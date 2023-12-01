ASBK 2023

Round Seven – The Bend

At The Bend last year a then 14-year-old Cameron Dunker won both the Australian Supersport 300 Championship and the separate YMF R3 Cup.

This year the likeable lad from Kurri Kurri stepped up to the Australian 600 Supersport Championship and is looking to celebrate his 16th birthday this Sunday by adding that crown to his CV. Earlier this year Dunker already won the 190 cc category in the FIM MiniGP Australia Series, a category that will be awarded full Australian Championship status from next year. It is fair to say that Dunker is certainly one of Australia’s most promising young talents.

Like so many of the best Aussie road racers Dunker got his start in Dirt Track. He already had a stack of Junior Dirt Track Championships under his belt in that discipline before turning a wheel on the tarmac in a one-off ride in the Oceania Junior Cup in 2019. Dunker then made the full-time switch to road racing in 2020, finishing third in the OJC that year.

Dunker takes a 14-point lead into The Bend finale but is up against a pair of South Australian locals in the fight for the title. Olly Simpson is ten years his senior and has three seasons of Red Bull Rookies experience under his belt, while only two-points further behind is Simpson’s fellow croweater Ty Lynch.

Adding further spice to the mix is the return of international riders Tom Toparis, Harrison Voight, Archie McDonald and Harry Khouri to the fold after seasons spent in Europe. While Taiyo Aksu returns from racing in Japan this season to jump back into the Aussie Supersport mix.

With that in mind, I think it’s fair to say we have all the ingredients for a stellar final two courses on the menu for this season.

Supersport Championship Points