Bayliss out for Most

Team D34G Racing’s Oli Bayliss will sit out round eight of the 2023 World Supersport Championship at Most in Czech Republic, as the 19-year-old Australian rider will undergo surgery to the left shoulder he injured earlier this month at Donington Park in a crash during the Superpole session.

Oli Bayliss

“Unfortunately, this is not the type of message I was looking forward to writing. After the crash in Donington Park and giving it a try in Imola, we underwent further medical checks – as physio didn’t seem to lead to any improvement – and after careful evaluation we made the decision to undergo surgery.

“I’ll have the operation on Friday in Australia to get everything fixed so it won’t carry on throughout my career. We’ll soon have a clearer picture regarding my recovery time; I will also have the recovery process at home. I’m sorry to all my sponsors, supporters and the team. I will be back stronger, and I will keep you all updated.”

The surgery will take place on Friday in Brisbane, Australia, and will be performed by Orthopaedic Upper Limb Surgeon Dr Steve Andrews.

Bayliss will then begin the recovery process at home, the length of the recovery period required will depend on the outcome of the surgery.

Davide Giugliano – D34G Racing Team Manager

“It’s a real pity to see such encouraging on-track progress being halted by injury, but that’s also part of racing. We could see the upward trajectory Oli was on, so this is the last thing he needed. We wished there were other ways, but the most important thing now is that he gets back to full fitness, first and foremost for his health and then for his career. Now we wait and see how long it will take for him to be back and we’ll give him all the support he needs. We wish him the speediest and fullest of recoveries and can’t wait to have him back with the team.”





2023 FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar Date Circuit WSBK WSSP600 WSSP300 24-26 Feb Phillip Island X X 3-5 Mar Mandalika X X 21-23 Apr Assen X X X 5-7 May Catalunya X X X 2-4 Jun Misano X X X 30 Jun-02 Jul Donington Park X X 14-16 Jul Imola X X X 28-30 Jul Autodrom Most X X X 8-10 Sep Magny-Cours X X X 22-24 Sep Aragón X X X 29-Sep-01 Oct Algarve X X X

