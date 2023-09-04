MotoGP 2023

Round 11 – Catalunya

Sunday MotoGP Race Report

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) made history at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya as he led a historic Aprilia 1-2 over the line. Teammate Maverick Viñales led for much of the race before being caught, stalked and then passed by his teammate, but it marked a milestone day for the Noale factory. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) completed the podium.

Before that, drama on a first start saw a multiple-rider crash at Turn 1, right before a highside out the lead for reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team). Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) couldn’t avoid Bagnaia but after examination at the medical centre and the General Hospital of Catalunya, Bagnaia was confirmed to have suffered no fractures in the incident.

Unfortunately, teammate Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) was found to have injured his hand and ankle in the Turn 1 crash, and he was penalised for his part in the incident too. Bagnaia’s highside and the incident at Turn 1 saw the Red Flag come out and the race restart with neither lining up on the grid.

As the lights went out for the first time, Bastianini went a bit too hot into Turn 1 and had nowhere to go as the field tipped in. The Italian caught the rear end of Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) seeing them both go down and ending in a multi-rider pile-up at the Turn 1 gravel trap, including Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and both Gresini machines of Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Just seconds later Bagnaia’s crash happened just a few metres ahead. On the exit of Turn 2 the Italian highsided out, with most avoiding both man and machine and only Binder caught up, also crashing out. That confirmed a red flag for the first start as both Bagnaia and Bastianini were then taken to the medical centre.

With pole position empty and no Bagnaia, Martin took the holeshot this time around but Viñales came out the blocks guns blazing too, hitting the front quickly with a firm first-lap move. The number 12 led the way ahead of Martin, with Aleix Espargaro sitting in third with his hands full with Miguel Oliveira (CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team).

Viñales began to stretch out a few bike lengths on Martin as Aleix Espargaro was determined to make sure his teammate didn’t break away and proceeded to push his way past Martin with 21 laps to go. Oliveira then decided to strike whilst the iron was hot and followed, moving up into third to create a historic Aprilia 1-2-3.

Lap by lap, Aleix Espargaro bridged the gap to his teammate, stalking him once he arrived on the scene.

Just behind, Oliveira was unable to hold onto the factory duo, and the Portuguese rider started to fade back into the clutches of Martin. The Pramac rider pounced on the RNF machine with 14 laps remaining.

After piling on the pressure, Aleix Espargaro then dropped back a few tenths after a mistake with 12 laps to go. But the number 41 dug back in and inched his way back onto the rear wheel of Viñales up ahead, setting up another shot at taking over in front.

With four laps to go, Aleix Espargaro then made his move. Side by side along the main straight, he then pounced on Maverick at Turn 1 and parked his RSGP up this inside of the #12. Brutal, fair, or both at once, Viñales was sent wide and through the long lap loop as Aleix pulled away in the lead.

The roles were now reversed, with Viñales on the back foot once back on track and looking to home back in on the lead. It looked impossible, then implausible, but by the final lap the number 12 was starting to get close enough to cause his teammate a sweat if he’d had a rear view mirror. But the metres were running out, and Aleix Espargaro kept it cool and collected under the pressure to shoot over the line and make some serious amends for his 2022 lap count mistake. Viñales, although not on the top step, made it a truly historic day for Aprilia as he came up just 0.377s short in second for that 1-2.

Martin crossed the line in a lonelier third place, off the Aprilias but ahead of his teammate Johann Zarco two seconds back in fourth. Oliveira slipped down to fifth place by the time the chequered flag came out, with a battle for sixth place being won by Alex Marquez a further 3 seconds back.

The Spaniard got the better of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who finished in seventh and eighth respectively. Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) bagged P9 with a last gasp move on Fabio Di Giannantionio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), who rounded out the top 10.

Luca Marini won a duel against teammate Bezzecchi for P11, just ahead of Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). Binder was a notable retirement, suffering a technical issue and DNF after the restart.

At the head of the field, it was a weekend to remember for Aleix Espargaro and for Aprilia Racing. Not only did Aleix take both the Tissot Sprint and Grand Prix victories, but the Noale manufacturer came away with both their factory machines securing top 3 finishes in both events.

MotoGP now turns its attention to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy for the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini from the 8th – 10th of September.

