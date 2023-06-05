2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round 3 – Road America – King of the Baggers

Images by Brian J. Nelson

King of the Baggers Race One

H-D Screamin’ Eagle’s Kyle Wyman won his fourth Mission King Of The Baggers race in a row on Saturday at Road America with the Harley-Davidson factory rider passing Indian Motorcycle/Progressive/Mission Foods-backed Tyler O’Hara on the last lap to score the victory.

At the finish line, Wyman was .567 of a second ahead of O’Hara, who in turn was 1.5 seconds ahead of Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidson’s James Rispoli.

Kyle Wyman

“I definitely planned to get him between (turns) seven and eight, but he made a bigger mistake than I had seen on the last few laps,” Wyman said. “So, the door opened quite a bit earlier. He tried to brake me back into eight, but he was going to be super late. Luckily, I was able to slow the thing and square him up and get back past him. I was hoping I could find a little something. I had not been really that comfortable this weekend, and when the race comes you just got to dig a little bit deeper. We found what we needed. I really thought about going sooner, but since we had a gap and it was just us two, I didn’t want to slow each other up and make it a more complicated chess game towards the end. So, it was going to be a lot easier to win that race one on one. We played our cards right.

King of the Baggers Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kyle Wyman H-D – 2 Tyler O’Hara IND 0.567 3 James Rispoli H-D 2.020 4 Jeremy McWilliams IND 2.438 5 Hayden Gillim H-D 2.913 6 Travis Wyman H-D 8.130 7 Bobby Fong IND 14.417 8 Kyle Ohnsorg IND 15.936 9 Cory West H-D 18.068 10 Jake Lewis H-D 33.699 11 Frankie Garcia H-D 39.350 12 Danny Eslick H-D 49.820 13 Kole King H-D 1:20.155 14 Patricia Fernandez H-D 1:23.181 15 Robert Johnson H-D 1:32.796

King of the Baggers Race Two

The last thing anybody thought would happen in the Mission King Of The Bagger race at Road America was that one rider would simply ride off in the distance and leave the rest to fight for second place.

However that’s what happened on Sunday as Sac Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands/Indian’s Bobby Fong annihilated the rest of the Mission King Of The Baggers field, winning by an unheard of 5.7 seconds.

The race didn’t start well for Fong as he somehow made the airbag in his leathers activate after the warm-up lap and he started the race looking like Bibendum. It didn’t slow him down, however, as he got a great start and simply pulled away.

In Fong’s wake was a full-on war with James Rispoli, Kyle Wyman, Hayden Gillim and Jeremy McWilliams brawling over the remaining podium spots. The runner-up spot ended up going to Vance & Hines/Mission Harley-Davidson’s Rispoli over H-D Screamin’ Eagle’s Wyman by just .010 of a second.

Gillim was right behind them in fourth with Travis Wyman fifth on the second H-D Screamin’ Eagle Harley. McWilliams, meanwhile, crashed out of the race on the last lap two turns from the finish.

Bobby Fong

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a year, but we’ve shown some glimpses of hope here and there and had some bad luck, but that’s part of racing,” Fong said. “I’ve dealt with worse in the past. I’m just thankful to be up here today. Before the race, I was just doing my little warmup, pump me up, little pump my chest and the damn airbag popped off, but it gave me a little adrenaline rush right before the race. The main thing, my goal was just to get away from the chaos behind me. I knew it was going to be a mess back there. I got the initial jump and then I started slipping my clutch. I’m like, ‘damn, they’re all going to blow by me,’ and nobody got by me. Yesterday Tyler (O’Hara) and Jeremy (McWilliams) had a hell of a start, so I was just waiting for them to blow by me. But I just put my head down the first lap. I’m like, ‘okay, I feel good.’ The pace was pretty smooth. I felt pretty good doing it, but I can’t get too used to this. These guys are going pretty good. Laguna (Seca) they go real well also. I’m going to have my hands full for the rest of the year, and we’ll just keep our head down and keep pushing.”

King of the Baggers Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Bobby Fong IND 2 James Rispoli H-D 5.791 3 Kyle Wyman H-D 5.801 4 Hayden Gillim H-D 5.846 5 Travis Wyman H-D 12.351 6 Cory West H-D 13.279 7 Kyle Ohnsorg IND 20.406 8 Max Flinders IND 24.156 9 Jake Lewis H-D 24.264 10 Frankie Garcia H-D 1:00.365 11 Patricia Fernandez H-D 1:13.206 12 Kole King H-D 1:14.050 13 Robert Johnson H-D 1:39.800 Not classified DNF Jeremy McWilliams IND DNF DNF Tyler O’Hara IND DNF DNS Danny Eslick H-D DNS

King of the Baggers Standings