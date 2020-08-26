Hickman gets last minute call up for Le Mans

The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team will receive support from a big name in the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family at the “24 Heures Motos” in Le Mans (FRA). Peter Hickman (GBR) will be the fourth rider for the #37 BMW S 1000 RR in Le Mans. He joins the team and its three regular riders Kenny Foray (FRA), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Markus Reiterberger (GER) at short notice.

“I’m really excited to be part of the official BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team this weekend in Le Mans”, said Hickman. “The team is fighting for the world championship and I am privileged to have been asked to contribute to the team. I have raced at three Le Mans 24-hour races before and have also raced at Slovakia, Suzuka and Qatar. So I’m not new to endurance and have always enjoyed the experience. I can’t wait to get out on the bike!”

Hickman and BMW Motorrad Motorsport have enjoyed success together for many years. The 33-year-old has won four races at the Isle of Man TT on the BMW S 1000 RR and has also won the Macau Grand Prix on three occasions.

The Englishman has also enjoyed success on the racetrack with his regular team, Smiths Racing. In the British Superbike Championship (BSB), he has secured one of the six coveted places in the “Showdown” for the title in each of the past three years. He also rode for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team at Donington Park (GBR) in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in 2019.

Marc Bongers – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director

“After the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s successful start to its debut season, we have had to wait a very long time to finally go racing again. However, we have used the break to continue to develop the endurance version of our RR. The tests in July at Le Mans were very positive. We are well-equipped and can hardly wait to take on the challenge that is the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Anything can happen in endurance racing, so it is difficult to make any predictions before the race. However, we have done our homework and are looking to build on what we achieved at Le Castellet and Sepang.”

The 2020 24 Heures Motos will be flagged off at 12pm this Saturday on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans. Despite the absence of spectators, the teams are all set to race what is the third round of a 2019-2020 FIM Endurance World Championship thrown into utter disarray by the global health crisis. The race will be held closed doors for the first time since 1978, with all participants and organizing staff following strict hygiene precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stakes will be even higher at the 2020 24 Heures Motos following the cancellation of the Bol d’Or and the Suzuka 8 Hours. The season finale will now play out in Portugal on 26 September at the 12 Heures d’Estoril for both the world championship title and the Superstock World Cup.

At the 24 Heures Motos, a maximum of 65 points are available for the win, with bonus points for pole position and for being in the lead 8 hours and 12 hours into the race.

At the 12 Heures d’Estoril, which as the championship final will now benefit from the bonus of 150 per cent of the points at the finish line, another 67.5 points will be available in total: the points for the win, for pole position and for the leader 8 hours into the race.

There are a mere 15 points separating the top two teams in the provisional rankings, Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. The next two teams, Wójcik Racing Team and YART Yamaha, are 31 and 36 points respectively behind the leader. VRD Igol Pierret Experiences, who are 48 points behind, also have strong ambitions, as do some of the factory teams who were unlucky in the early part of the season. Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar are 49 points from the leader and F.C.C. TSR Honda France with Aussie Josh Hook are 54 points behind, while Team ERC Endurance have to make up a 67-point gap to take their Ducati Panigale to the top of the standings.

Thanks to their victory last time out, Mandy Kainz’s Yamaha team return to France for the latest round of the 2020 EWC championship lying fourth in the overall classification, just behind fellow Yamaha squad, Wojcik Racing. The team will be aiming to take more points at this weekend’s event; the YART Yamaha team has had previous success at the 2.6-mile French circuit, standing on the top step in 2009 and has claimed a further four podium finishes.

The team will field their highly experienced line-up with the first Italian FIM EWC Champion and 2017 Le Mans 24 hour winner, Niccoló Canepa, partnered with 2016 IDM Superbike Champion and previous Endurance race-winner Marvin Fritz, and former Red Bull Rookies and European Moto3 champion, Karel Hanika, who will make his first proper start with the YART Yamaha YZF-R1 at the renowned 24-hour event.

Mandy Kainz – Team Manager – YART

“For us it is going to be quite a strange race, racing in front of empty grandstands for 24 hours, but it is what it is and we’re more than ready despite not having as much pre-event testing as normal. The biggest challenge will be for our riders because, in such a long Endurance race, you’re always chasing motivation to continue, and a lot of that comes from the fans. Still, our riders are very professional and will be able to give it their all. For Le Mans, we aim to return to the championship and pick up good points to put us in the title fight at the finale in Estoril. It is a must to finish the 24-hour event if we want to be within a chance of the title in this strange year. I know we can do a good job because we have an amazing package; the bike, the Bridgestone tyres and our riders are all very strong, so I know we can do a good race.”

The Wojcik Racing Team come into Le Mans looking to fight back from a non-finish in Sepang. The team will once again run British Superbike rider, Gino Rea, Frenchman Axel Maurin, Australian Broc Parkes and Polish rider Maceli Bezulski. The polish-based Yamaha team are determined to fight for the podium to keep themselves within a title chance come the season finale in Portugal.

The Moto Ain Yamaha World Cup Supported Team’s trio of riders, Roby Rolfo, Robin Mulhauser and Hugo Clere will be looking to protect their lead in the Independent team and FIM World Cup standings. They currently lead the independent championship by 14 points over Wojcik Racing Team, in a Yamaha top-five lockout.

Completed in 1966, the famous 4.185km Bugatti circuit located in north-western France has seen various changes to the course. The current layout has been in use since 2008 and provides spectacular racing. Its high and low-speed corners mixed with heavy braking zones, fast changes of direction and unpredictable weather are what makes Le Mans and the 24 Heures Motos one of the most challenging and rewarding events on the calendar.

WE Team Standings

WE Manufacturer Standings

WC Team Standings

WC Manufacturer Standings

Independants Standings WE Team Standings Pos Team FMN Total FRA MAS 1 Suzuki Endurance Racing Team FFM 79 60 19 2 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM FMB 64 42 22 3 Wójcik Racing Team PZM 48 48 – 4 YART – YAMAHA AMF 43 13 30 5 3ART- MOTO TEAM 95 FFM 33 20 13 6 VRD IGOL PIERRET EXPERIENCES FFM 31 29 2 7 Omega Maco Racing Team SMF 30 30 0 8 Webike SRC Kawasaki France FFM 30 11 19 9 Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA MFJ 28 – 28 10 TECMAS BMW GMC FFM 26 26 – 11 Tati Team Beaujolais Racing FFM 25 24 1 12 F.C.C. TSR Honda France MFJ 25 13 12 13 National Motos FFM 22 15 7 14 Yamaha Sepang Racing NAMSSA 20 – 20 15 Bolliger Team Switzerland FMS 19 11 8 16 BMW Sepang Racing NAMSSA 14 – 14 17 Team LRP Poland PZM 13 7 6 18 Team ERC Endurance DMSB 12 – 12 19 SUZUKI JEG – KAGAYAMA RFME 12 12 0 20 TEAM PLUSONE MFJ 11 – 11 21 MOTOTECH EWC TEAM FMB 11 11 – 22 SUN CHLORELLA BY R2CL MUL 10 – 10 23 Zuff Racing Honda Swiss Team FMS 8 8 – 24 Bertl K. Racing Team AMF 8 5 3 25 FSB MATT RACING FMP 6 6 – 26 Team Kodama MFJ 5 – 5 27 KRP SANYOKOUGYOU & will raise RS-ITOH MFJ 4 – 4 28 EMRT FFM 4 4 – 29 British Endurance Racing Team ACU 3 3 0 WE Manufacturer Standings Rank Manufacturer Total FRA MAS 1 Yamaha 102 57 45 2 BMW 80 45 35 3 Suzuki 78 49 29 4 Kawasaki 55 30 25 5 Honda 54 21 33 6 Ducati 12 – 12 WC Team Standings Pos Team FMN Total FRA MAS 1 MOTO AIN FFM 98 64 34 2 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS FFM 63 52 11 3 GERT56 by GS YUASA DMSB 61 34 27 4 Wójcik Racing Team 2 PZM 53 41 12 5 No Limits Motor Team FMI 45 28 17 6 MOTORS EVENTS FFM 43 41 2 7 Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto FFM 34 14 20 8 AM Moto Racing Competition FFM 34 25 9 9 Rac 41 FFM 30 15 15 10 TONE RT SYNCEDGE 4413 BMW MFJ 26 – 26 11 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 FFM 26 19 7 12 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE FFM 23 10 13 13 Junior Team LMS Suzuki FFM 16 16 – 14 PITLANE ENDURANCE FFM 15 5 10 15 TEAM HANSHIN RIDING SCHOOL MFJ 14 – 14 16 PLAYERS FFM 13 13 – 17 TEAM 202 FFM 10 4 6 18 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN FFM 8 – 8 19 GIRLS RACING TEAM FFM 7 7 – 20 Dunlop Motors Events FFM 6 6 – 21 Team Aviobike FMI 5 – 5 22 PLR FFM 3 3 – 23 Pecable Racing Team FMS 2 2 – 24 LCR ENDURANCE FFM 1 1 – WC Manufacturer Standings Pos Manufacturer Total FRA MAS 1 Yamaha 106 64 42 2 Kawasaki 83 50 33 3 Suzuki 77 47 30 4 BMW 66 21 45 5 Honda 28 13 15 Independants Standings Pos Team Cat FRA MAS PTS 1 MOTO AIN SST 24 30 54 2 Wójcik Racing Team EWC 40 0 40 3 VRD IGOL PIERRET EXPERIENCES EWC 28 11 39 4 3ART- MOTO TEAM 95 EWC 15 24 39 5 Omega Maco Racing Team EWC 33 0 33 6 TATI TEAM BEAUJOLAIS RACING EWC 21 10 31 7 GERT56 by GS YUASA SST 9 21 30 8 National Motos EWC 13 15 28 9 Bolliger Team Switzerland EWC 8 19 27 10 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS SST 17 5 22 11 No Limits Motor Team SST 6 14 20 12 TECMAS BMW GMC EWC 19 0 19 13 Team 33 Coyote Louit Moto SST 0 17 17 14 Wójcik Racing Team 2 SST 10 6 16 15 Rac 41 SST 3 12 15 16 Team LRP Poland EWC 0 13 13 17 MOTORS EVENTS SST 11 0 11 18 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 EWC 0 9 9 19 AM Moto Racing Competition SST 5 3 8 20 British Endurance Racing Team EWC 0 8 8 21 MOTOTECH EWC TEAM EWC 7 0 7 22 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE SST 0 7 7 23 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 SST 4 1 5 24 PITLANE ENDURANCE SST 0 4 4 25 PLAYERS SST 2 0 2 26 OG MOTORSPORT BY SARAZIN SST 0 2 2 27 SUZUKI JEG – KAGAYAMA EWC 1 0 1 28 TEAM 202 SST 0 0 0 29 SEIGNEUR MOTORSPORT RACING SST 0 0 0 30 Team Aviobike SST 0 0 0 31 HRT 100 – Hertrampf Racing Endurance EWC 0 0 0









