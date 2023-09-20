BMW WorldSBK 2024

The Bonovo action BMW Racing Team welcomes Scott Redding (GBR), BMW Motorrad factory rider since 2022. Redding had recently been widely rumoured to be on the cusp of signing with KRT to replace Jonathan Rea, who is off to Yamaha, but the Briton will remain a BMW rider and in 2024 will race alongside his factory rider team-mate Garrett Gerloff (USA).

The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team will feature new signing Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) and Michael van der Mark (NED), BMW Motorrad factory rider since 2021, as team-mates.

Both BMW teams will receive equal support in terms of material specification and technical support from the BMW Motorrad Motorsport development department in order to ensure equal opportunities for the four BMW Motorrad factory riders.

Dr. Markus Schramm – Director of BMW Motorrad

“Four great BMW Motorrad factory riders in our two strong BMW teams – with this new allocation, we are set up superbly for the WorldSBK season 2024,” says . “Scott Redding is a great racer and we appreciate that he is staying true to our BMW Motorrad World Superbike project by bringing his skills to bear in the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team. His experience, his speed, and his expertise in particular, will be a key component as we optimise our collective goals together with Garrett Gerloff and the whole team. The addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu allows us to distribute our factory riders perfectly across our two competitive teams. Together with Michael van der Mark in the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, we have the ideal line-up for the overall project.

“Collaborating closely with our BMW Motorrad Motorsport engineers, both teams will use the feedback from the riders to make continuous, collective improvements to the motorbike. We also believe that having two teams with top riders will also raise the internal competitive pressure. That also helps to lift the overall performance levels. We are convinced that this new line-up for riders and teams represents another important step as we move closer to the top of the WorldSBK with our project. Finally, I would like to thank Loris Baz for our collaboration. He will leave the World Superbike project after the end of the current season. After two seasons that he contested for the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team, we wish him all the best for the future.”