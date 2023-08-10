WorldSBK Champ to take on MotoGP

Alvaro Bautista and the Aruba.it Racing team will take part in the Grand Prix of Malaysia, which will be held at Sepang International Circuit two weeks after the conclusion of the Superbike World Championship, November 10-12.

Alvaro Bautista

“I’m really happy to be able to race in MotoGP as a Wild Card at Sepang, a track that I really like and that I’m happy to be back at since it’s not on the WorldSBK calendar.

“The tests with the Ducati Desmosedici GP gave positive feedback: the feeling was good, and I had fun. I want to sincerely thank Ducati and Aruba.it because, without them, it would have been impossible to have this opportunity.

“At the same time, I would like to say that this MotoGP race will be a bonus for me and not a priority. That’s why we must stay focused on the WorldSBK Championship, which is the only thing that matters now. I want to stay focused for this last part of the season, which will be very demanding, with many races in a short time. The feeling with the Panigale V4R machine is good, and I hope to continue on this path. Then, when the season ends, we’ll think about going to Malaysia and having fun. Now I’ll have a little holiday, and then we’ll be back at Magny-Cours.”

For Ducati, it will be the third Wild Card of the 2023 season after participating in the two Italian Grands Prix with Michele Pirro at Mugello in May and the upcoming San Marino GP in Misano on the next 8th-10th September.

Since last year, Ducati has further strengthened its partnership with Aruba.it by contesting three MotoGP events with the same liveries as the factory Panigale V4R machine of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in the WorldSBK Championship.

Following two recent tests at Misano aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP – which provided convincing feedback – reigning World Champion and current WorldSBK Championship leader Alvaro Bautista will return to contest a MotoGP race for the first time since Valencia (Spain) in 2018.