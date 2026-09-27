2026 FIM MotoJunior World Championship

Round Six – Aragon

Harrison Voight and Jacob Roulstone both earned Moto2 European Championship podium finishes at MotorLand Aragon, where Milan Pawelec secured his second successive title at the penultimate round of the 2026 FIM MotoJunior season.

Voight finished just 0.137 seconds from victory in the opening race, while Roulstone claimed his first Moto2 podium in the second encounter after a last-lap track-limits penalty demoted his fellow Australian from third to fourth.

Pawelec recovered from an opening-race engine failure to clinch the crown with his seventh victory of the season. The Moto3 Junior, Moto4 and Stock titles will all be decided at the Misano finale.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship

Moto3 Race One

Carlos Cano claimed his fourth consecutive victory, but the championship leader had only 0.037 seconds in hand over Kiandra Ramadhipa after 13 laps of racing.

Polesitter Kiattisak Singhapong led the opening lap before Ramadhipa and Yaroslav Karpushin each took a turn at the front. Cano moved into the lead on lap four and headed every subsequent crossing of the timing line, although the chasing group remained close enough to threaten throughout.

Ramadhipa was sixth and 0.831 seconds behind with two laps remaining. He recovered to fourth on the penultimate lap, then produced the fastest final lap of the field to close from 0.446 seconds behind Cano to just 37 thousandths at the flag.

Giulio Pugliese completed the podium, 0.107 seconds from victory, with David Gonzalez another 0.071 seconds behind in fourth. Karpushin was fifth, followed by Ryota Ogiwara, Singhapong and Guillem Planques. Ogiwara set the fastest lap of the race, a 1:57.799 on lap six.

Fernando Bujosa’s challenge was disrupted by an early crash. His third lap took 3:51.720, but he continued and was classified 25th, one lap down. Leonardo Zanni retired after completing ten laps.

Marianos Nikolis advanced from 19th on the grid to finish 13th for Team Monlau Motul, collecting three championship points. Fellow Australian Levi Russo finished 19th aboard his SF Racing KTM.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Cano CFM 25m42.520 2 K. Ramadhipa Hon +0.037 3 G. Pugliese CFM +0.107 4 D. Gonzalez Hon +0.178 5 Y. Karpushin CFM +0.905 6 R. Ogiwara Hon +1.393 7 K. Singhapong Hon +1.690 8 G. Planques KTM +2.090 9 K. Daniel Hon +8.662 10 E. Bellon KTM +12.263 11 T. Borg Hon +13.831 12 E. Michielon KTM +14.547 13 M. Nikolis Hon +14.704 14 K. Tinez Hon +16.664 15 L. Abruzzo Hus +16.713 16 F. Surowiak Hon +17.817 17 S. Ikegami KTM +17.921 18 M. Tamburini KTM +20.308 19 L. Russo KTM +25.894 20 H. Mignot Hon +45.132 21 E. Bertola KTM +45.297 22 E. Gutiérrez Hus +45.308 23 F. Pilato KTM +45.392 24 L. Schönrock KTM +47.910 25 F. Bujosa KTM +1 lap Not Classified RET L. Zanni KTM DNF RET M. Gabarrini KTM DNF RET G. Pérez KTM DNF RET R. Sanjuan Hon DNF RET J. Garness Hon DNF Moto3 Race Two Fernando Bujosa responded to his opening-race setback with his maiden Moto3 Junior victory, producing his best lap when it mattered most to break clear on the final tour. Singhapong again led from the start and was more than a second ahead after two laps, but his race ended before he completed a third. The lead then changed repeatedly between Cano, Bujosa, Ramadhipa and Gonzalez before Bujosa took control for the final three laps. The AC Racing Team rider began the last lap only 0.137 seconds ahead of Ramadhipa. A 1:57.828, his fastest lap of the race and the quickest final lap in the field, gave him the breathing space to win by 0.825 seconds. Pugliese climbed from fourth to second on the last lap, while Karpushin moved from sixth to third and finished just 0.051 seconds behind his team-mate. Ramadhipa slipped to fourth, with Cano fifth after starting the final lap in third. Gonzalez, Ogiwara, Matteo Gabarrini and Planques completed the leading nine, all within 2.031 seconds of the winner. Ogiwara again set the outright fastest lap, recording a 1:57.732 on lap six. Nikolis scored again in 14th, missing 13th by just 0.003 seconds behind Enzo Bellon. Kerman Tinez and Leonardo Abruzzo followed closely, with only 0.184 seconds covering that four-rider group. Russo completed his weekend with 20th. FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Race Two Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Bujosa KTM 25m44.454 2 G. Pugliese CFM +0.825 3 Y. Karpushin CFM +0.876 4 K. Ramadhipa Hon +0.916 5 C. Cano CFM +1.004 6 D. Gonzalez Hon +1.068 7 R. Ogiwara Hon +1.158 8 M. Gabarrini KTM +1.657 9 G. Planques KTM +2.031 10 K. Daniel Hon +6.347 11 T. Borg Hon +6.470 12 L. Zanni KTM +6.918 13 E. Bellon KTM +12.702 14 M. Nikolis Hon +12.705 15 K. Tinez Hon +12.827 16 L. Abruzzo Hus +12.886 17 E. Michielon KTM +17.125 18 R. Sanjuan Hon +17.480 19 F. Surowiak Hon +17.651 20 L. Russo KTM +17.780 21 G. Pérez KTM +22.762 22 M. Tamburini KTM +37.729 23 E. Bertola KTM +38.182 24 J. Garness Hon +38.271 25 H. Mignot Hon +38.394 26 E. Gutiérrez Hus +38.464 27 F. Pilato KTM +46.243 28 L. Schönrock KTM +46.404 Not Classified RET S. Ikegami KTM DNF RET K. Singhapong Hon DNF

