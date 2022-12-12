2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships

Motorcycling Australia have announced the Sports Riders Club of Tasmania will host the 2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on November 24-26, 2023 at Baskerville Raceway, Tasmania.

Entries for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship will open at: https://srct.org.au/

2023 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships Calendar

AHRRC Classes P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 Ultra-Lightweight/Solo Up to 125 cc CC – CC CC AC AC Lightweight/Solo 132 cc-250 cc CC – AC AC AC AC Junior/Solo 253 cc-350 cc CC – AC AC AC – Senior/Solo 368 cc-500 cc CC – AC AC AC – Senior/Solo 253 cc-500 cc – – – – – AC Unlimited/Solo 526 cc-1300 cc CC – AC AC AC – Sidecar Up To 650 cc CC CC AC AC AC AC Sidecar Up to 1300 cc CC CC AC AC AC – Junior/Solo Up to 350 cc – CC – – – – Senior/Solo Up to 500 cc – AC – – – – Unlimited/Solo 368 cc-1300 cc – AC – – – – Formula 700/Solo 526 cc-700 cc (Pushrod) – – AC – – – Formula 750/Solo 526 cc-750 cc – – – AC AC – 250 Production Solo 250 cc – – – – – AC Formula 750/Solo 526 cc-750cc Four-Cyl

& 750 cc-1000 cc Two-Cyl – – – – – AC

If you’re wondering about the distinction between AC and CC classes, AC is an Australian Championship and CC is a Competition Class, all AC classes are also automatically CC classes.

This comes down to entry levels for the class, as to whether they qualify as an Australian Championship. A class listed as CC can still become an AC if enough entries are received to constitute an AC. However, if for three consecutive years, a class does not receive the required entries, it will be listed as a CC for the following year.

Note: The table above includes P6 Sidecars: Up to 650cc and P6 Sidecars: Up to 1300cc as a CC as additions to the MoMS starting in 2023. Should there be enough interest, these two classes may become AC however we won’t know this until the class is rolled out next year.