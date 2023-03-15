Aleix Espargaró undergoes surgery
Following fatigue in his right forearm, which occurred during the recent MotoGP tests at Portimao, Aprilia Racing rider Aleix Espargaró underwent a series of tests earlier this week at the Dexeus University Clinic in Barcelona.
The checks revealed a fibrosis in the muscle for which a surgical operation was necessary.
The cleaning operation, carried out overnight, was largely successful and will allow the rider to recover in view of the first race of the season, scheduled for the weekend of 24-26 March.
Dr. Xavier Mir
“Aleix Espargaró underwent surgery on his right forearm, due to a fibrotic retraction of the forearm fascia with compression of the median nerve in the proximal third of the forearm.
“An antebrachial fasciotomy and an arch release of the pronator teres muscle was performed using microsurgical techniques. He will start his recovery as soon as tomorrow”.
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 1
|March 26
|Portugal, Portimao
|Round 2
|April 2
|Argentina, Termos de Rio Honda
|Round 3
|April 16
|Americas, COTA
|Round 4
|April 30
|Spain, Jerez
|Round 5
|May 14
|France, Le Mans
|Round 6
|June 11
|Italy, Mugello
|Round 7
|June 18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 8
|June 25
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 9
|July 9
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|Round 10
|August 6
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 11
|August 20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|September 3
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|Round 13
|September 10
|San Marino, Misano
|Round 14
|September 24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|Round 15
|October 1
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|October 15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|Round 17
|October 22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|October 29
|Thailand, Chang
|Round 19
|November 12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 20
|November 19
|Qatar, Lusail
|Round 21
|November 26
|Valenciana, Valencia
MotoGP 2023 Rider Entry List
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|MACHINE
|5
|JOHANN ZARCO
|FRA
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|10
|LUCA MARINI
|ITA
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|12
|MAVERICK VIÑALES
|SPA
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|20
|FABIO QUARTARARO
|FRA
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|21
|FRANCO MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MotoGP TEAM
|YAMAHA
|23
|ENEA BASTIANINI
|ITA
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|25
|RAUL FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|30
|TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI
|JAP
|LCR HONDA IDEMITSU
|HONDA
|33
|BRAD BINDER
|ZAF
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|36
|JOAN MIR
|SPA
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA
|37
|AUGUSTO FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|41
|ALEIX ESPARGARO
|SPA
|APRILIA RACING
|APRILIA
|42
|ALEX RINS
|SPA
|LCR HONDA CASTROL
|HONDA
|43
|JACK MILLER
|AUS
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|KTM
|44
|POL ESPARGARO
|SPA
|TECH3 GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|GASGAS
|49
|FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|63
|FRANCESCO BAGNAIA
|ITA
|DUCATI LENOVO TEAM
|DUCATI
|72
|MARCO BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|MOONEY VR46 RACING TEAM
|DUCATI
|73
|ALEX MARQUEZ
|SPA
|GRESINI RACING MotoGP
|DUCATI
|88
|MIGUEL OLIVEIRA
|POR
|RNF MotoGP TEAM
|APRILIA
|89
|JORGE MARTIN
|SPA
|PRIMA PRAMAC RACING
|DUCATI
|93
|MARC MARQUEZ
|SPA
|REPSOL HONDA TEAM
|HONDA