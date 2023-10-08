Marco Bezzecchi undergoes surgery following training fracture

Marco Bezzecchi underwent successful surgery this morning to reduce the fracture in his right collarbone after the rider of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team crashed in a training session at the Motor Ranch in Tavullia.

Marco reached the Orthopedics and Traumatology Unit at UNIMORE where the Team coordinated by Professor Porcellini performed the operation to reduce the lesion.

The operation was successful.

Marco will begin the rehabilitation process immediately: his return on track will be evaluated in the next 48 hours but it seems as though the title chances for Mooney VR46 rider are likely over.

Marco Bezzecchi shared his thanks to the surgeon on Instagram: “Thanks to professor Porcellini and all his staff! I will be back soon.”