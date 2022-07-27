Broc Pearson will race DesmoSport Ducati at Morgan Park ASBK

Young Queenslander Broc Pearson has been thrown a lifeline by the DesmoSport Ducati Team owned by Ben Henry and Troy Bayliss.

The reigning Aussie Supersport Champion first tested the bike last week at Morgan Park, where conditions were far from ideal, but today, July 27, the 21-year-old enjoyed a much more productive day on the V4 R.

In fact, Pearson did a good enough job for the team to decide to enter him alongside Bryan Staring for the fifth round of the championship next weekend at Morgan Park.

Mike Jones, Bryan Staring and Troy Herfoss were also on track today and were all punching out low 1m13s. Jones apparently quickest on his practice bike at 1m13.0, Staring around 1m13.1 and Herfoss 1m13.2, while Pearson lapped the tricky three-kilometre circuit in a best of 1m13.6.

Pearson was just sent out to do laps and get used to the bike and adapt himself to the bullet from Bologna, rather than worrying about chasing set-up or tweaking the bike, that process will start on the race weekend. Pearson only used one front tyre and two rears all day as he just set about familiarising himself with the Ducati.

The next time Pearson gets to sling a leg over the DesmoSport Ducati will be next Friday, August 5th, when he rolls out pit-lane for the opening 35-minute practice session at 1030.

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Friday 5th August Start Finish Event Duration 7.30 7.50 (SSP300, R3, OJC) Briefing 20 8.00 8.15 (SBK, SSP) Briefing 15 9.00 9.20 R3 Cup FP1 20 9.25 9.55 Supersport FP1 30 10.00 10.25 Supersport 300 FP1 25 10.30 11.05 Superbike FP1 35 11.10 11.25 bLU cRU FP1 15 11.30 11.50 R3 Cup FP2 20 11.50 12.20 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Rides 30 mins 12.20 12.50 Supersport FP2 30 12.55 13.20 Supersport 300 FP2 25 13.25 14.00 Superbike FP2 35 14.05 14.20 bLU cRU FP2 15 14.25 14.45 R3 Cup FP3 20 14.50 15.20 Supersport FP3 30 15.25 15.50 Supersport 300 FP3 25 15.55 16.30 Superbike FP3 35 16.35 16.50 bLU cRU FP3 15 Saturday 6th August 9.00 9.25 Supersport 300 Q1 25 9.30 10.00 Supersport Q1 30 10.05 10.25 R3 Cup Q1 20 10.30 11.10 Superbike Practice 40 11.15 11.35 bLU cRU Q1 20 11.40 12.05 Supersport 300 Q2 25 12.05 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 55 12.55 13.15 R3 Cup Q2 20 13.20 13.50 Supersport Q2 30 13.55 14.15 bLU cRU Q2 20 14.20 14.50 Supersport 300 R1 10 14.55 15.10 Superbike Q1 15 15.10 15.20 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 15.20 15.35 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 15.40 16.00 bLU cRU R1 6-Laps 16.05 16.25 R3 Cup R1 8-Laps Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6-Laps 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 16-Laps 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10-Laps 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 20-Laps 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8-Laps 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6-Laps 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 16-Laps 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10-Laps 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 20-Laps 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8-Laps ASBK TV Live Stream

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 162 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

