2024 AHRRC confirmed for Goulburn’s One Raceway

November 15-17

Goulburn will host the 2024 Australian Historic Road Race Championship in November, at the rebranded One Raceway venue and promoted by the Classic Motorcycle Racing Club.

Solo riders and sidecars are set to compete across all the historic racing eras, from Period 1 (machines up to 1919) up to the newly inaugurated Period 7 (1991-1999) in a variety of engine capacities.

One Raceway, formerly Wakefield Park, is currently going through a suite of major upgrades, which includes new and improved turns, a complete resurface, rider safety upgrades and 10-metre-high noise walls constructed at the northern and southern ends of the 2.2km circuit.

The noise walls are also a bonus for spectators, doubling as viewing platforms for amazing views of all the action in every part of the circuit. A significant new feature will be the circuit’s ability to race in either direction for both motorcycles and cars.

Entries for the 2024 Australian Historic Road Race Championship will open later this year.