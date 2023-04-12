Marquez to be replaced by Bradl at COTA

Joan Mir will be joined by Stefan Bradl for the Repsol Honda Team as the MotoGP World Championship arrives at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

The 5.51-kilometer-long circuit has previously been happy hunting ground for the RC213V with Marc Marquez guiding it to victory on seven occasions, undefeated from 2013 to 2018.

Marc Marquez continues to focus on the recovery of his injured right hand and will miss the Americas GP as a result. Honda HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl will ride in his place. Bradl’s last race in Austin was in 2016 and his appearances in 2013 and 2014 aboard the LCR Honda yielded two top-five finishes. In 2014 he started from the front row, behind Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa as the RC213V locked out the top three.

Stefan Bradl

“First of all I want to wish Marc all the best in his recovery, as Honda we need him back on track. I arrive in Austin after a few days testing in Jerez where we were able to try a few things with the bike. It will be interesting to ride COTA again, I was last there racing in 2016 and will give me a chance to try the 2023 RC213V on a very different kind of track compared to what I have ridden so far this year. Let’s have a productive weekend and see what’s possible.”

Joan Mir has spent the week between races recovering from the impact of his heavy crash during the first lap of the Sprint race in Argentina. Mir is determined to put together an issue free weekend to continue his adaptation to the Honda RC213V, racing mileage the key to further improvements. 2022 saw Mir achieve his equal best finish of the year when he was fourth at the Americas GP.

Joan Mir

“I am ready to get back on the bike in America, I have been able to spend this week at home recovering fully after the fall on Saturday and getting back to training. Last year I had a strong race in Austin and Honda also has a very strong record there, so the objective is to have a consistent weekend and avoid problems. If we can get a complete race weekend under our belts, I think we will be able to learn a lot and make another step because in the two races are where you are learning the most about the Honda.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 50 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 41 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 35 4 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 33 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 32 6 MILLER Jack AUS 25 7 MARTIN Jorge SPA 22 8 BINDER Brad RSA 22 9 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 21 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 18 11 MARINI Luca ITA 15 12 RINS Alex SPA 13 13 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 12 14 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 8 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 7 16 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 17 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 6 18 MIR Joan SPA 5 19 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 20 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 2

COTA AEST Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0000 (Sat) Moto3 FP1 0050 (Sat) Moto2 FP1 0145 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0415 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0505 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0600 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday Time Class Session 2340 Moto3 FP3 0025 (Sun) Moto2 FP3 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Sunday Time Class Session 0045 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar