Annandale-Leichhardt MCC

Sidecar Come and Have a Go Day 2023

Saturday May 13th, at Pheasant Wood Circuit will hold the Annandale-Leichhardt Motorcycle Club Sidecar Come and Have a Go Day, with gates opening at 7:30 am and an 8:30 am sign-on.

Just bring a helmet, protective clothing and of course yourself, with entry to try sidecar riding $120.

There will also be raffles and souvenirs, as well as a BBQ available at your own cost.

See the poster for more details.