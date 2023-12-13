Gawith and Snell heading to the UK

Teenagers Brodie Gawith and Henry Snell will take part in the new British Superteen Championship in 2024 under Leon Haslam’s Affinity Sports Academy umbrella with the Rokit Rookies.

The new Kawasaki British Superteen class will be open to riders aged between 15 and 20 and will run across eight double-header rounds, at the UK’s premier circuits, as a support class to the British Superbike Championship. There is also a planned appearance for the category at a round of the World Superbike Championship.

Riders will all compete on equal Ninja ZX-4RR machines, the new four-cylinder 400 cc Kawasaki model we recently rode here in Australia at Morgan Park. For Superteen racing MSS Performance prepare all the bikes which are available in package prices starting around £12,000, which equates to around 23,000 Aussies pesos.

Gawith and Snell are great friends and were also team-mates in the Megacycle Team garage this season across both the Supersport 300 and YMF R3 Cup categories of ASBK.

Geelong-based 19-year-old Gawith scored his first podium of 2023 at the Phillip Island season opener. He then went on to notch up wins and a few lap records on his way to securing second overall in the YMF R3 Cup, and fourth in the Supersport 300 Championship.

Brodie Gawith

“I’m super excited to join the Affinity Sports Academy next year and l look forward to learning from the greats such as Ron and Leon Haslem. It’s going to be a great learning experience and it will hopefully take my riding to the next level. I have been lucky enough to have ridden the ZX4RR in some state titles and have been super impressed with what it is capable of and can’t wait to test my skills against some of the UK’s best.”

Snell harks from North Queensland but that isolation from easy access to road race circuits has not held the 17-year-old back. He was in title contention right up until the series finale at The Bend but his charge was cruelled after crashing out of the lead in the second race of the weekend. The Bowen-based rider collected three round wins, four race wins and 17 podium finishes on his way to third place in the YMF R3 Cup, and fifth in the Supersport 300 Championship.

Henry Snell

“I am really happy to announce that next year I will be riding for Affinity Sports Academy. I am thankful for the opportunity to be racing for such a great team and really looking forward to learning new skills. It gives me a good boost of confidence having already had some experience riding the new ZX4RR here in Australia and I am looking forward to heading over to Spain in early March to begin testing with the team. Just like to say thank you to everyone that has made this possible including all my sponsors and my Dad.”