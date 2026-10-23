MotoGP 2026

Round 18 – Phillip Island – Friday Morning

MotoGP FP1

Marc Marquez left it until his final lap to deny Raul Fernandez and Jack Miller top spot in Friday morning’s opening MotoGP session at Phillip Island. A 1m27.985 after the chequered flag made the Ducati rider the only man under 1m28s, while Miller’s promising start to his home Grand Prix ended with his Yamaha cartwheeling through the Turn One gravel trap.

Fernandez and Iker Lecuona had already suffered front-end losses at Siberia, with the Trackhouse rider taking a particularly uncomfortable tumble through the gravel. Fernandez was nursing his hand as he collected himself, his already broken finger hardly appreciating that introduction to Phillip Island’s gravel.

It was not the birthday present the newly turned 26-year-old had been hoping for, although he subsequently returned to the circuit on his spare Aprilia.

Brad Binder provided another early drama around ten minutes into the session when his KTM produced a huge plume of white smoke through Turn One. The South African raised a hand and pulled clear of the racing line with an apparent engine problem.

The smoke raised immediate concerns about oil on the circuit, but officials kept the session running under yellow flags and no red flag followed. Binder was eventually able to return and work his way up to 11th.

Marco Bezzecchi established the early pace and lowered the benchmark to a 1m28.278 shortly after halfway through the 45-minute session. That remained the target with 15 minutes left, by which time eight riders had dipped into the 1m28s.

Fernandez then completed quite a turnaround by putting the Trackhouse Aprilia on top with a 1m28.210 with just over 11 minutes remaining. His return after the crash had included a fresh soft front and medium rear, whereas several of the other leading riders continued working with used tyres.

Miller gave the home crowd something to smile about with a 1m28.120 with less than four minutes remaining. The Australian had fitted fresh medium slicks front and rear for his final run, having used a soft front earlier in the session.

Those smiles quickly turned to grimaces when Miller lost the front at Turn One. He appeared to pick up pronounced front-end patter after entering slightly wide and running across the bumps, before sliding into the gravel. His Prima Pramac Yamaha somersaulted through the trap and looked decidedly worse for wear, although Jack was able to walk away.

Fernandez reclaimed top spot in the closing minute with a 1m28.033, but Marquez still had the final word. The Spaniard crossed the line after the clock had stopped to edge the Aprilia rider by 0.048 seconds, leaving Miller third, 0.135 seconds from the top.

Marquez’s tyre use made that late lap particularly noteworthy. His medium front and rear already had 13 laps on them when he began his final run, and he was fastest of all through Sectors One and Two. His actual best was also within 0.020 seconds of his theoretical ideal lap.

Bezzecchi finished fourth, just 0.007 seconds ahead of Alex Marquez, with Pedro Acosta sixth and Jorge Martin only another 0.004 seconds behind. Ai Ogura made it four Aprilias in the first eight, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Johann Zarco was the leading Honda in 12th. Francesco Bagnaia finished 18th on the other factory Ducati, 1.677 seconds behind his team-mate, while Luca Marini completed only two laps as he struggled with the lingering effects of gastro from Indonesia. His sole flying lap left him at the foot of the timesheet.

Conditions were dry, with the air at 25 degrees and the track at 37 degrees. MotoGP returns at 3 pm local time for the one-hour Practice session that will decide direct entry to Q2 on Saturday.

Phillip Island MotoGP FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m27.985 354.1 2 R. Fernandez Apr +0.048 350.6 3 J. Miller Yam +0.135 352.9 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.293 355.2 5 A. Marquez Duc +0.300 354.1 6 P. Acosta KTM +0.449 356.4 7 J. Martin Apr +0.453 355.2 8 A. Ogura Apr +0.635 352.9 9 F. Quartararo Yam +0.803 350.6 10 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.967 348.4 11 B. Binder KTM +0.980 351.8 12 J. Zarco Hon +1.160 355.2 13 A. Rins Yam +1.212 350.6 14 E. Bastianini KTM +1.357 352.9 15 M. Viñales KTM +1.446 350.6 16 A. Fernandez Yam +1.572 345.0 17 I. Lecuona Duc +1.603 346.1 18 F. Bagnaia Duc +1.677 350.6 19 F. Morbidelli Duc +1.850 344.0 20 D. Moreira Hon +1.920 351.8 21 L. Marini Hon +6.048 335.4

Moto2 FP1

Senna Agius made an encouraging start to his home Grand Prix with third in Moto2 FP1, just 0.057 seconds behind Adrian Huertas as Italtrans claimed a one-two ahead of the Australian.

