ASBK 2023
Round Seven Preview – The Bend
For the first time in it’s 35-year history the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul heads into the season final with two riders tied on points, leaving a cliff-hanger of massive proportions for The Bend round in South Australia from December 1-3.
After a season that’s ebbed and flowed between the main protagonists, Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda CBR100RR-R SP) and Josh Waters (McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R) are the two riders who’ll be fighting it out at The Bend – Waters in search of his fourth ASBK title and Herfoss his third.
The tension will be enormous from the start of practice on Friday, with the two battle-hardened veterans not only keeping close tabs on each other but also the other riders who can potentially ‘spoil’ a championship-winning party – with defending champion Mike Jones (Yamaha Racing Team YZF-R1M) at the top of the list after claiming overall honours at The Bend in 2022.
The final Alpinestars Superbike showdown will be worth admission price alone, but the best bit: all the other ASBK classes – Michelin Supersport, Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup and the Sureflight Superbike Masters sure to offer intense racing.
And there are a couple of impressive wildcards entered, too: Australia’s former 125 and 500GP winner, the inimitable Garry McCoy, in Superbike Masters; and Harrison Voight in Supersport.
Voight dominated the opening Supersport round before venturing overseas to compete in the European Moto2 title. He’s now back and could be a key player in the Supersport stoush between teenage sensation Cameron Dunker and South Aussie hard-charger, Olly Simpson.
Meanwhile, McCoy will ride a Yamaha TZ750 in Superbike Masters, which should make for some real fireworks.
You can pick up tickets to Round Seven of the ASBK at The Bend at Outix via this link:
https://www.outix.co/tickets/event/ASBK2023
If you can’t make it to South Australia, live streaming and television times will be released shortly, as well as a full schedule.
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|293
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|293
|3
|Glenn ALLERTON
|226
|4
|Cru HALLIDAY
|222
|5
|Mike JONES
|220
|6
|Bryan STARING
|189
|7
|Broc PEARSON
|186
|8
|Ted COLLINS
|174
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|158
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|151
|11
|Anthony WEST
|119
|12
|Matt WALTERS
|99
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|98
|14
|Michael KEMP
|84
|15
|Scott ALLARS
|80
|16
|Josh SODERLAND
|41
|17
|Jack DAVIS
|41
|18
|Mark CHIODO
|34
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|32
|20
|Eddie LEESON
|32
|21
|Jed METCHER
|16
|22
|Dominic DE LEON
|13
|23
|Nicholas MARSH
|12
|24
|Albert BAKER
|12
|25
|Leanne NELSON
|4
ASBK 2023 Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3