Bastianini to be replaced by Pirro at COTA
After riding a Panigale V4S at Misano this week Enea Bastianini underwent a further check-up in Forlì at Dr Porcellini’s clinic, who confirmed that Bastianini will still need a few more weeks to fully recover from the right shoulder injury sustained in the Portuguese GP.
Bastianini will therefore continue his rehabilitation with the aim of returning to the track in Jerez and will be replaced in Texas by Michele Pirro.
Bastianini suffered his injuries in the opening Sprint race of season 2023. The 25-year-old Italian was collected by Luca Marini at Portimao and has yet to score a point this season.
MotoGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|50
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|41
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|35
|4
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|33
|5
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|32
|6
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|25
|7
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|22
|8
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|22
|9
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|21
|10
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|18
|11
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|15
|12
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|13
|13
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|12
|14
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|8
|15
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|7
|16
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|7
|17
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|6
|18
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|5
|19
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|3
|20
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|2
COTA AEST Schedule
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0000 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP1
|0050 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP1
|0145 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP1
|0415 (Sat)
|Moto3
|FP2
|0505 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|0600 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|2340
|Moto3
|FP3
|0025 (Sun)
|Moto2
|FP3
|0110 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|FP
|0150 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q1
|0215 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q2
|0350 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q1
|0415 (Sun)
|Moto3
|Q2
|0445 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0510 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|0600 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Sprint
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0045 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|WUP
|0200 (Mon)
|Moto3
|Race
|0315 (Mon)
|Moto2
|Race
|0500 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race
2023 MotoGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|3
|Apr-16
|Americas, COTA
|4
|Apr-30
|Spain, Jerez
|5
|May-14
|France, Le Mans
|6
|Jun-11
|Italy, Mugello
|7
|Jun-18
|Germany, Sachsenring
|8
|Jun-25
|Netherlands, Assen
|9
|Jul-09
|Kazakhstan, Sokol (Subject to homologation)
|10
|Aug-06
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|11
|Aug-20
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|12
|Sep-03
|Catalunya, Catalunya
|13
|Sep-10
|San Marino, Misano
|14
|Sep-24
|India, Buddh (Subject to homologation)
|15
|Oct-01
|Japan, Motegi
|16
|Oct-15
|Indonesia, Mandalika
|17
|Oct-22
|Australia, Phillip Island
|18
|Oct-29
|Thailand, Chang
|19
|Nov-12
|Malaysia, Sepang
|20
|Nov-19
|Qatar, Lusail
|21
|Nov-26
|Valenciana, Valencia