Bagnaia is expected to be able to ride this coming weekend and despite the DNF in Barcelona he will arrive back home in Italy still with a strong 50-point lead over fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 38m56.159 2 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.377 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +2.831 4 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +4.867 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +7.529 6 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI +10.590 7 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +10.821 8 Jack MILLER KTM +10.880 9 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +12.889 10 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +13.280 11 Luca MARINI DUCATI +16.491 12 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +16.561 13 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +21.616 14 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +23.108 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +26.740 16 Iker LECUONA HONDA +28.860 17 Joan MIR HONDA +33.929 Not Classified DNF Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 13 laps DNF Brad BINDER KTM 20 laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO KTM 22 laps DNF Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI / DNF Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI /

MotoGP Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 356.4 2 Jack MILLER KTM 355.2 3 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI 355.2 4 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 355.2 5 Luca MARINI DUCATI 354.0 6 Brad BINDER KTM 354.0 7 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI 354.0 8 Pol ESPARGARO KTM 354.0 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI 352.9 10 Alex MARQUEZ DUCATI 351.7 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA 351.7 12 Johann ZARCO DUCATI 351.7 13 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 351.7 14 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 351.7 15 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA 351.7 16 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA 350.6 17 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA 350.6 18 Joan MIR HONDA 350.6 19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI 349.5 20 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM 349.5 21 Iker LECUONA HONDA 348.3 22 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA 346.1

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 260 2 Martin 210 3 Bezzecchi 189 4 Binder 166 5 Aleix Espargaro 154 6 Zarco 141 7 Marini 125 8 Viñales 113 9 Miller 104 10 Marquez 102 11 Quartararo 82 12 Morbidelli 67 13 Fernandez 58 14 Oliveira 55 15 Rins 47 16 Di Giannantonio 43 17 Nakagami 35 18 Bastianini 25 19 Marquez 22 20 Fernandez 14 21 Pedrosa 13 22 Savadori 9 23 Folger 9 24 Pol Espargaro 8

Moto2 Race

Jake Dixon (Asterius GASGAS Aspar Team) showed he means business in the title fight as he put in a Moto2 masterclass to take victory at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya. The Brit was involved in a race-long tussle with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), but Acosta dropped back from the podium fight as Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) emerged in a late charge to take third in the closing stages.

The lights went out in Barcelona and it was Dixon who held the lead through the first sector from pole. The Brit led the opening laps as he had Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) and Canet for company. Gonzalez then took over the lead with 17 laps remaining whilst Acosta was climbing up the order after starting from ninth on the grid.

Acosta joined the leading trio with twelve laps to go. Canet then took the lead from Gonzalez into Turn 1 as Acosta snatched third from Dixon. However, it wasn’t long before the Championship leader made his move on Gonzalez with Dixon following pursuit shortly after.

Whilst the top three continued to scrap it out, Gonzalez had fallen into the clutches of Arenas, who demoted his compatriot to fourth and latched on to the leading trio.

The gloves were off with five laps remaining as Acosta, Canet and Dixon swapped and changed positions. Acosta then began to fade as the Spaniard dropped back to fifth behind Gonzalez and Arenas, but it soon went from bad to worse for the Championship leader as the Spaniard ran off at Turn 1 and was forced to run go through the long lap loop and rejoin behind Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40), down in sixth.

The group had stretched out on the penultimate lap as Dixon led Canet, with Arenas in a distant third, and as the last lap started, it was clear it would be a straight shoot-out for victory between Dixon and Canet.

The Brit went defensive into Turn 1 as he could feel the Spaniard breathing down his neck, and held it round the first sectors. He also had his line covered into Turn 10 as they barrelled into the final sector, with Canet then getting squiggly and losing a few metres. The Spaniard seemed to consider a move at the final corner, but Dixon had it covered once again for a second Grand Prix win.

Canet was forced to settle for second, with Arenas taking third and that first podium in the class. Garcia made serious progress to make it up to fourth, with Gonzalez then managing to fend off Acosta for fifth. The Championship leader took sixth.

Closest rival Tony Arbolino (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team), however, concluded a tougher weekend with no points. Acosta now leads the Italian by 22 points with Dixon another 22 back in 3rd.

Aussie teenager Senna Agius, who usually rides in Junior GP, stood in for the injured Darryn Binder. After qualifying 21st Senna was eager to make a great start but ran wide at turn one and lost a number of positions. A few seconds later he made conctact with LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP team-mate Lukas Tulovic, which saw them both lose a number of positions. Senna was then given a long-lap penalty for exceeding the track limites on the opening lap which he served before trying to get his head down again and make some progress. Unfortunately Senna went down at turn seven on lap eight and was forced to retire to the pits.

Senna Agius – DNF

“I got caught up in the chaos of the first lap that you get when starting from the back of the grid. I made another mistake in Turn 1, had to use the cut-off, lost four positions, and still got a long lap penalty, which, in my eyes, doesn’t make sense at all. After the long lap, I wanted to reset my mind but then I had a really weird crash in turn 7 and I was sitting in the gravel and I couldn’t believe it. I am feeling quite embarrassed and I am sorry for the whole LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP-Team. This is below of what I should be doing. I just try to have good day tomorrow at the test, get some confidence back, and try again in Misano with a new approach.”

Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Time/Gap 1 Jake DIXON KALEX 36m51.330 2 Aron CANET KALEX +0.205 3 Albert ARENAS KALEX +1.027 4 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +2.258 5 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +2.662 6 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +3.664 7 Ai OGURA KALEX +4.239 8 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +4.314 9 Sam LOWES KALEX +4.607 10 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +8.729 11 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +9.476 12 Barry BALTUS KALEX +9.596 13 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +9.821 14 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +10.970 15 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX +11.183 16 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +11.315 17 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +16.859 18 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +18.347 19 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX +25.537 20 Borja GOMEZ KALEX +25.788 21 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +26.188 22 Mattia RATO KALEX +29.443 23 Rory SKINNER KALEX +35.208 24 Kohta NOZANE KALEX +39.363 25 Izan GUEVARA KALEX +52.086 26 Yeray RUIZ FORWARD +53.208 Not Classified DNF 12 Filip SALAC KALEX 5 laps DNF 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 13 laps DNF 8 Senna AGIUS KALEX 14 laps

Moto2 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Lukas TULOVIC KALEX 300.8 2 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 300.8 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO 299.1 4 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 298.3 5 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX 298.3 6 Rory SKINNER KALEX 298.3 7 Barry BALTUS KALEX 297.5 8 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX 297.5 9 Celestino VIETTI KALEX 297.5 10 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 296.7 11 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO 296.7 12 Jake DIXON KALEX 296.7 13 Izan GUEVARA KALEX 296.7 14 Filip SALAC KALEX 296.7 15 Albert ARENAS KALEX 295.8 16 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX 294.2 17 Joe ROBERTS KALEX 294.2 18 Sam LOWES KALEX 293.4 19 Sergio GARCIA KALEX 293.4 20 Aron CANET KALEX 293.4 21 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 293.4 22 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 292.6 23 Senna AGIUS KALEX 292.6 24 Borja GOMEZ KALEX 291.8 25 Mattia RATO KALEX 291.8 26 Ai OGURA KALEX 291.8 27 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX 290.3 28 Alberto SURRA FORWARD 290.3 29 Yeray RUIZ FORWARD 288.7 30 Kohta NOZANE KALEX 287.2

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro 186 2 ARBOLINO Tony 164 3 DIXON Jake 142 4 CANET Aron 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso 100 6 VIETTI Celestino 86 7 ALDEGUER Fermín 84 8 SALAC Filip 84 9 CHANTRA Somkiat 79 10 LOWES Sam 74 11 GONZALEZ Manuel 74 12 OGURA Ai 64 13 ARENAS Albert 59 14 GARCIA Sergio 58 15 BALTUS Barry 38 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 33 17 ROBERTS Joe 32 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo 19 19 BINDER Darryn 13 20 FOGGIA Dennis 13 21 TULOVIC Lukas 12 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3 Race

Moto3 delivered an absolute barnstormer in Barcelona as there was action everywhere you looked on the final lap, and plenty of drama too. David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) took the spoils by just 0.076s after an incredible final corner overtake saw three riders squeezed up onto the apex, with Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) taking second but bringing home 20 crucial points as Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) crashed out earlier on the last lap.

Classified third, Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) picked up his first Grand Prix podium after a final corner clash ahead saw Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) make contact with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), earning the Turkish rider a penalty dropping him from P3 to P12. Amidst it all, Ayumu Sasaki’s (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) podium run may have come to an end as he took P4… but given Holgado’s crash the Japanese rider is now just 13 points off the top.

Öncü took the holeshot as he snatched the lead from Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) into Turn 1. Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing Pruestel GP) stayed firm in P3 at first, until Masia eagerly pushed his way through as they barrelled into the final sector for the first time which saw the Aussie lose a number of positions and his stride.

It didn’t take long for Masia to take the lead as he slotted up the inside of Öncü with 16 laps remaining to lead the freight train, and the battle for victory began to take shape with a gaggle of riders snapping at the Leopard rider’s heels.

The group proceeded to swap paintwork and bang handlebars as a mix of fresh talent and proven Moto3 big hitters got their elbows out. Holgado hit the front with 12 laps to go and a pattern began to form as Öncü, Masia, and Holgado consistently kept themselves in the top 3 despite challenges from the chasing pack.

Alonso, Muñoz, and Rueda all fancied their chances as they kept themselves consistently in the hunt, making some big moves in the leading group, with Sasaki the key player in the title fight looking set to lose ground – at that point.

Holgado led across the line to begin the last lap before Masia charged through from fourth to the lead, but when the last sector came around, the gloves came off as chaos unfolded. They were four abreast down into the hard braking Turn 10, and Masia defended as Alonso, Muñoz, and Öncü were all looking for a way through.

