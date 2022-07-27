2022 FIM Speedway GP Championship

The 2022 Speedway GP World Championship will not head Down Under in November as scheduled, meaning this season’s 10-round series will now conclude at the FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Torun on October 1, instead of the originally scheduled November 5th round in Australia.

Not all is lost though, apparently, as FIM Speedway Grand Prix global promoter Discovery Sports Events tells us that it is continuing its quest to take Speedway GP back to Australia to celebrate the sport’s centenary in 2023.

As part of their 10-year vision to elevate FIM Speedway and take it to a bigger audience across the globe, Discovery Sports Events continues intensive discussions with possible promoters and venues in Australia.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, is determined to bring the Speedway GP series back Down Under for the first time since 2017 – the year Jason Doyle famously won the FIM Australian Speedway GP in Melbourne to become the first Aussie world champion crowned on home soil.

Ribeiro said: “Australia has such a rich history in the sport. As we work to take the FIM Speedway events beyond Europe, restoring Speedway GP to Australia is an absolute priority for me and my team.

“As everyone will be aware, travel to Australia was very difficult until the spring due to the pandemic. There was no chance of visiting to hold talks or assess possible venues early enough to finalise discussions for the 2022 season.

“But we are delighted to bring the curtain down on the 2022 Speedway GP series in Torun, which always provides a fitting finale to the series and hosts the final round for the fifth straight season.

“Our focus now turns to 2023, which will be a very special season for the sport. Speedway was born in Australia in 1923 and this is a milestone we are determined to mark by bringing FIM Speedway back to the place where it all started a century ago.

“We thank our Australian fans for their patience, and they can rest assured that we are doing everything we can to make our dream of taking Speedway GP back Down Under a reality.”