Cano heads to Misano with 180 points, 43 clear of Pugliese and 44 ahead of Karpushin. With 50 points available across the final two races, those three CFMOTO Aspar riders are the only remaining title contenders.

Cano and Pugliese each collected 36 points at Aragon, while Karpushin added 27. Pugliese consequently moved one point ahead of Karpushin into second overall. Ramadhipa’s 33-point weekend lifted him above Travis Borg into fourth, 113 points to 111.

Nikolis added five points to reach 13 and sits 19th in the championship.

FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Cano CFM 180 2 G. Pugliese CFM 137 3 Y. Karpushin CFM 136 4 K. Ramadhipa Hon 113 5 T. Borg Hon 111 6 F. Bujosa KTM 101 7 R. Ogiwara Hon 92 8 L. Zanni KTM 73 9 D. González KTM 70 10 K. Singhapong Hon 70 11 G. Planques KTM 60 12 M. Gabarrini KTM 40 13 K. Tinez Hon 37 14 D. Da Costa Hon 37 15 K. Daniel Hon 28 16 E. Bellon KTM 24 17 K. Mononyane KTM 19 18 L. Abruzzo Hus 17 19 M. Nikolis Hon 13 20 S. Mounsey KTM 9 21 R. Sanjuan Hon 9 22 E. Michielon KTM 9 23 E. Belford Hon 8 24 G. Pérez KTM 3 25 F. Surowiak Hon 2 26 S. Ikegami KTM 1 27 T. Varga KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

Alessandro Morosi secured his first Moto2 European Championship victory after holding off Harrison Voight by 0.137 seconds, while an early engine failure interrupted Milan Pawelec’s bid to wrap up the title.

Pawelec led the opening lap from pole but failed to complete lap two. AGR confirmed an engine failure, leaving Unai Orradre with an opportunity to reduce the championship deficit.

Orradre led laps two through nine, with Francesco Mongiardo, Morosi and Voight in the leading group. Morosi moved ahead on lap ten, when Voight also advanced from fourth to second, and the pair occupied those positions for the remainder of the race.

