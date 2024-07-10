2024 FIM Speedway of Nations

Semi Finals

Denmark triumphed over Australia at FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Final 2 in Manchester on Wednesday evening as Latvia pulled off a dramatic Final Qualifier victory to complete Saturday’s Final line-up.

Denmark’s Anders Thomsen, Rasmus Jensen and captain Mikkel Michelsen all delivered impressive performances to send their side through to Saturday’s title showdown as Semi-Final 2 winners with a total of 40 points.

The Aussies started strong, unbeaten in their first three heats. But USA’s Luke Becker got the better of Max Fricke and Jack Holder in heat 12. Then, in a crucial head-to-head with Denmark in heat 16, Australia’s hope for a win slipped away as Holder crashed as the Danes grabbed a 6-3 heat advantage.

No.3 Brady Kurtz topped the score chart for the Roos on 13, but it was not enough to secure victory as the team finished with 34 overall.

Czech Republic took third place after 21 heats on 30 points, with Latvia scoring 27 to join them in the Final Qualifier – with the winner securing a spot in Saturday’s title showdown.

Victory seemed certain for the Czechs heading until Speedway GP star Jan Kvech crashed while chasing Andzejs Lebedevs going into the final lap to gift Latvia a 6-3 win and a place in Saturday’s Final.

Following the results of both Semi-Finals, the FIM Speedway of Nations Final on Saturday evening will see host nation Great Britain take on reigning champions Australia, Denmark, Latvia, Sweden, Poland and Germany.