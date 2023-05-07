2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Ventura Short Track

Images by Tim Lester

Dallas Daniels took his Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT to victory this weekend at the new Ventura Short Track event, as it joins the American Flat Track season for season 2023.

Kody Kopp was the AFT Singles winner meanwhile, also marking his third win of the season, while Aussie Max Whale just missed the podium in fourth, and Tom Drane came home in seventh.

Max Whale – P4

“Today started out awesome and the track was unreal with loads of passing opportunities, which was good fun. I struggled a bit as the day went on, and messed up in the Heat, which put me on the second row and left me a little frustrated at myself, although I fought hard in the Main Event tonight for P4. I’m working hard, the team’s working harder, so, Sacramento in one weekend’s time. Let’s go!”

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

In contrast to his twin victory cruises at the DAYTONA double opener, Kopp was pushed to the brink by a hungry Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) under the lights at Ventura Raceway.

After a handful of hectic early laps, the two shook free from Saathoff’s Turner Racing teammates, Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R) and Trent Lowe (No. 48 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R). From that point on, the race became a two-rider duel for top honors.

While Kopp controlled the bulk of the tense contest from the front, the Honda pilot threw in a few late haymakers, including a skittering, crisscrossing double lead change that got the fans on their feet with less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock.

But a last-lap encore wasn’t in the cards, as a minor moment on Saathoff’s part with two laps to go allowed Kopp just enough air to power to the checkered flag firework-free.

Kody Kopp

“Chase is a helluva competitor. He was my fiercest rival and competitor growing up on 85s, 250s, and 450s. Man, that was probably the most fun race I’ve ever had – we were squaring each other up. I hope it was a fun one to watch.”

Mischler held off Kopp’s charging teammate, Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F), to pick up his second consecutive podium, while Estenson Racing Yamaha’s Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) charged his way forward to fifth after getting off the line in ninth.

Dallas winner Lowe came home sixth, while Brunner’s Estenson Racing Yamaha teammate, Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), took seventh. Cole Frederickson (No. 151 Lehmann Racing/Miller Tree Service Honda CRF450R) eighth, followed by Justin Jones (No. 91 NRC Racing/Elder Trucking KTM 450 SX-F).

Kopp’s closest title rival, Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 D&D Racing/Certified KTM 450 SX-F) was the final rider in the top ten. That allowed Kopp to press his advantage up to a healthy 19 points (127-108) with Whale third at 102 and the on-form Saathoff fourth with 97.

AFT Singles Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 25 Laps 25 2 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +0.293 21 3 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +1.490 18 4 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F +1.693 16 5 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +2.015 15 6 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +4.531 14 7 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +4.829 13 8 Cole Frederickson Honda CRF450R +5.513 12 9 Justin Jones KTM 450 SX-F +5.999 11 10 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F +6.558 10 11 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +7.600 9 12 Andrew Luker Yamaha YZ450F +8.781 8 13 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 +10.782 7 14 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +11.086 6 15 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F +11.519 5 16 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 +11.740 4 17 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R +12.492 3 18 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F 24 Laps 2 19 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +5.203 1

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 127 2 Dalton Gauthier 108 3 Max Whale 102 4 Chase Saathoff 97 5 Trevor Brunner 93 6 Morgen Mischler 74 7 Trent Lowe 71 8 Tom Drane 62 9 James Ott 58 10 Justin Jones 51 11 Chad Cose 48 12 Andrew Luker 36 13 Logan Eisenhard 27 14 Travis Petton IV 24 15 Aidan RoosEvans 23 16 Cole Frederickson 22 17 Shayna Texter-Bauman 22 18 Dan Bromley 22 19 Jared Lowe 19 20 Cole Zabala 17 21 Tarren Santero 16 22 Hayden Gillim 14 23 Hunter Bauer 11 24 Clarke Morian V 10 25 Tanner Dean 9 26 Kevin Stollings 8 27 Scooter Vernon 8 28 Bronson Pearce 6 29 Jordan Jean 6 30 Olin Kissler 4 31 Tyler Raggio 2 32 Gerard Bailo 2

Mission SuperTwins

The dream season of ascending Progressive American Flat Track star Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) continued with his convincing victory in Saturday night’s inaugural Ventura Short Track at Ventura Raceway in Ventura, California.