Voight had started eighth and was seventh after the opening lap. His recovery included the fastest lap of the race, a 1:50.932 on lap three, and he remained close to Morosi throughout the closing stages. The Australian reduced a 0.257-second deficit entering the last lap to 0.137 seconds at the finish, with Orradre completing the podium 0.981 seconds behind Morosi.

Jacob Roulstone finished fifth, equalling his previous best Moto2 result. He gained a place on the final lap and missed fourth by only 0.017 seconds behind Facundo Llambias. Mongiardo and Javier Palomera completed a group separated by just 0.293 seconds across fourth to seventh, with Dennis Foggia eighth.

Jonathan Nahlous finished 11th after a close contest with Max Toth. The Australian held tenth entering the final lap but was beaten to the position by 0.058 seconds. Declan Van Rosmalen finished 19th.

Orradre’s third place reduced Pawelec’s championship advantage from 41 points to 25, with another race still to come that afternoon.

Moto2 European Championship Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Morosi Kal 26m09.188 2 H. Voight Kal +0.137 3 U. Orradre Kal +0.981 4 F. Llambias Kal +6.180 5 J. Roulstone Bos +6.197 6 F. Mongiardo Kal +6.284 7 J. Palomera Kal +6.473 8 D. Foggia Bos +7.319 9 D. Real Kal +18.285 10 M. Toth Kal +20.151 11 J. Nahlous Kal +20.209 12 P. Venturini Bos +25.158 13 R. Romero Kal +25.306 14 E. Krsevan Kal +26.193 15 D. Mihaila Kal +26.290 16 A. Brinton Kal +32.044 17 M. Tapia Bos +34.072 18 O. van Trigt Kal +40.109 19 D. van Rosmalen Kal +52.724 20 J. Del Olmo Kal +1’09.387 21 J. Eisenkolb Kal +1’36.288 Not Classified RET E. Fernandez Bos DNF RET M. Pawelec Kal DNF

Moto2 Race Two Milan Pawelec recovered from his opening-race retirement to win the second encounter and secure back-to-back Moto2 European Championship titles, while Jacob Roulstone earned his first podium in the category. Dennis Foggia led the opening five laps before Orradre took over. Pawelec was fifth at the end of lap one, worked his way into second by lap seven, then moved ahead of Orradre on lap eleven. The title rivals were separated by just 0.038 seconds at the end of that lap and 0.337 seconds with two laps remaining. The decisive separation came on the penultimate lap: Pawelec set the race’s fastest lap at 1:51.514 while Orradre recorded a 1:54.973, with most of his time loss occurring in the second sector. That extended Pawelec’s advantage to 3.796 seconds before he completed the race 2.736 seconds clear. The victory was his seventh from ten races this season and put the championship beyond reach with one race remaining. Behind them, Roulstone had progressed from seventh after lap one to fourth by lap five, then moved into third on lap nine. He still held that position entering the final lap, 0.152 seconds ahead of Voight. Voight had initially run third before slipping to seventh, then worked back through the group. He crossed the finish line 0.045 seconds ahead of Roulstone, but a one-position penalty for exceeding track limits on the final lap reversed their official finishing positions. Roulstone was therefore classified third, 3.785 seconds behind Pawelec, with Voight fourth and Mongiardo fifth. Morosi, Ruben Romero and Llambias followed, while Foggia slipped to ninth. The Italian attributed his loss of pace to rear-tyre deterioration and vibration. Jacob Roulstone “I’m very happy with today’s results. We’ve managed to take a step forward compared to previous races. It was a shame to get caught up in a few battles I’d rather not have been in, because I had a great pace. In any case, we’re satisfied: a podium is always a podium, even if we didn’t get the chance to celebrate it on the podium. I’m taking away a lot of positives from this weekend. We’ve learnt a lot and made significant progress. A huge thank you to the whole team for their hard work and support.” Harrison Voight “Overall, we’ve had a very good weekend. We crossed the finish line in podium positions in both races, although in the second one I ran over the green on the final lap. Rules are rules, I understand that, but that doesn’t take away from all the positives we can take from this weekend. We fought hard, gave it our all and managed to fight our way back after a poor Q2. I feel great – a big thank you to the whole team for their work.” Nahlous’s second race was compromised before it began, with a mechanical problem forcing him to start from pit lane. He completed the opening lap 45.343 seconds behind the leader but continued to finish 17th. His subsequent laps were all within a range of just over half a second, and he set his personal best on the final lap. Jonathan Nahlous “The first race went well; we had a great battle for tenth place and I enjoyed myself. We wanted to improve a few things ahead of the second race – we were feeling confident… but a mechanical problem meant I had to start from the pit lane, about 40 seconds after the other riders had set off… but I pushed hard and set a good pace. We’re taking some very positive things away from here.” Van Rosmalen finished 15th to claim his first championship point of the season. He had run 16th for much of the race before Enej Krsevan retired on the final lap. Moto2 European Championship Race Two Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Pawelec Kal 26m13.155 2 U. Orradre Kal +2.736 3 J. Roulstone Bos +3.785 4 H. Voight Kal +3.740 5 F. Mongiardo Kal +4.030 6 A. Morosi Kal +6.203 7 R. Romero Kal +6.312 8 F. Llambias Kal +7.662 9 D. Foggia Bos +9.376 10 P. Venturini Bos +15.145 11 M. Toth Kal +15.245 12 D. Mihaila Kal +27.263 13 A. Brinton Kal +30.642 14 O. van Trigt Kal +30.872 15 D. van Rosmalen Kal +32.298 16 J. Del Olmo Kal +55.235 17 J. Nahlous Kal +1m02.362 18 J. Eisenkolb Kal +1m28.498 Not Classified RET E. Krsevan Kal DNF RET J. Palomera Kal DNF NS D. Real Kal DNS

