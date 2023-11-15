ASBK 2023

Round Seven Preview – The Bend

For the first time in it’s 35-year history the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul heads into the season final with two riders tied on points, leaving a cliff-hanger of massive proportions for The Bend round in South Australia from December 1-3.

After a season that’s ebbed and flowed between the main protagonists, Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda CBR100RR-R SP) and Josh Waters (McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R) are the two riders who’ll be fighting it out at The Bend – Waters in search of his fourth ASBK title and Herfoss his third.

The tension will be enormous from the start of practice on Friday, with the two battle-hardened veterans not only keeping close tabs on each other but also the other riders who can potentially ‘spoil’ a championship-winning party – with defending champion Mike Jones (Yamaha Racing Team YZF-R1M) at the top of the list after claiming overall honours at The Bend in 2022.

The final Alpinestars Superbike showdown will be worth admission price alone, but the best bit: all the other ASBK classes – Michelin Supersport, Supersport 300, Yamaha Finance R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup and the Sureflight Superbike Masters sure to offer intense racing.

And there are a couple of impressive wildcards entered, too: Australia’s former 125 and 500GP winner, the inimitable Garry McCoy, in Superbike Masters; and Harrison Voight in Supersport.

Voight dominated the opening Supersport round before venturing overseas to compete in the European Moto2 title. He’s now back and could be a key player in the Supersport stoush between teenage sensation Cameron Dunker and South Aussie hard-charger, Olly Simpson.

Meanwhile, McCoy will ride a Yamaha TZ750 in Superbike Masters, which should make for some real fireworks.

You can pick up tickets to Round Seven of the ASBK at The Bend at Outix via this link:

https://www.outix.co/tickets/event/ASBK2023

If you can’t make it to South Australia, live streaming and television times will be released shortly, as well as a full schedule.

Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh WATERS 293 2 Troy HERFOSS 293 3 Glenn ALLERTON 226 4 Cru HALLIDAY 222 5 Mike JONES 220 6 Bryan STARING 189 7 Broc PEARSON 186 8 Ted COLLINS 174 9 Arthur SISSIS 158 10 Max STAUFFER 151 11 Anthony WEST 119 12 Matt WALTERS 99 13 Paris HARDWICK 98 14 Michael KEMP 84 15 Scott ALLARS 80 16 Josh SODERLAND 41 17 Jack DAVIS 41 18 Mark CHIODO 34 19 Michael EDWARDS 32 20 Eddie LEESON 32 21 Jed METCHER 16 22 Dominic DE LEON 13 23 Nicholas MARSH 12 24 Albert BAKER 12 25 Leanne NELSON 4

ASBK 2023 Calendar