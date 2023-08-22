2023 Sportsnet MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix package

Good news for MotoGP™ fans! Get an exclusive discount on MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix travel packages, including grandstand and hospitality options, local hotel accommodation and rider meet-and-greet opportunities with Sportsnet Holidays.

Sportsnet Holidays is Australia’s leading provider of sports travel packages, and they’re offering MCNews.com.au readers a special discount of $250 per person on their official Australian MotoGP™ travel packages*.

Simply use discount code MCNEWS during checkout to save $250 per person!

Sportsnet’s MotoGP™ travel package highlights

Official tickets, including 3-day reserved seating at Lukey Heights, Siberia, Gardner, Stoner and Doohan grandstands.

Premium hospitality experiences at MotoGP™ VIP Village and Champions Club.

Four-nights accommodation at Silverwater Resort in San Remo, with shuttle transfers to and from the track.

Scenic helicopter flights with breathtaking views of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Access to Sportsnet’s annual Riders Panel function, including dinner and drinks, interviews and meet-and-greets with top MotoGP™ personalities and a preview of the upcoming races.

Browse all package details at sportsnetholidays.com.

Previous Sportsnet Holidays MotoGP™ guests have included Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Cal Crutchlow and the legendary Loris Capirossi, among others!

With tickets selling fast and hotel accommodation this close to the island almost impossible to come by elsewhere – this is your ticket to watch the biggest names in motorcycle racing up close and personal when they head Down Under this October.

Redeem your discount today!

To make the most of this special offer, simply use discount code MCNEWS during checkout online, or reference the discount code over the phone with one of Sportsnet’s friendly event specialists.

*Discount only available on packages with accommodation at Silver Water Resort, not Wonthaggi tour and function-only packages.