Izan Guevara set the early target with a 1m30.632 just over 12 minutes into the session, and that benchmark stood for around 20 minutes. Guevara then shaved it to 1m30.592, only for Agius to take over almost immediately with a 1m30.450 on his 14th lap. Daniel Muñoz responded with a 1m30.418 before team-mate Huertas settled the contest with a 1m30.393 on lap 18.

Agius completed 20 laps across two runs and backed up his best with a 1m30.555 two laps later. He was outright fastest through Sector One, while his best individual sectors added up to a theoretical 1m30.191, some 0.259 seconds quicker than his actual best. Huertas, by comparison, came within 0.015 seconds of joining up his own best sectors.

Guevara finished fourth, 0.139 seconds from the top, with Manuel Gonzalez fifth on the other Intact GP Kalex. Alex Escrig put the Forward sixth, ahead of Alonso Lopez, David Alonso, Mario Aji and Daniel Holgado. The first ten were covered by 0.479 seconds, while Ivan Ortola in 12th was only 0.538 seconds behind Huertas.

The session was held in dry conditions, with an air temperature of 24 degrees and a track temperature of 31 degrees.

Phillip Island Moto2 FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Top 1 A. Huertas Kal 1m30.393 301.0 2 D. Muñoz Kal +0.025 296.0 3 S. Agius Kal +0.057 301.0 4 I. Guevara Bos +0.139 301.8 5 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.276 298.5 6 A. Escrig For +0.293 299.3 7 A. Lopez Kal +0.349 297.6 8 D. Alonso Kal +0.375 300.1 9 M. Aji Kal +0.464 296.0 10 D. Holgado Kal +0.479 298.5 11 T. Arbolino Kal +0.524 300.1 12 I. Ortola Kal +0.538 298.5 13 A. Canet Bos +0.813 295.2 14 T. Furusato Kal +0.860 296.8 15 B. Baltus Kal +0.918 296.8 16 A. Ferrandez Bos +0.956 301.0 17 A. Piqueras Kal +1.123 296.8 18 L. Lunetta Bos +1.147 299.3 19 J. Roberts Kal +1.245 298.5 20 Z. vd Goorbergh Kal +1.260 296.8 21 A. Sasaki Kal +1.272 294.4 22 J. Rueda Kal +1.482 297.6 23 F. Salac Kal +1.581 296.0 24 X. Zurutuza For +1.709 300.1 25 C. Veijer Kal +1.746 296.0 26 C. Vietti Bos +1.897 296.0 27 D. Öncü Bos +1.981 299.3 28 S. Garcia Kal +2.259 295.2

Moto3 FP1

Joel Kelso led repeatedly during the opening stages of Moto3 FP1 before finishing fourth, 0.244 seconds behind Maximo Quiles, who snatched the fastest time on his final lap.

Kelso worked the benchmark down to a 1m36.085 on lap six before Quiles became the first rider into the 1m35s with a 1m35.971. Brian Uriarte and Alvaro Carpe subsequently traded the lead during their second runs, with Uriarte seemingly in control after posting a 1m35.525.

Quiles lost his penultimate lap to a Turn 12 track-limits infringement, but responded with a 1m35.439 on his 15th and final lap to edge Uriarte by 0.086 seconds. Carpe completed the top three, just 0.021 seconds behind his Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate.

Kelso recorded his 1m35.683 on lap 12 and finished with another strong lap of 1m35.747. The Australian was fastest of all through both Sectors Three and Four, and his best individual sectors totalled a theoretical 1m35.395, some 0.288 seconds quicker than his actual best.

Eddie O’Shea made it two GRYD Hondas in the top five with a 1m35.792 on his final lap, while also recording the highest top speed of the session at 257.3 km/h. Only 0.353 seconds covered the first five, with Joel Esteban sixth ahead of Veda Pratama, Adrian Cruces, Ryusei Yamanaka and David Muñoz.

