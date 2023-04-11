Bastianini to be replaced by Pirro at COTA

After riding a Panigale V4S at Misano this week Enea Bastianini underwent a further check-up in Forlì at Dr Porcellini’s clinic, who confirmed that Bastianini will still need a few more weeks to fully recover from the right shoulder injury sustained in the Portuguese GP.

Bastianini will therefore continue his rehabilitation with the aim of returning to the track in Jerez and will be replaced in Texas by Michele Pirro.

Bastianini suffered his injuries in the opening Sprint race of season 2023. The 25-year-old Italian was collected by Luca Marini at Portimao and has yet to score a point this season.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 50 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 41 3 ZARCO Johann FRA 35 4 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 33 5 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 32 6 MILLER Jack AUS 25 7 MARTIN Jorge SPA 22 8 BINDER Brad RSA 22 9 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 21 10 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 18 11 MARINI Luca ITA 15 12 RINS Alex SPA 13 13 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 12 14 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 8 15 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 7 16 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 7 17 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 6 18 MIR Joan SPA 5 19 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 3 20 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 2

COTA AEST Schedule

Friday Time Class Session 0000 (Sat) Moto3 FP1 0050 (Sat) Moto2 FP1 0145 (Sat) MotoGP FP1 0415 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0505 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0600 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday Time Class Session 2340 Moto3 FP3 0025 (Sun) Moto2 FP3 0110 (Sun) MotoGP FP 0150 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0215 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 0350 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0415 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0445 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0510 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0600 (Sun) MotoGP Sprint Sunday Time Class Session 0045 (Mon) MotoGP WUP 0200 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0315 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0500 (Mon) MotoGP Race

