Casey and Chris ride to the Island

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation recently got Casey Stoner and Chris Vermeulen together on a couple of new Triumph Tiger Rally Pros for a ride out to Phillip Island to promote the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

It had been ten years since Casey last raced around the magnificent flowing ribbon of tarmac that is the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, but the lap times were a bit slower this time around as he rode with Chris around the circuit on the adventure bikes.

Chris and Casey recount some memories of their racing at the track, and Casey points out some lines and anecdotes of how he rode the track that named the awesome turn three after him.

A two-time World Champion, Stoner’s first win on home soil in 2007 kick-started a run of six consecutive wins at Phillip Island, with 2012 marking the final time he’d stand atop the Australian podium.

Riding Triumph Tiger Rally Pros, the pair started the journey from Carlton’s iconic Lygon Street, making the 140-kilometre trip down to ‘the Island’ against a backdrop of South Gippsland’s rolling hills.

Video

A special 10th anniversary commemorative lap will take place on Sunday at the Animoca Brands Australian Grand Prix 2022 to celebrate Stoner’s milestone.

An extended video with more comments from Casey and Chris is available by clicking here.