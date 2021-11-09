Problems from Marc’s training tumble get complicated

After Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona last Tuesday, in which he was evaluated after a fall while practicing off-road, the rider has been resting all week at his home in Cervera.

During these days of rest, Marc has continued to feel unwell and has suffered from vision problems, which is why this Monday he was visited by the ophthalmologist Dr. Sánchez Dalmau at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, who examined him and performed the tests, which detected a new episode of diplopia.

Doctor Sánchez Dalmau – Ophthalmologist

“The examination carried out on Marc Marquez today after the accident that occurred has confirmed that the rider has diplopia and has revealed a paralysis of the fourth right nerve with involvement of the right superior oblique muscle. A conservative treatment with periodic updates has been chosen to follow with the clinical evolution. This fourth right nerve is the one that was already injured in 2011.”

Marc Marquez

“These are very hard moments, it seems that when it rains, it pours. Yesterday, after visiting Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, a new episode of diplopia (double vision) was confirmed with a paralysis of the fourth right nerve, just as in 2011. Now we need patience, for time to pass and to see how the situation evolves, but if I have learned one thing in life, it is that you have to face adversity with positivity. Thank you very much to everyone for your support!!”