with a smile.” “At the beginning I was fast. I tried to pass Jorge just to let him know I’m still here. But I knew Jorge was a bit faster, and when he passed me I said, “No,” because I knew with the front I was going to be struggling through the next laps. Then Pedro also passed me and I was struggling more and more, and I lost the front in the last corner. I went wide and lost a lot of time.” “At the end I was close again to Jorge. I lost the chance to try when I made a very small mistake in Turn One, and for this I’m a little bit sad. But I was really giving my all and suffering also because the knee is still making me struggle. At this track, where you stay all the time inside the bike with the knee bent, it’s not been easy. For this we must be happy.”

Ai Ogura – 4th

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

“This weekend was a total surprise, in a good way. Fourth position in both races, had a good Qualifying, no crashes, it cannot be better. We are super happy about the weekend and the most important thing, for me, was we were a lot closer to the top guys today. I had a good start and was in the mix all the time. I’m happy to have this kind of race already in the first race after injury. It was just a good weekend, so onto the next.”

Marc Marquez – 5th

Ducati Lenovo Team

“Today, since the start, I felt like I had an issue with the brakes, with the front brake. I was trying a lot in the first part of the race, and for that reason, that big mistake in Turn One, because it was impossible. Every braking point was a different feeling on the brake lever. It was quite dangerous, but we saved the day with fifth place.” “The fight every weekend is with myself, because it’s the best way to fight for the championship. The top four guys, we are in the game. Let’s see if we can keep going.”

Brad Binder – 6th

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

“Overall, I’d say a successful weekend here in Red Bull Ring and I’m happy to have got my best finish of the year. I would have liked to have been a bit further up the grid but I did my best. Happy with the pace we were able to put together and happy with the work by the team. Well done to them, and also to Pedro on his first victory; I’m sure it’s the first of many.”

Pecco Bagnaia – 7th

Ducati Lenovo Team

“It was a good race, considering the conditions and the last three races. It wasn’t easy; I struggled a lot, but I tried to manage the situation as best I could. Unfortunately, on the sixth lap I started having a problem with the brakes and that complicated things a bit, but I’m pleased to have managed to finish it – for us, that was the most important thing. We’ve worked well, gathered some important data, and we’ll try to make further progress for the races in Asia.”

Fermin Aldeguer – 8th

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

“We have to be satisfied. We made a good comeback after starting from the fourth row. We were fast, had a good pace, and fought with Marc for the position of best Ducati… As always, our weekends start off so-so with qualifying and then often improve. If we had started further up, who knows, but today we did well.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – 9th

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“Overall, it was a tough weekend, but this morning we made a change to improve the feeling of the rear grip and we made some steps forward for the race. This helped us, and in the first laps I was quite competitive, but then I started to struggle. We’re having some difficulties now, but the potential is very high and we are fast. We stay positive because we know we can come back to the top.”

Johann Zarco – 10th

Castrol Honda LCR

“It was a great weekend overall. Today, 10th was the best we could do. The first lap was tricky, so I lost some positions trying to avoid contact. From there, I managed the tyres and tried to find the pace and make some overtakes. We did a good job, and I’m happy!”

Enea Bastianini – 11th

Red Bull KTM Tech3

“It was more or less like yesterday. I’m a bit surprised because this morning my feeling was better than the race. Looking at the data, we were comfortable with the soft front tyre but with the medium we suffered. It’s the first time we’ve really worked well with the soft, because usually it doesn’t work so well with our bike. But here, it was good for us. Unfortunately, it was impossible to use it in the race because once you are in the slipstream, it starts to move and becomes very critical. I was expecting a little more from the race, but it didn’t happen for us this time. But it happened for Pedro, who did an incredible race. I wish to say congratulations to him.”

Raul Fernandez – 12th

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

“I’m not happy with the race. The position wasn’t great but the positive I can take away is the feeling. It’s the first time this year, with this bike, that I feel comfortable on a stop and go track. I feel I could ride with my normal style. It’s difficult when you are only 13th on the grid and you are on a track like this, where it’s almost impossible to overtake so the only positive was really my feeling. I managed the entry of the corner with the brake, didn’t lose too much time on the exit. When I was riding almost alone and I didn’t have too much traffic, compared to Ai, I was only two or three tenths slower than him, which means our line of work today was much better. Now I’ll take this feeling to Japan – I wish we could go there directly to see if we can confirm the step we made.”