Fellow Australian Marianos Nikolis, deputising for Cormac Buchanan at CODE Motorsports, completed 16 laps and finished 24th on a 1m38.164. Conditions were dry, with the air at 23 degrees and the track at 26 degrees.

Phillip Island Moto3 FP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Top 1 M. Quiles KTM 1m35.439 255.5 2 B. Uriarte KTM +0.086 250.2 3 A. Carpe KTM +0.107 249.1 4 J. Kelso Hon +0.244 255.5 5 E. O’Shea Hon +0.353 257.3 6 J. Esteban KTM +0.768 252.5 7 V. Pratama Hon +1.086 250.8 8 A. Cruces KTM +1.103 254.3 9 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.103 249.6 10 D. Muñoz KTM +1.129 250.2 11 G. Pini Hon +1.141 253.1 12 D. Almansa KTM +1.186 252.5 13 V. Perrone KTM +1.316 246.2 14 A. Fernandez Hon +1.370 254.3 15 S. Ogden KTM +1.388 255.5 16 R. Moodley KTM +1.597 251.4 17 M. Bertelle KTM +1.637 252.5 18 R. Salmela KTM +1.827 250.8 19 K. Singhapong Hon +1.934 250.2 20 M. Morelli KTM +1.937 256.1 21 C. O’Gorman Hon +2.170 255.5 22 Z. Mitani Hon +2.599 250.2 23 J. Rios Hon +2.615 250.2 24 M. Nikolis KTM +2.725 251.4 25 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +3.021 247.9 26 H. Danish KTM +3.182 243.5

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Martin 355 2 M. Marquez 353 3 M. Bezzecchi 309 4 A. Ogura 259 5 P. Acosta 258 6 F. Di Giannantonio 245 7 R. Fernandez 236 8 A. Marquez 172 9 F. Bagnaia 166 10 F. Aldeguer 125 11 E. Bastianini 122 12 L. Marini 108 13 B. Binder 104 14 F. Quartararo 74 15 D. Moreira 74 16 F. Morbidelli 59 17 J. Zarco 51 18 J. Mir 33 19 J. Miller 28 20 A. Rins 25 21 T. Razgatlioglu 18 22 M. Viñales 12 23 I. Lecuona 9 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 P. Espargaro 5 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 C. Crutchlow 0 29 J. Folger 0 30 L. Savadori 0 31 M. Pirro 0 32 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 Manuel GONZALEZ 265.5 2 Izan GUEVARA 260 3 Ivan ORTOLA 191.5 4 Daniel HOLGADO 170 5 David ALONSO 166 6 Senna AGIUS 165 7 Filip SALAC 153 8 Celestino VIETTI 133 9 Alonso LOPEZ 125.5 10 Daniel MUÑOZ 83 11 Tony ARBOLINO 82.5 12 Collin VEIJER 80.5 13 Alex ESCRIG 63 14 Barry BALTUS 60 15 Deniz ÖNCÜ 47.5 16 Joe ROBERTS 44 17 Jose Antonio RUEDA 43 18 Adrian HUERTAS 42 19 Luca LUNETTA 27 20 Ayumu SASAKI 24 21 Alberto FERRANDEZ 17.5 22 Aron CANET 17.5 23 Taiyo FURUSATO 17 24 Zonta VD GOORBERGH 14 25 Sergio GARCIA 11 26 Angel PIQUERAS 4 27 Mario AJI 3 Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 Maximo QUILES 351 2 David ALMANSA 219 3 Brian URIARTE 203 4 Alvaro CARPE 191 5 Marco MORELLI 146 6 Valentin PERRONE 123 7 Veda PRATAMA 115 8 Matteo BERTELLE 109 9 Hakim DANISH 107 10 Rico SALMELA 92 11 Adrian CRUCES 83 12 Guido PINI 78 13 Joel ESTEBAN 73 14 Adrian FERNANDEZ 71 15 Casey O’GORMAN 70 16 Joel KELSO 67 17 Eddie O’SHEA 65 18 David MUÑOZ 61 19 Jesus RIOS 50 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA 44 21 Scott OGDEN 36 22 David GONZALEZ 7 23 Marcos URIARTE 6 24 Cormac BUCHANAN 5 25 Leo RAMMERSTORFER 4 26 Zen MITANI 2 27 Ruche MOODLEY 1 28 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG 1

2026 MotoGP Calendar