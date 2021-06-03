Rins Out

Alex Rins has been ruled out of his home GP after a cycling accident. The Team Suzuki Ecstar rider will unfortunately have to sit out the Grand Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya due to an unfortunate accident he suffered while training this morning with his bicycle on track.

The Spaniard fell during a training lap and as a result he suffered damage to his right arm, with a large contused area and a lot of pain. He was quickly taken to Barcelona’s Universitari Dexeus Hospital for further examination and medical checks revealed a fracture in the radius bone. The fracture was immobilised and tomorrow morning Rins will undergo surgery to fix it.

Furthermore, he also had a cranial impact during the crash so he was checked with a CT Scan upon his arrival in hospital – the test revealed nothing of concern.

Doctor Xavier Mir

“Alex Rins has suffered an articular fracture of the right distal radius with a small displacement and high inflammation. We have two options; one is to immobilise the fracture with plaster, but the recovery would take around 4-6 weeks. Or, as an alternative, we propose an operation, which we consider is the best option. Tomorrow morning we will intervene and affix two screws to the injured bone”.