Takaaki Nakagami – 13th

Honda HRC Castrol

“A great result today, I am of course really happy with how we have worked as a team this weekend. In the Sprint we got some good information for today and made some changes, especially on the electronics side, to help us manage. 28 laps were really tough with the direction that we went, I had to be super precise, but I knew that in the second half of the race I would have more tyre. I wasn’t expecting to finish ahead of some of the riders I did, so we have to be pleased. Let’s keep raising the level in Motegi with the Test Team. Tomorrow, I go back to my ‘normal’ job – a very busy period now.”

Luca Marini – 14th

Honda HRC Castrol

“I had a lot of contact on the first lap, and I lost a lot of time, so I just focused on staying calm and managing everything for the last laps. Unfortunately, most people managed the situation, and we could not make as big of a late comeback as I was hoping for. We’ve worked a lot on the bike all weekend, right up until the race to try and find more grip in the rear. It didn’t work as we expected and it has been a tough Sunday. Congratulations to Taka, he showed his speed and put together a good weekend.”

Diogo Moreira – 15th

Pro Honda LCR

“The good feeling I had this morning wasn’t there during the race, even though we didn’t change anything. We are now trying to understand why I felt this way. In any case, I tried to overtake my rivals, push as hard as I could, and at least finish in the points. We learn from every situation, and we’ll try to come back stronger and do better in the next race.”

Pol Espargaro – 16th

Red Bull KTM Tech3

“The start was actually good, but then I started fighting with the guys. Going into Turn 4, Raul (Fernandez) moved across under braking and I got caught in the slipstream, which pushed me almost onto the gravel. Then I was hit and the side of my aero was damaged, so I lost a lot of time. I lost around six seconds overall. My pace was actually very good and I had the rhythm to fight around P10 or P11, but I was already six seconds behind. I managed to overtake the Yamahas and catch the Hondas, but it was too late. I’m annoyed because I think we had the pace for a really good race, but everything changed in the blink of an eye. Pedro’s victory was very deserved. I think he could have won much earlier, but he built up his speed and finally got the result.”

Fabio Quartararo – 17th

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

“I tried to stay with Pecco [Bagnaia] in the first laps, but I knew I was going to use a lot of my tyres and that it would be difficult to be inside the points today. Overall, I was happy with my qualifying this weekend, but in the Sprint – and also today in the Race – we had a lot of wheelspin. I tried my best. I preferred to push to the limit in the first ten laps, and I enjoyed the race until [Fabio] Di Giannantonio overtook me.”

Franco Morbidelli – 18th

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“It was a difficult race and a tough weekend overall. I was expecting more and I wasn’t as fast as I wanted. It’s hard to accept that, but this result will be useful to keep working even more deeply both with the Team and with Ducati to come back to the performances we can have. Anyway, I am lucky because I have a special team, we try to work to come back in front and giving our best even more.”

Alex Rins – 19th

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

“I had two options in the beginning of the race: burn through the tyres and overtake the riders ahead of me and try to go, or wait to mid-race to overtake them and do my own pace. Our pace was not as expected. When I saw that Morbidelli was catching me, I was trying to analyse his riding and ride in a good way, but I couldn’t stay with him. So, overall, it was just a hard weekend for us.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 20th

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“I’m very frustrated because I still don’t understand what happened today. Normally, with a new tyre, the first laps are when you have the most grip and can really push, but from the beginning I had almost no rear grip. I was already struggling in the first few laps, and every time I opened the throttle I was just spinning. It was very difficult to understand how I could manage the bike like that. Usually, if the tyre starts to drop after several laps, you can understand what is happening and adapt your riding. Today, I had the problem from the beginning, so I lost a lot of time straight away and could never find a good rhythm. I was basically just trying to finish the race because I was not enjoying riding the bike at all. I think it is not just one thing. We are missing a little bit of everything at the moment – physical grip, power delivery and electronics – and when you put all those small problems together, it becomes a much bigger issue. We need to understand exactly what happened because we cannot accept having this level of tyre performance from the first laps. It was a very difficult day, but now we need to analyse everything and understand how to avoid this situation again.”

