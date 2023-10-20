Brad Binder and Jack Miller Interview

Friday – Australian GP

Trev was in the press scrum on completion of proceedings on Friday at Phillip Island and reports in with some quotes.

Brad start us off on the day:

Brad Binder: “Today was a really good day, from the first session of this morning the bike worked really well. I was quite happy from the beginning, so this afternoon when we put tyres in it felt really good. But yea, nothing too much to say, quite a good day, most important is that we’re through to Q2 tomorrow. So let’s give it a send tomorrow and see how we end up.”

How were you dealing with the last turn and the bumps there?

Binder: “Same as everyone else I suppose, aye? I feel a bit bumpy at the last corner, but nothing too crazy.”

Jack – talk us through you day.

Jack Miller: “As he [Brad] said, great day, can’t ever complain when you get Phillip Island with these sort of weather conditions, not having to worry about wind or frozen tyres into turn four, so pretty happy with the day. The bike is working well, got better and better every exit, put in a decent time at the end there. As Brad said, nice to be through to Q2 so that’s the best way to start the weekend now.”

We’re curious why the KTM works so well here?

Binder: “I was worried coming here to be honest, as last year was very tough. But from the first lap this morning I realised we were in another league compared to last year. The bike is working great.”

Miller: “The rear grip we’ve been about to find in the last couple of GP has really helped us here. The way I’ve said it all year, the way this bike is through the high speed change of direction is pretty agile, you’re able to find your line pretty well and it’s working pretty good so far, so fingers crossed we can keep that trajectory going and give it to these boys tomorrow.”

We have the long race tomorrow and the sprint Sunday, is there a big opportunity here to take a big chunk of points?

Miller: “Points don’t mean much for me, but in Brad’s case yeha, whether it’s tomorrow or on Sunday, I’m sure we’ll be able to fight with these boys. I always like to go into the race unprepared because I do that every weekend.”

Binder: “I don’t think it would change anything, but regardless how many laps they decide to make us do tomorrow, normally by the time we get to halfway we have a very good idea about how it’s going to go. So we just have to survive a few more laps.”

MotoGP Friday Afternoon Practice Results

B. Binder 1:27.943 J. Miller +0.148 M. Viñales +0.269 J. Martin +0.279 P. Espargaro +0.420 M. Bezzecchi +0.425 F. Di Giannantonio +0.509 E. Bastianini +0.510 A. Espargaro +0.513 J. Zarco +0.513 F. Bagnaia +0.699 A. Rins +0.701 A. Fernandez +0.713 R. Fernandez +0.716 A. Marquez +0.718 M. Marquez +0.847 F. Quartararo +0.994 J. Mir +1.064 L. Marini +1.221 M. Oliveira +1.768 T. Nakagami +1.807 F. Morbidelli +1.965

MotoGP FP1 Resuts

J. Martin 1:29.039 A. Fernandez +0.720 M. Viñales +0.738 B. Binder +1.246 J. Zarco +1.272 M. Bezzecchi +1.395 A. Marquez +1.395 J. Miller +1.414 E. Bastianini +1.425 A. Espargaro +1.441 F. Bagnaia +1.479 M. Marquez +1.575 P. Espargaro +1.636 A. Rins +1.639 R. Fernandez +1.714 F. Di Giannantonio +1.780 T. Nakagami +1.795 F. Quartararo +1.819 F. Morbidelli +1.901 J. Mir +1.933 M. Oliveira +2.124 L. Marini +2.293