Pawelec leaves Aragon with 198 points against Orradre’s 168, an unassailable 30-point advantage with 25 still available at Misano. His second successive title also gives AGR its fourth Moto2 European crown.

Morosi remains third on 135, ahead of Mongiardo on 122. Voight’s 33-point weekend moves him to fifth with 109, five ahead of Foggia. Roulstone added 27 points to reach 66 and climb to eighth overall.

Nahlous is 16th with 20 points, while Van Rosmalen enters the standings in 28th with one.

Milan Pawelec

“It’s incredible to be European champion again. I hope this victory will help me achieve my dream of becoming a MotoGP World Championship rider. I think we’re getting closer and closer to making that happen with these results; we’re giving it our all and we’re proving it. In the second race I had a great battle with Unai, so I also want to congratulate him both on this race and on his championship performance – he’s been a tough rival. It’s an incredible feeling; many thanks to the whole team for their work and to the sponsors.”

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Pawelec Kal 198 2 U. Orradre Kal 168 3 A. Morosi Kal 135 4 F. Mongiardo Kal 122 5 H. Voight Kal 109 6 D. Foggia Bos 104 7 E. Fernandez Bos 98 8 J. Roulstone Bos 66 9 J. Palomera Kal 59 10 F. Llambias Kal 57 11 R. Moor For 49 12 M. Ludeña Kal 37 13 P. Venturini Bos 25 14 R. Romero Yam 21 15 M. Tapia Bos 21 16 J. Nahlous Kal 20 17 E. Krsevan Kal 18 18 I. Garcia Kal 17 19 D. Real Kal 16 20 J. Gimbert Kal 16 21 M. Toth Kal 13 22 A. Brinton Kal 9 23 S. Nepa For 7 24 D. Mihaila Kal 7 25 O. van Trigt Kal 5 26 J. Del Olmo Kal 1 27 J. Santos Kal 1 28 D. van Rosmalen Kal 1

Momoven Moto4 European Cup

Lorenzo Pritelli kept the Moto4 European Cup title fight alive with victory by just 0.026 seconds over Mateo Marulanda, as the leading seven riders finished within 0.372 seconds.

