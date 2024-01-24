Honda Australia not to field factory ASBK team for 2024

Honda Australia have announced their withdrawal from the Australian Superbike Championship in a factory capacity for 2024, saying the “decision reflects Honda’s commitment to assessing and optimising its future motorsport engagement.”

As part of this realignment, Honda Australia and ER Motorsport will part ways, also sharing that the decision to amicably separate is based on a shared understanding of the dynamic nature of motorsports and the need for both parties to recalibrate their objectives.

Tony Hinton – Honda Australia

“While the decision to step back from the Australian Superbike Championship in a factory capacity this year is a challenging one, it is essential for us to redirect our resources and energy towards initiatives that align more closely with the evolving needs of our customers. We are very grateful for the success we have shared with ER Motorsport over the last six years, they have represented the Honda brand with passion, seamlessly run the team with professionalism and have secured results we are very proud of. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish the partnership than as the reigning champions.”

Deon Coote – Owner of ER Motorsport

“It has been a privilege to run the factory Honda team, the success we have shared has been a highlight of my racing career. Our team raised the bar, and we were able to deliver top results right from the get-go, winning our first championship in our first year as a team. Winning multiple championships on the Honda is something I’m proud of and even better to part ways while we are at the top of our game, you couldn’t script that better in my opinion. Thank you to Honda for the opportunity and we look forward to what is next.”

Honda Australia has assured its fans and partners that this withdrawal does not signal a diminished commitment to motorsports. Honda has confirmed they will be actively supporting select privateer efforts during the 2024 ASBK season, and remains dedicated to nurturing talent and maintaining a positive presence in the racing community.

Honda Australia thanked their fans, partners, and ER Motorsport for their unwavering support over the years.

2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar