Broc Pearson will race DesmoSport Ducati at Morgan Park ASBK
Young Queenslander Broc Pearson has been thrown a lifeline by the DesmoSport Ducati Team owned by Ben Henry and Troy Bayliss.
The reigning Aussie Supersport Champion first tested the bike last week at Morgan Park, where conditions were far from ideal, but today, July 27, the 21-year-old enjoyed a much more productive day on the V4 R.
In fact, Pearson did a good enough job for the team to decide to enter him alongside Bryan Staring for the fifth round of the championship next weekend at Morgan Park.
Mike Jones, Bryan Staring and Troy Herfoss were also on track today and were all punching out low 1m13s. Jones apparently quickest on his practice bike at 1m13.0, Staring around 1m13.1 and Herfoss 1m13.2, while Pearson lapped the tricky three-kilometre circuit in a best of 1m13.6.
Pearson was just sent out to do laps and get used to the bike and adapt himself to the bullet from Bologna, rather than worrying about chasing set-up or tweaking the bike, that process will start on the race weekend. Pearson only used one front tyre and two rears all day as he just set about familiarising himself with the Ducati.
The next time Pearson gets to sling a leg over the DesmoSport Ducati will be next Friday, August 5th, when he rolls out pit-lane for the opening 35-minute practice session at 1030.
ASBK Morgan Park Schedule
|Friday 5th August
|Start
|Finish
|Event
|Duration
|7.30
|7.50
|(SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Briefing
|20
|8.00
|8.15
|(SBK, SSP)
|Briefing
|15
|9.00
|9.20
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20
|9.25
|9.55
|Supersport
|FP1
|30
|10.00
|10.25
|Supersport 300
|FP1
|25
|10.30
|11.05
|Superbike
|FP1
|35
|11.10
|11.25
|bLU cRU
|FP1
|15
|11.30
|11.50
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20
|11.50
|12.20
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides
|30 mins
|12.20
|12.50
|Supersport
|FP2
|30
|12.55
|13.20
|Supersport 300
|FP2
|25
|13.25
|14.00
|Superbike
|FP2
|35
|14.05
|14.20
|bLU cRU
|FP2
|15
|14.25
|14.45
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|20
|14.50
|15.20
|Supersport
|FP3
|30
|15.25
|15.50
|Supersport 300
|FP3
|25
|15.55
|16.30
|Superbike
|FP3
|35
|16.35
|16.50
|bLU cRU
|FP3
|15
|Saturday 6th August
|9.00
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|25
|9.30
|10.00
|Supersport
|Q1
|30
|10.05
|10.25
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20
|10.30
|11.10
|Superbike
|Practice
|40
|11.15
|11.35
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|20
|11.40
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|25
|12.05
|12.55
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|55
|12.55
|13.15
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20
|13.20
|13.50
|Supersport
|Q2
|30
|13.55
|14.15
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|20
|14.20
|14.50
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10
|14.55
|15.10
|Superbike
|Q1
|15
|15.10
|15.20
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10
|15.20
|15.35
|Superbike (Top 12)
|Q2
|15
|15.40
|16.00
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6-Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8-Laps
|Sunday 7th August
|9.00
|9.05
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5
|9.10
|9.15
|Supersport
|WUP
|5
|9.20
|9.25
|Supersport 300
|WUP
|5
|9.30
|9.40
|Superbike
|WUP
|10
|9.45
|9.50
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5
|10.00
|10.20
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6-Laps
|10.25
|10.55
|Supersport
|R1
|16-Laps
|11.00
|11.20
|Supersport 300
|R2
|10-Laps
|11.25
|12.05
|Superbike
|R1
|20-Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8-Laps
|12.35
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|55 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6-Laps
|14.00
|14.30
|Supersport
|R2
|16-Laps
|14.35
|14.55
|Supersport 300
|R3
|10-Laps
|15.05
|15.50
|Superbike
|R2
|20-Laps
|16.00
|16.20
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8-Laps
|ASBK TV Live Stream
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|202
|2
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|162
|3
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|155
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|136
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|136
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW
|136
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|131
|8
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|131
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|111
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|104
|11
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|12
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|56
|13
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|44
|15
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|42
|16
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|32
|18
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha
|31
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|27
|20
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|21
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|22
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|9
|25
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|26
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 25 – 27 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 27 November