As impressive as he was a year ago as a Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rookie, Daniels has taken his game to the next level in 2023. The prodigious teenager extended his unblemished run of firsts and seconds this season with a calm and controlled performance en route to the top step on the box at the scenic ocean-adjacent venue.

Daniels’ teammate, JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT), shot off the line in first but held the position for less than a single quick circulation of the 1/5-mile clay oval. Beach did well to keep Daniels honest after being dropped to second and even reeled him back in at one point.

The relentless perfection of the title leader gradually stacked up to a near one-second advantage by the time the Main Event was seven minutes deep, with reigning champion Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) significantly further back in third.

Just when the podium order seemed all but academic, a red-flag reset occurred after Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) came out the worst of an accordion-style crash that marred the multi-rider fight for fourth.

Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750) got into the back of Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650), leading directly to Robinson’s spill. The fallen Robinson was subsequently clipped by Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Dodge Bros. Racing/Martin Trucking Harley-Davidson XR750) forcing a stoppage in the action.

But even after Beach, Mees, and the field being given a second chance, little changed at the front following the staggered restart. Daniels simply went back to piling up his advantage, ultimately scooping up a third win of the year to go with his three runner-ups.

Beach completed the Estenson Racing Yamaha 1-2, while Mees managed to score podium points on a night he never really felt at home on the track.

Likewise, two-time Grand National Champion Briar Bauman (No. 3 Parts Plus/Jacob Companies KTM 890 Duke) came away with fourth after running as low as ninth early.

Lewis held on for his second top five of the season in fifth, followed closely to the line by Halbert and Bauman’s younger sibling, Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 890 Duke).

Kolby Carlile (No. 36 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) picked up his best result of the season in eighth, while Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) and Vanderkooi rounded out the top ten.

As a result of the third triumph of his sophomore campaign, Daniels tightened his grip on the title fight. He opened his lead to 24 points over Mees (138-114) a third of the way into the season, while Beach moved back ahead of Bauman for third (97-94).

Ventura Short Track SuperTwins Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 39 Laps 25 2 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 0.891 21 3 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 1.847 18 4 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 3.967 16 5 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 5.933 15 6 Sammy Halbert Harley XR750 6.054 14 7 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 6.425 13 8 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 7.869 12 9 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 8.397 11 10 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 9.630 10 11 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 9.876 9 12 Kayl Kolkman Yamaha MT-07 38 Laps 8 13 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 2.712 7 14 Kasey Sciscoe Harley XG750R 3.956 6 15 Michael Hill Kawasaki Ninja 650 4.322 5 16 Shelby Miller KTM 790 Duke 6.386 4 17 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 25 Laps 3 18 Nick Armstrong Yamaha MT-07 10 Laps 2 19 Brandon Price Harley XG750R DNF 1

SuperTwins Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 138 2 Jared Mees 114 3 JD Beach 97 4 Briar Bauman 94 5 Davis Fisher 83 6 Brandon Robinson 72 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 70 8 Bronson Bauman 66 9 Johnny Lewis 64 10 Ben Lowe 62 11 Kolby Carlile 56 12 Sammy Halbert 40 13 Dan Bromley 34 14 Kayl Kolkman 27 15 Billy Ross 23 16 Ryan Wells 22 17 Kasey Sciscoe 19 18 Michael Hill 18 19 Cameron Smith 12 20 Jesse Janisch 11 21 Shelby Miller 11 22 Brandon Price 10 23 Andrew DiBrino 8 24 Jeffery Lowery 7 25 Mitch Harvat 7 26 Michael Rush 6 27 Scooter Vernon 5 28 Jimmy McAllister 5 29 Nick Armstrong 4 30 Jordan Harris 4 31 Brandon Newman 1

Next Up

Progressive American Flat Track will conclude its two-weekend California swing by going directly from the season’s final Short Track into its first Mile with the Legendary Sacramento Mile at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, May 13.