The polesitter led the opening four laps, but the race developed into a close contest involving several changes at the front. Edoardo Savino led laps five and six, Pritelli returned to the lead for laps seven and eight, and Marulanda headed the field on laps nine and ten.

Victor Cubeles led into the final lap with championship leader Alvaro Lucas second, Marulanda third and Pritelli fourth. Pritelli turned that around over the final 5.077 kilometres to claim his fourth victory of the season and second in succession.

Marulanda finished second and also set the fastest lap, a 2:01.113 on lap four. Savino took third, 0.115 seconds behind the winner, ahead of Cubeles and Lucas. Just five thousandths separated Cubeles and Lucas, with the championship leader only 0.205 seconds from victory.

Leonardo Casadei and Cristian Borrelli completed the leading seven. Casadei produced the fastest final lap of the field to finish only 0.227 seconds behind his victorious Team Echovit Pasini Racing team-mate.

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Pritelli Hon 24m30.444 2 M. Marulanda Hon +0.026 3 E. Savino Hon +0.115 4 V. Cubeles Hon +0.200 5 Á. Lucas Hon +0.205 6 L. Casadei Hon +0.227 7 C. Borrelli Hon +0.372 8 I. Galán Hon +1.206 9 E. Osorio Hon +1.279 10 E. Ruz Hon +2.553 11 R. Budginaite Hon +2.650 12 I. Rodriguez Hon +3.214 13 F. Kratochwil Hon +3.921 14 V. Di Veroli Hon +4.048 15 E. Boxberger Hon +4.318 16 D. Sánchez Hon +4.363 17 A. Nativi Hon +4.415 18 A. Almeida Hon +4.697 19 E. Sparks Hon +5.028 20 O. Cantos Hon +5.211 21 A. Arnold Hon +19.692 22 J. Ramila Hon +19.746 23 M. Sanchez Hon +19.748 24 J. Reyes Hon +19.750 25 Z. Salim Hon +20.075 26 A. Daquigan Hon +20.139 27 L. Martinazzi Hon +20.608 28 Á. Debón Hon +20.691 29 C. Obiol Hon +20.775 Not Classified RET D. Climent Hon DNF

Lucas’s championship lead was reduced from 36 points to 22, with the CFMOTO Aspar rider on 187 and Pritelli on 165. Those two are the only remaining title contenders with one race and 25 points available at Misano.

Pritelli must win the finale to have any chance of the title, while a finish of 12th or better would put Lucas beyond reach regardless of his rival’s result.

The contest for third is much closer: Marulanda and Savino both have 116 points, just one ahead of Cubeles on 115.

Momoven Moto4 European Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Lucas Hon 187 2 L. Pritelli Hon 165 3 M. Marulanda Hon 116 4 E. Savino Hon 116 5 V. Cubeles Hon 115 6 F. Kratochwil Hon 88 7 I. Galán Hon 81 8 Q. Irfan Hon 61 9 L. Casadei Hon 54 10 C. Borrelli Hon 48 11 J. Ramila Hon 43 12 E. Osorio Hon 40 13 E. Zaragoza Hon 40 14 A. Daquigan Hon 29 15 E. Boxberger Hon 25 16 A. Arnold Hon 25 17 M. Sanchez Hon 24 18 E. Sparks Hon 18 19 D. Sanchez Hon 17 20 I. Rodríguez Hon 14 21 A. Nativi Hon 14 22 Á. Debón Hon 13 23 R. Budginaite Hon 12 24 A. Almeida Hon 12 25 E. Ruz Hon 10 26 A. Kupczynski Hon 9 27 D. Peris Hon 5 28 O. Cantos Hon 5 29 S. Castiblanques Hon 4 30 G. Tesini Hon 3 31 M. Tamburini Hon 2 32 V. Di Veroli Hon 2 33 L. Martinazzi Hon 2 34 J. Reyes Hon 1

Stock European Championship

Jacopo Cretaro was awarded victory in the Stock European Championship after penalties changed the result, while Lorenzo Fellon extended his championship lead over Yeray Ruiz.

