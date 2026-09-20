MotoGP 2026

Round 15 – Red Bull Ring – Sunday

Moto2

Guevara strikes back in the title fight

Izan Guevara converted fifth on the grid into his second victory of the season, leading home Filip Salac by 1.728 seconds after 23 laps. David Alonso completed the podium, with championship leader Manuel Gonzalez fourth and Ivan Ortola fifth.

The result cut Gonzalez’s advantage from 47.5 to 35.5 points. Guevara leaves Austria on 210 against Gonzalez’s 245.5, having taken 12 points out of the deficit in a single afternoon.

Gonzalez made the best initial launch from the middle of the front row, but his hold on the lead was short-lived. Polesitter Salac attacked through the chicane, Gonzalez lost drive as his bike slid, and the championship leader was shuffled backwards. Ortola and Guevara then moved ahead of Salac later in the opening lap, before Guevara took the lead from Ortola at the start of lap two.

Once clear, Guevara set the pace. His fourth-lap 1m32.879s established a new race lap record, 0.670 seconds quicker than David Alonso’s 2025 benchmark. He followed it with a 1m32.964s, banking early speed while the riders behind fought over the remaining podium places.

Salac reclaimed second from Ortola at Turn Four on lap 11. Alonso followed into third on lap 15 after Ortola had a moment through the chicane, and Gonzalez demoted Ortola to fifth two laps later.

A big save protects 25 points

Guevara’s most dangerous moment arrived at Turn Nine on lap 17, when the front folded and he somehow kept the Boscoscuro upright. The timing makes clear how much it cost: his lead over Salac stood at 3.590 seconds after lap 16, fell to 2.833 seconds after lap 17, and was down to 2.144 seconds a lap later.

That was a loss of 1.446 seconds across two laps, but Guevara regained his rhythm. From laps 19 to 22 his times ranged from 1m33.616s to 1m33.708s, keeping Salac at a manageable distance before he brought home his third career Moto2 victory.

Guevara credited the development front tyre with providing greater stability and maintaining its performance over the distance. He was Pramac’s only starter after Alberto Ferrandez suffered a broken right collarbone on Saturday; the team reported that Ferrandez’s subsequent surgery had gone well.

Izan Guevara – 1st

“I started the race trying to get to the front and push with a strong pace. I had spoken with the team before the race, and the target was to stay around the 1’32s–1’33s range throughout the race, which I felt very comfortable doing. I had a big moment at one point, but fortunately I managed to save it and stay focused on the race.” “We also decided to use the development front tyre. I had a really good feeling with it throughout the weekend, and compared with the standard tyre, it gave me more stability and good performance over the distance. That was important because it allowed me to reach the final laps with a tyre that was still working well and ready to fight.”

Salac’s second place backed up his pole position, while Alonso finished 2.945 seconds from victory and moved ahead of Senna Agius into fourth in the championship. Gonzalez was another 1.344 seconds behind Alonso, with Ortola just over half a second further back.

Manuel Gonzalez – 4th

“Today’s race was much tougher than we expected. On Friday and yesterday, we were still setting a really strong pace, but today our pace was slower. That’s why I couldn’t compete for the top spots. I got off to a really good start, but then I started sliding badly in the chicane and a lot of riders passed me. I tried to make up some positions, but I lacked the speed needed to do so. Given these circumstances, we have to view fourth place in a positive light.”

Electronics trouble stops Agius

Agius’s retirement did not tell the whole story of his race. The Australian said the technical problem appeared on lap two, compromising an afternoon in which he had felt capable of running in the top eight. He persevered before entering the pits, briefly rejoined, then returned to retire.

The second consecutive non-finish leaves Agius fifth in the standings on 149 points, six behind Alonso and 96.5 behind team-mate Gonzalez. His title chances remain mathematically alive, but the task has become considerably harder with seven rounds remaining.

Senna Agius – DNF

“It was a weekend where I felt particularly in good shape and was able to improve my performance. After a good start, I was on pace for the top 8, but then a technical problem arose in lap two. I try to stay as positive as ever, and my first instinct is always to never give up. So, I’m assuming that we’ll all move forward as a group now and understand what’s going on. I don’t know what I’ve done to deserve this bad luck lately. But I won’t let it get me down, and I’ll keep fighting to get back to the top.”

