Alex Marquez seals Gresini contract extension

Gresini Racing has announced that they and Alex Marquez have agreed to a two-year contract extension with the 28-year-old Spaniard.

Alex Marquez

“Staying with Gresini was my main goal. Since I joined this team, my target has been to consistently get close to the best, and it’s something I haven’t achieved yet. The start of the season wasn’t what we hoped for, but the team is strong and I know where we can go. So, I just want to thank Nadia for the trust, and I’m sure we’ll soon repay her with some celebratory pineapple pizza.”

Nadia Padovani – Gresini Racing

“Alex is our pupil. Since he joined two years ago, the synergy between him and the team has been incredible and has strengthened with each race. We know his potential; he has already shown it and just needs consistency. Renewing with him was an obvious move for us because we are aware of his value both on and off the track. The results will come this year too, I am absolutely certain of it.”