Jacobo Hinojosa crossed the finish line first, 2.245 seconds ahead of David Jimenez, but received a three-second penalty for overtaking under yellow flags. Jimenez was subsequently disqualified for a technical infringement, promoting Cretaro from third on the road to the race win.

Cretaro finished just 0.050 seconds ahead of Fellon, who moved from fourth on the road to second in the final classification. Mitja Borgelt completed the revised podium, followed by Blai Trias, Hinojosa and Cristian Lolli.

The race had initially been led by polesitter Ruiz, with Lorenzo Pontillo taking over for laps two and three before a slow fourth lap removed him from contention. Hinojosa led the next two laps, Fellon headed laps six through eight, and Hinojosa returned to the front for the final five.

Ruiz’s championship challenge suffered on lap seven. Having been third and only 0.120 seconds behind Fellon at the previous crossing, he recorded a 2:08.848 and dropped to 13th, almost 13 seconds adrift. The promoter reported trouble at Turn 12.

The Honda rider recovered to ninth on the road and was promoted to eighth following Jimenez’s disqualification. That limited the damage, but Fellon’s second place still increased the gap between the title contenders.

Stock European Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Cretaro Yam 25m07.718 2 L. Fellon Yam +0.050 3 M. Borgelt Yam +0.531 4 B. Trias Yam +0.731 5 J. Hinojosa Yam +0.742 6 C. Lolli Yam +0.802 7 B. Kecskes Yam +10.948 8 Y. Ruiz Hon +12.115 9 G. Capote Yam +13.013 10 F. Fuligni Yam +14.004 11 J. Rivera Hon +15.127 12 K. Uchiumi Yam +19.052 13 A. Torrelo Yam +23.530 14 V. Panteleakis Hon +29.130 15 R. Blázquez Yam +35.701 16 B. Bambecki Hon +44.881 17 F. Orlandi Yam +46.941 18 S. Chavan Yam +1m12.735 19 O. Granshagen Yam +1m15.467 20 D. Lanuza Yam +1 lap Not Classified RET C. D’Arliano Yam DNF RET L. Pontillo Yam DNF RET A. Garcia Yam DNF RET M. Bernal Yam DNF RET E. Andrenacci Yam DNF DQ D. Jimenez Yam DQ

Fellon now leads the championship with 106 points, 18 ahead of Ruiz on 88. The Frenchman arrived at Aragon six points in front and extended that advantage by scoring 20 points against Ruiz’s eight.

Only Fellon and Ruiz remain in title contention with one race remaining. Hinojosa is third on 77, followed by Trias on 74 and Alberto Garcia on 66. Cretaro’s victory lifts him to sixth with 54 points.

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Fellon Yam 106 2 Y. Ruiz Hon 88 3 J. Hinojosa Yam 77 4 B. Trias Yam 74 5 A. Garcia Yam 66 6 J. Cretaro Yam 54 7 M. Bernal Yam 48 8 D. Jimenez Yam 43 9 M. Borgelt Yam 39 10 C. Lolli Yam 39 11 F. Fuligni Yam 36 12 B. Kecskés Yam 25 13 J. Rivera Yam 24 14 Á. Diaz Yam 20 15 G. Capote Yam 19 16 L. Pontillo Yam 17 17 S. Chavan Yam 12 18 E. Andrenacci Yam 8 19 M. Rostagni Yam 8 20 M. Molik Hon 7 21 J. Losada Yam 5 22 A. Linares Yam 5 23 F. Orlandi Yam 5 24 K. Uchiumi Yam 4 25 A. Torrelo Yam 3 26 D. De Ponte Yam 3 27 V. Panteleakis Hon 2 28 R. Blázquez Yam 1 29 B. Bambecki Hon 1 30 D. Lanuza Yam 1