Jürgen Lingg – Intact GP Team Manager

“Unfortunately, Senna experienced an electronic issue. We now need to take a close look at what happened so we can ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again in the future. We’re now looking forward to the overseas races and are confident that both of our riders will be able to compete for strong results there. Thank you to everyone for their hard work.”

Alonso Lopez finished sixth ahead of Daniel Holgado, Barry Baltus and Deniz Öncü. Luca Lunetta completed the top ten by just 0.015 seconds from Daniel Muñoz. Jose Antonio Rueda, Aron Canet, Tony Arbolino and Joe Roberts collected the remaining points.

Front-row starter Alex Escrig crashed at the chicane and joined Agius among the non-finishers. Celestino Vietti and Sergio Garcia both served long-lap penalties for exceeding track limits, finishing 23rd and 24th respectively.

Red Bull Ring Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Guevara Bos 35m53.421 2 F. Salac Kal +1.728 3 D. Alonso Kal +2.945 4 M. Gonzalez Kal +4.289 5 I. Ortola Kal +4.868 6 A. Lopez Kal +12.137 7 D. Holgado Kal +13.673 8 B. Baltus Kal +14.302 9 D. Öncü Bos +14.865 10 L. Lunetta Bos +17.263 11 D. Muñoz Kal +17.278 12 J. Rueda Kal +21.628 13 A. Canet Bos +23.439 14 T. Arbolino Kal +25.424 15 J. Roberts Kal +26.685 16 X. Zurutuza For +27.783 17 M. Aji Kal +27.982 18 T. Furusato Kal +29.507 19 A. Huertas Kal +29.611 20 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +29.971 21 M. Ramirez For +30.639 22 A. Sasaki Kal +31.037 23 C. Vietti Bos +40.939 24 S. Garcia Kal +1’20.354 Not Classified DNF S. Agius Kal +12 laps DNF A. Escrig For +14 laps

Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 245.5 2 I. Guevara 210 3 I. Ortola 168.5 4 D. Alonso 155 5 S. Agius 149 6 D. Holgado 146 7 F. Salac 128 8 C. Vietti 123 9 A. Lopez 110.5 10 C. Veijer 75.5 11 D. Muñoz 68 12 A. Escrig 63 13 B. Baltus 60 14 T. Arbolino 55.5 15 J. Roberts 44 16 D. Öncü 38.5 17 A. Huertas 37 18 J. Rueda 31 19 L. Lunetta 23 20 A. Sasaki 19 21 A. Ferrandez 17.5 22 A. Canet 17.5 23 T. Furusato 15 24 Z. vd Goorbergh 12 25 S. Garcia 11 26 A. Piqueras 4 27 M. Aji 3 28 M. Ramirez 0 29 X. Zurutuza 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 J. Roulstone 0 34 M. Pawelec 0 Moto3 Quiles closes in as Almansa crashes Maximo Quiles claimed his ninth victory of the season and third in succession after David Almansa crashed out of the lead on lap eight. Brian Uriarte finished second, 2.334 seconds behind, with Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Alvaro Carpe third, another 5.060 seconds back. The result gave KTM the constructors’ championship on home ground and handed Quiles his first opportunity to secure the riders’ crown at the next round in Japan. His lead is now 131 points over Carpe, with Almansa and Uriarte a further point behind. Almansa hit the front early, but was instructed to surrender a position after gaining an advantage at Turn One. He complied before the end of the opening lap, then retook the lead from polesitter Uriarte at Turn One on lap two. Quiles worked his way into second by the end of lap three and set off after the Intact GP rider. Almansa was building his advantage with record pace. His 1m39.485s on lap six was a new outright circuit record, 0.059 seconds quicker than Uriarte’s pole lap and 0.563 seconds under the previous race record. He followed it with a 1m39.516s to extend his advantage over Quiles from 0.390 to 0.629 seconds. Uriarte was already 2.403 seconds behind Almansa at that point. Then the front went at Turn 2b on lap eight. Almansa’s race was over, and Quiles inherited the lead. The championship leader had already received a track-limits warning, but managed the remainder of the distance without a penalty and kept Uriarte at bay. David Almansa – DNF “To be honest, I’m not exactly sure yet what happened during the crash, because we saw in the data that I was playing with the throttle a bit. But why the front closed at exactly that spot is a bit strange. Still, we’ll learn from it. I apologize to the team because I made a big mistake with that crash. But we’ll bounce back in Japan and pick up right where we left off.” Uriarte collected his fifth podium of the season, while Carpe’s sixth moved him into second in the championship. Uriarte said he became more comfortable as the tyre wore, but judged that the risk required to close on Quiles was not worthwhile. Brian Uriarte – 2nd “At the beginning I was struggling a bit with the new tire but when it started to drop I felt a bit more comfortable and I was a bit faster than Maximo at some points. When it came to risking a crash to get closer it was not worth it. I had a few other problems, so just rolled off and kept safe.” O’Shea fourth, Kelso close behind in the pack Behind the podium trio, the result was far less settled. Eddie O’Shea won the fight for fourth to secure both his career-best finish and GRYD Racing’s best result. Guido Pini was only 0.105 seconds behind him in fifth, with Casey O’Gorman sixth, equalling his best Grand Prix finish. Adrian Cruces, Marco Morelli, Hakim Danish and Ryusei Yamanaka followed, with Joel Kelso 11th. The Australian was only 0.179 seconds behind Yamanaka and 1.163 seconds behind team-mate O’Shea, despite seven positions separating the GRYD riders. Kelso collected five points and sits 14th in the championship on 67, two ahead of O’Shea. Valentin Perrone recovered from 16th during the early stages to finish 12th after struggling with the rear tyre pushing the front. Team-mate Rico Salmela had been running fourth before losing the front at Turn Six on lap nine. David Muñoz’s return after his pelvic injury also ended in disappointment. Having fought for fourth, he crashed at Turn Four on lap 16 after Veda Pratama forced him wide. Muñoz rejoined before retiring and reported no further injury. Pratama received a long-lap penalty for causing contact and finished 13th, ahead of Matteo Bertelle and Scott Ogden. Penalties also shaped the lower order. Ogden had to repeat an incorrectly executed long lap before recovering the final point. Joel Esteban finished 16th after a race complicated by track-limits penalties, including a three-second addition at the finish. Nicola Carraro’s accumulated sanctions added 29 seconds to his race time, leaving him 22nd. A first title chance awaits in Japan Quiles heads to Motegi on 306 points, ahead of Carpe on 175 and Almansa and Uriarte on 174 apiece. He can be crowned champion if he leaves Japan with a lead of at least 150 points over every remaining rival. Six races will remain after Motegi, and he would also have the tie-break advantage on race wins. That is a very different picture to Moto2, where Guevara has cut the championship leader’s cushion by more than a quarter in one afternoon. Both classes resume at the Japanese Grand Prix on October 2–4. Red Bull Ring Moto3 Race Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Quiles KTM 33m24.323 2 B. Uriarte KTM +2.334 3 A. Carpe KTM +7.394 4 E. O’Shea Hon +20.717 5 G. Pini Hon +20.822 6 C. O’Gorman Hon +20.948 7 A. Cruces KTM +21.065 8 M. Morelli KTM +21.118 9 H. Danish KTM +21.594 10 R. Yamanaka KTM +21.701 11 J. Kelso Hon +21.880 12 V. Perrone KTM +23.852 13 V. Pratama Hon +26.821 14 M. Bertelle KTM +28.016 15 S. Ogden KTM +28.936 16 J. Esteban KTM +31.044 17 M. Uriarte KTM +32.381 18 Z. Mitani Hon +38.006 19 R. Moodley KTM +41.064 20 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +41.192 21 J. Rios Hon +57.773 22 N. Carraro Hon +1’17.045 Not Classified DNF A. Fernandez Hon +4 laps DNF D. Muñoz KTM +4 laps DNF R. Salmela KTM +12 laps DNF D. Almansa KTM +13 laps Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 306 2 A. Carpe 175 3 D. Almansa 174 4 B. Uriarte 174 5 M. Morelli 146 6 V. Perrone 118 7 H. Danish 101 8 V. Pratama 100 9 M. Bertelle 86 10 A. Cruces 73 11 G. Pini 70 12 R. Salmela 70 13 C. O’Gorman 69 14 J. Kelso 67 15 E. O’Shea 65 16 A. Fernandez 59 17 J. Esteban 59 18 D. Muñoz 52 19 J. Rios 49 20 R. Yamanaka 31 21 S. Ogden 30 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 M. Uriarte 6 24 C. Buchanan 5 25 L. Rammerstorfer 4 26 Z. Mitani 2 27 R. Moodley 1 28 K. Singhapong 1 29 N. Carraro 0 30 L. Abruzzo 0 31 E. Gutierrez 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar