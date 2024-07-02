Carter Thompson on WorldSSP300 grid at Most and Portimao

FÜSPORT – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki announced today that Australian rider Carter Thompson will replace the injured Petr Svoboda for the upcoming WorldSSP300 races at Most and Portimao.

Petr Svoboda has undergone successful surgery on his broken leg after a heavy fall at Misano and is working on his full recovery. The team hopes he will be employable again soon.

“We are very happy to have found a strong replacement for Petr in Carter Thompson,” said team manager Rob Vennegoor. “Despite the disappointment over Petr’s injury, this allows us to maintain a strong lineup for the WorldSSP300 championship.”

Carter Thompson is a promising racing talent from Buff Point NSW – Australia. This season he is competing in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. The 16-year-old has also already achieved successes in the Asia Talent Cup, in ETC, and the Australian R3 Cup and the Oceania Junior Cup, among others.

Carter Thompson

“I’m so happy to be joining the RT Motorsport by SKM team in WSSP300 team for the next 2 rounds in Czech republic and Portugal. I want to thank both Rob and Frank for giving me the opportunity to join the team and look forward to working with you all I will be riding for Petr who is unfortunately injured, wishing him all the best in his recovery. Looking forward to some great racing.”