Masia ran wide allowing Alonso and Muñoz past, meaning it was all down to the final corner. But disaster then came for Holgado as he lost the at front Turn 10, with his title rivals still very much in the leading battle.

Back at the front, Muñoz led into the last turn as they went three abreast into a corner once deemed impossible to make an overtake. Now, it was going to be a double.

Alonso dived up the inside of Muñoz as Masia also tried to squeeze through, and both riders did make it stick. Alonso came out on top and held the victory to the line ahead of Masia. But just behind came the drama.

After losing out in those moves, Muñoz lost drive onto the front straight and Öncü was coming through the final corner. The Turk kept in pinned and then made contact with Muñoz… seeing the Spaniard bumped off and out into the gravel on the outside of the corner. Rider ok, drama still not done. Öncü crossed the line in 3rd but a 6s penalty for the last-corner incident demoted the number 53 to 12th place… promoting Rueda, who’d been right on their tail, to his first Grand Prix podium.

Behind all that came Sasaki, who was ultimately classified fourth to move within just 13 points of Holgado’s lead, and a little further back, Masia moves above Öncü.

After qualifying on the front row young Aussie Joel Kelso made a promising start and stayed in the top three for the opening laps. After a hard contact with another rider though Kelso then lost positions and it took him a few laps to get back into his rhythm. Kelso ended up frustrated and outside the points in P18.

Joel Kelso – P18

“I need to improve. I lost eight positions by being hit out on the last corner but struggled to recover from that. I need to figure out how to race better at this level and the results will instantly change. People can see that I have the pace and the speed and I just need to make that breakthrough. Yes, I was in the wrong place at the wrong time but I had only seven laps to show what I can do. I should have stayed right at the front. I want to thank the people that believe in me because our time will come.”

Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 David ALONSO GASGAS 33m00.945 2 Jaume MASIA HONDA +0.076 3 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.234 4 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.289 5 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.401 6 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA +0.524 7 Kaito TOBA HONDA +0.680 8 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.967 9 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +1.060 10 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +1.125 11 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +1.304 12 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +6.129 13 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO +6.458 14 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +6.485 15 Romano FENATI HONDA +6.964 16 Scott OGDEN HONDA +6.679 17 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +7.024 18 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +7.098 19 Mario AJI HONDA +7.150 20 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA +7.170 21 David SALVADOR KTM +10.354 22 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +14.757 23 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA +18.755 24 David ALMANSA HUSQVARNA +18.800 25 Lorenzo FELLON KTM +27.664 26 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM +32.185 27 Ana CARRASCO KTM +32.287 Not Classified DNF 44 David MUÑOZ KTM 1 lap DNF 7 Filippo FARIOLI KTM 14 laps

Moto3 Max Speeds Across Race Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 Daniel HOLGADO KTM 255.9 2 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA 251.7 3 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM 250.5 4 Kaito TOBA HONDA 250.5 5 Jaume MASIA HONDA 250.0 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM 249.4 7 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO 249.4 8 Joel KELSO CFMOTO 249.4 9 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 249.4 10 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA 249.4 11 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS 248.8 12 José Antonio RUEDA KTM 248.8 13 Scott OGDEN HONDA 248.8 14 Lorenzo FELLON KTM 248.2 15 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA 247.7 16 David ALONSO GASGAS 247.7 17 David SALVADOR KTM 247.7 18 David MUÑOZ KTM 247.7 19 Filippo FARIOLI KTM 247.7 20 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA 247.1 21 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 247.1 22 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM 246.5 23 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM 246.5 24 Stefano NEPA KTM 246.5 25 Tatchakorn BUASRI HONDA 246.0 26 Mario AJI HONDA 244.8 27 Ana CARRASCO KTM 244.8 28 Romano FENATI HONDA 244.8 29 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA 242.6 30 David ALMANSA HUSQVARNA 241.6

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 161 2 SASAKI Ayumu 148 3 MASIA Jaume 129 4 ÖNCÜ Deniz 128 5 ORTOLÁ Ivan 124 6 ALONSO David 115 7 MOREIRA Diogo 94 8 RUEDA José Antonio 81 9 NEPA Stefano 67 10 ARTIGAS Xavier 60 11 MUÑOZ David 53 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei 52 13 SUZUKI Tatsuki 49 14 TOBA Kaito 49 15 VEIJER Collin 47 16 ROSSI Riccardo 33 17 SALVADOR David 31 18 FENATI Romano 23 19 OGDEN Scott 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo 20 21 KELSO Joel 19 22 MIGNO Andrea 17

2023 MotoGP Calendar