Jack Miller – 21st

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“It’s honestly a pretty frustrating one, and I’m disappointed with how the race went. I was able to hang in there reasonably well in the first part of the race, but from around lap 13 or 14 the tyre performance really started to drop and I struggled a lot with the rear. Once that happened, there was not much I could do. I was trying to pick the bike up and manage the acceleration, but I was still getting a lot of spin and losing time. It became more about trying to get the bike to the finish than fighting for the positions we wanted. It’s particularly frustrating because we have experienced something similar earlier in the season, so we need to understand why this is happening and what we can do differently. There are things we need to look at from this weekend, and we’ll go through the data carefully and try to make sure we learn from it.”

Alex Marquez – DNF

BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP

“It’s a shame because, despite a difficult weekend, we had managed to find something that was helping me during the race. Unfortunately, I lost some time in a few battles and then made a mistake that compromised our Sunday. Now we have a week to recover, and then we’ll start thinking about Japan.”

Team management and Michelin

Aki Ajo

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Super-special day. We had some challenges this summer and if we think about the last two years there have been hard moments and good moments and I cannot say how grateful I am for everybody who is in the process. We have such a good project with many great, passionate and professional people around…and when you have a rider like Pedro, this is what you can expect. From Friday we could see the bike, the track and maybe the tire compound suited us – both riders – and we went to the maximum. We had some disappointment yesterday but today we took our chance. Pedro was a 16-year-old when I started working with him and we won Moto3 in the first season. It’s been a great road since. I feel there is the chance to learn from every rider and we’re thankful to him and that kind of talent.”

Pit Beirer

KTM Motorsports Director

“Big emotions. We have come out of some tough moments since 2024. The company is back in shape…but we also had our issues on the track this summer: we responded from those with 2nd in Aragon, 3rd in Misano and then winning our home Grand Prix. It is something we could not have imagined a few weeks ago. I’m so happy for the team, for the factory and I also want to give this as a present to all KTM because we all fought to come out of a crisis. We are back. This is what we are fighting for. I am the happiest man and this is the happiest team on the planet. Thanks to KTM, thanks to them and thanks to Pedro who is an amazing rider.”

Massimo Rivola

Aprilia Racing CEO

“Congratulations to Pedro and KTM for their first win. I know how satisfying it is to achieve that in a home race. It was a great weekend for us, where Marco demonstrated growth and consistency, and Jorge showed us – especially on Saturday – a ride truly worthy of a World Champion. The road is still long, and our rivals are extremely strong, especially for the next round in Motegi, so we had better get to work straight away. We have an important test tomorrow with the Pirelli tyres on the 850cc and we also need to work to be competitive on a tough track.”

Davide Brivio

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team Principal

“I think it was a good weekend for the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, especially for Ai. We had him back after his injury and were very curious to see how the performance could be, how much time he needed to get back to speed and I think he surprised everybody. Fourth in the Sprint yesterday, fourth in the race today, very close to the podium, very close to the top guys: a great comeback. We didn’t expect him to be at that level, so we’re very happy. We thought this could be a race test in order to get ready for Motegi, Japan, but it was a very good test. We’re really looking forward to getting to Japan where we’ll try to make all the fans happy over there. Unfortunately, we had some struggles with Raul. It was a difficult weekend, starting from the Qualifying in 13th. Then, yesterday, he couldn’t find a good pace in the Sprint race, then also two long laps due to the jump start, but anyway. Today, I think the situation was much better. We made some big steps during the warm up with the setting and he was more comfortable – he adjusted his riding style but still, it was not enough to secure the top 10 that was our target. Anyway, we can reset with Raul, go to Motegi and then try to get back to the normal performance. Overall, for the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team it was a positive weekend – the positives are the good results of Ai, the improvements we made in the main race with Raul and then we take this to Japan and see what we can do there.”

Pablo Nieto

Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Manager

“Our weekend was harder than usual, but we knew it because we’ve always struggled here at Spielberg. However, I think we’ve been working well throughout all the weekend and we must understand what went wrong to avoid having the same issues. Anyway, in this European leg there were many positives, we learned a lot and made steps forward. Now the Overseas is just around the corner, I think we can perform well there and we will be able to understand how to improve even more until the end of the season.”

Nicolas Goyon

Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“It was a difficult end to the weekend for both riders here in Austria. Enea finished 11th in the Sprint yesterday, and we know the main race is usually a little quicker, so we were hoping for a strong top-ten finish. Unfortunately, we ended up 11th again. On the other side of the garage, Pol finished 16th and just missed out on scoring points. He actually had a good race and was up in 13th early on, but battles with the other riders dropped him back. It leaves a bitter taste in our mouths, but Pol still had a strong weekend overall. I’d also like to congratulate KTM on a great job and Pedro Acosta on this fantastic victory. There was certainly potential for more from us this weekend, so we can only keep our heads down, continue working and try to improve for the next race in Japan in two weeks.”

Massimo Meregalli

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“Today was a difficult race for us. Fabio had a strong first half and was fighting inside the top 10 despite losing positions early on after the track-limits penalty. He managed the situation well and was able to fend off Di Giannantonio for a long time, but tyre degradation became a significant factor in the second half of the race and prevented him from maintaining that position until the finish. Álex’ Race was similar to the Sprint: he lost some positions at the start. Though he made up places throughout the race, the final results do not fully reflect the effort from neither the riders, nor from the team this weekend. We will use the data gathered here to continue our work and prepare for Motegi – Yamaha’s home GP.”

Gino Borsoi

Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“It is clear that this has been the most difficult weekend of the season for us. We have struggled quite a lot from the first day, and unfortunately we were not able to make the improvements we were looking for. The combination of the problems we faced and the characteristics of this track exposed some of the difficulties we are still working through with this new project. We knew that engine performance would be one of our limitations here, but during the weekend we also understood that there are other areas we need to work on. Both Jack and Toprak suffered from a significant drop in tyre performance during the race, which made it very difficult to maintain a competitive pace. We have to take this weekend as an opportunity to learn. Now it is important to analyse the data carefully, understand exactly what we need to improve and find solutions for the next races. If we can make these steps forward, they can give us a significant improvement with this project. We are not going to get discouraged; we will learn from the difficulties we faced here and come back stronger.”

Piero Taramasso

Michelin Motorsport Two-Wheel Competition Manager

“We had anticipated the different scenarios and, thanks to the technical choices made beforehand, we were once again able to provide our partners with the right tyre at the right time. The track evolved considerably over the course of the weekend, while the temperatures contrasted sharply with those experienced during the 2025 Grand Prix. In this context, the work of our Technical Team Advisors was particularly valuable in supporting our partners. Given the circuit layout and the relatively low-grip nature of the asphalt, the riders needed a rear tyre with a reinforced casing and a harder right shoulder. This solution proved perfectly suited to the conditions. It gave the riders the confidence they needed to push, and we were able to enjoy some excellent battles on track. The conditions did not allow the outright circuit record, set in 2024, to be improved, but the overall pace progressed thanks to the precision and consistency of the motorcycle-tyre package. Since the start of the season, the consistency of the Michelin Power Slick tyres has been a key factor in overall performance. We now leave Europe for Japan and then Indonesia, where different challenges await us, particularly in terms of heat and humidity.”

Red Bull Ring MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 P. Acosta KTM 42m16.996 2 J. Martin Apr +1.017 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.209 4 A. Ogura Apr +2.139 5 M. Marquez Duc +7.339 6 B. Binder KTM +8.720 7 F. Bagnaia Duc +9.686 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +12.365 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +14.869 10 J. Zarco Hon +16.266 11 E. Bastianini KTM +16.640 12 R. Fernandez Apr +20.940 13 T. Nakagami Hon +21.032 14 L. Marini Hon +22.391 15 D. Moreira Hon +24.949 16 P. Espargaro KTM +25.148 17 F. Quartararo Yam +30.140 18 F. Morbidelli Duc +34.200 19 A. Rins Yam +34.413 20 T. Razgatlioglu Yam +46.724 21 J. Miller Yam +1m07.530 DNF A. Marquez Duc +16 laps

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 306 2 M. Marquez 294 3 M. Bezzecchi 264 4 P. Acosta 234 5 F. Di Giannantonio 230 6 A. Ogura 222 7 R. Fernandez 203 8 A. Marquez 158 9 F. Bagnaia 156 10 F. Aldeguer 115 11 L. Marini 98 12 E. Bastianini 97 13 B. Binder 94 14 D. Moreira 65 15 F. Quartararo 61 16 F. Morbidelli 56 17 J. Zarco 45 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 24 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 10 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 T. Nakagami 3 27 C. Crutchlow 0 28 J. Folger 0 29 L. Savadori 0 30 M. Pirro 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar