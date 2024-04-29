2024 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Texas Half-Mile

Images by Kristen Lassen, Hunter Scott

AFT Singles – Texas Half-Mile

It turns out 13 was the lucky number for Chase Saathoff in his protracted, often excruciating, pursuit of a maiden Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER win, with Aussie Tom Drane also nabbing a spot on the podium.

After having previously notched up 12 podiums – half of those runners-up – Saathoff at last secured that elusive win, even if it didn’t play out quite the way he had envisioned.

In fact, the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Main Event felt as if it was actively attempting to derail Saathoff’s luck as opposed to indulging it.

After showcasing race-winning speed throughout the day, Saathoff’s bid was pushed until the end of the day when inclement weather forced a reshuffling of the schedule. And when it did finally take place, the Main was red-flagged no less than three times – each one with Saathoff in the lead – due to a combination of precipitation and crashes.

The race was ultimately called complete with just over one minute remaining on the clock. As a result, Saathoff was awarded the win despite being robbed of the satisfaction of crossing the finish line in first.

Chase Saathoff

“It was crazy for sure. Every time there was a red flag, I’d just try to go over and control my thoughts. I pulled through with like four holeshots and can’t be more stoked with this, I would say, ‘win.’ I got the holeshot and led all of the race, but I would have liked to have taken the checkered flag. But I’ll take it. I’m not ashamed of it. I’d like to thank everybody so much for all their support.”

Title fighters Kody Kopp and Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) were credited in second and third after charging their way forward – Kopp in particular after running as low as eighth in the early going.

Kopp still holds a commanding lead with 92 points in the standings, while Saathoff’s breakthrough win elevated him into second (75) followed by Drane in third (69).

AFT Singles Main Result – Texas Half-Mile

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 12 Laps 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +0.089 3 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F +0.703 4 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +1.077 5 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +1.813 6 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F +2.363 7 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 +2.482 8 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F +3.433 9 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +3.440 10 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F +3.524 11 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F +4.165 12 Justin Anselmi Yamaha YZ450F +5.188 13 Olin Kissler KTM 450 SX-F +5.265 14 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F +5.337 15 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R +5.865 16 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R +5.865 17 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F +5.866 18 Bradon Pfanders KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 19 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 92 2 Chase Saathoff 75 3 Tom Drane 69 4 Trent Lowe 56 5 Dalton Gauthier 55 6 James Ott 52 7 Logan Eisenhard 43 8 Travis Petton 43 9 Tyler Raggio 38 10 Tarren Santero 37 11 Aidan RoosEvans 34 12 Jared Lowe 34 13 Justin Jones 32 14 Evan Renshaw 30 15 Hunter Bauer 29 16 Chad Cose 18 17 Shayna Texter-Bauman 13 18 Bradon Pfanders 12 19 Landen Smith 9 20 Justin Anselmi 8 21 Olin Kissler 7 22 Ian Wolfe 4 23 Jacob Vanderkooi 3 24 Reece Pottorf 3 25 Jacob Cascio 2 26 Jordan Jean 1 27 Evan Kelleher 1

Mission SuperTwins – Texas Half-Mile

Brandon Robinson successfully defended his team’s home turf in a spectacular Mission SuperTwins Main Event to headline Saturday night’s Mission Texas Half-Mile.

A victory at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, was always the dream result for the locally-based Mission Roof Systems outfit, but Robinson would have to go through both nine-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees and premier-class phenom Dallas Daniels to do so.

Estenson ace Daniels blasted into the lead off the launch and Mees dove up the inside as the two threatened another 1-2 breakaway at the front. Robinson was having none of it, however, tracking the duo down to transform the lead pack into a three-piece before they could shake free.

For the next few minutes, the trio traded positions in a flurry of moves before Robinson grasped command as the contest approached half distance. His thoughts of making an escape were upended by brake issues and Mees – the greatest Half-Miler in the history of the series and the winner of the previous three Texas Half-Miles – stormed back alongside Robinson with two to go.

Mees attempted an around-the-outside bid to steal away the win on the race’s final corner, but Robinson held firm, edging the factory Indian pilot to the checkered flag by a narrow 0.120-second margin. Daniels came home in third another 0.676 seconds back.

Brandon Robinson

“When we unloaded, I was definitely uncomfortable to start the day,” Robinson admitted. “Huge shout out to Ben Evans and Kayl Kolkman – they got me dialed-in. That race was epic. I’ve never really had a firm grasp on this place in the past, but tonight was awesome. I was able to use the high line in the beginning to make some moves and get around the guys. From there, I felt really good, but with about four minutes to go, I lost brakes, which was not fun. But we weathered that storm. It’s awesome to start the season the way we have. Big thanks to Mission Foods and Jerry Stinchfield at Roof Systems – they make our program happen.”

Davis Fisher came out on top of a two-rider fight for fourth that also included two-time Mission SuperTwins champ Briar Bauman.

Jarod Vanderkooi crossed the line clear in sixth, while Max Whale, Brandon Price, Johnny Lewis, and Declan Bender completed the top ten in that order.

Max Whale

“Mixed emotions about Texas! Super pumped with how I rode, way better all day long. The team and I worked well all day managed a solid seventh a lot closer to the top five then the last few rounds. Huge positives and improvements this weekend! My thoughts go out to all the fallen riders.”

After failing to win a race in 2023, Robinson became the first rider to claim a second Mission SuperTwins victory in 2024. He also took control of the championship lead in the process, as Robinson now leads Daniels by four points (86-82). Mees remains well within striking distance at 75 points in his quest to secure an unprecedented tenth GNC.

SuperTwins Main Result – Texas Half-Mile

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 25 Laps 2 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +0.12 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +0.817 4 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +8.493 5 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke +9.503 6 Jarod VanDerKooi Indian FTR750 +10.845 7 Max Whale Harley XG750R +11.484 8 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 +13.466 9 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +16.153 10 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 +16.297 11 Ben Lowe KTM 790 Duke +16.431 12 Trevor Brunner KTM 790 Duke +17.186 13 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 +17.473 14 Morgen Mischler Honda Transalp +18.113 15 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp +19.067 16 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 24 Laps 17 Kevin Stollings Kawasaki Ninja 650 12 Laps 18 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 7 Laps

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Brandon Robinson 86 2 Dallas Daniels 82 3 Jared Mees 75 4 Briar Bauman 59 5 Davis Fisher 58 6 Brandon Price 57 7 Jarod VanDerKooi 55 8 Johnny Lewis 40 9 Trevor Brunner 40 10 Sammy Halbert 36 11 Max Whale 33 12 Dan Bromley 32 13 Cameron Smith 26 14 Ben Lowe 26 15 Declan Bender 25 16 Kolby Carlile 24 17 Bronson Bauman 16 18 Morgen Mischler 8 19 Wyatt Vaughan 7 20 Kevin Stollings 6 21 Logan Mcgrane 4 22 Michael Hill 2 23 Mitch Harvat 1

The Progressive American Flat Track season continues next weekend with the inaugural Silver Dollar Short Track at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, on Saturday, May 4.