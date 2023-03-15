Aleix Espargaró undergoes surgery

Following fatigue in his right forearm, which occurred during the recent MotoGP tests at Portimao, Aprilia Racing rider Aleix Espargaró underwent a series of tests earlier this week at the Dexeus University Clinic in Barcelona.

The checks revealed a fibrosis in the muscle for which a surgical operation was necessary.

The cleaning operation, carried out overnight, was largely successful and will allow the rider to recover in view of the first race of the season, scheduled for the weekend of 24-26 March.

Dr. Xavier Mir

“Aleix Espargaró underwent surgery on his right forearm, due to a fibrotic retraction of the forearm fascia with compression of the median nerve in the proximal third of the forearm.

“An antebrachial fasciotomy and an arch release of the pronator teres muscle was performed using microsurgical techniques. He will start his recovery as soon as tomorrow”.

2023 MotoGP Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 March 26 Portugal, Portimao Round 2 April 2 Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda Round 3 April 16 Americas, COTA Round 4 April 30 Spain, Jerez Round 5 May 14 France, Le Mans Round 6 June 11 Italy, Mugello Round 7 June 18 Germany, Sachsenring Round 8 June 25 Netherlands, Assen Round 9 July 9 Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation) Round 10 August 6 Great Britain, Silverstone Round 11 August 20 Austria, Red Bull Ring Round 12 September 3 Catalunya, Catalunya Round 13 September 10 San Marino, Misano Round 14 September 24 India, Buddh (Subject to homologation) Round 15 October 1 Japan, Motegi Round 16 October 15 Indonesia, Mandalika Round 17 October 22 Australia, Phillip Island Round 18 October 29 Thailand, Chang Round 19 November 12 Malaysia, Sepang Round 20 November 19 Qatar, Lusail Round 21 November 26 Valenciana, Valencia

MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List