MOTOREX Power Synt 4T

When it comes to engine performance and wear prevention, the quality level of your engine oil counts. Poor-quality engine oils are often put on the market and sold to unsuspecting motorcycle owners. Unfortunately, distinguishing between the two can be difficult. Oil quality starts with materials, standards and quality controls.

MOTOREX oil is blended in Switzerland, using high-quality base oils, by Swiss chemists who carefully blend base oils, Esters, PAO and specific additive packages to create the perfect oil blend for the desired application.

Power Synt 4T is a fully synthetic engine oil developed specifically for the high demands of performance engines with aggressive power development. Power Synt 4T is a 100% synthetic racing developed engine oil.

JASO MA2 approved formulation guarantees the fault-free functioning of wet multi-disc clutches, extremely good thermal and shear stability for gear protection, whilst ensuring optimum pumpability around the engine.

Available in three viscosities, 5W40 for modern hypersport engines, 10W50 and 10W60.

For more information on Motorex click here