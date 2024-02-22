ASBK 2024
Round One – Phillip Island
Honda Statement
Honda Australia has achieved remarkable success in Australian Superbikes, including winning the 2023 Superbike Championship with Troy Herfoss on the Honda CBR1000RR SP, and remains dedicated to maintaining their support of the championship.
This commitment extends to event partnerships and backing in the Supersport class, where title contender Mark Chiodo will represent the brand.
Tony Hinton, General Manager of Powersports, reaffirmed Honda’s support and provided insight into Honda’s shift.
“We have been proud partners with Motorcycling Australia for both the Australian Superbikes and Motocross Championship and with the announcement that Troy Herfoss was keen to compete overseas in 2024 and was departing from our Superbike team, it was an opportunity to support Mark Chiodo in the Supersport class to show the competitiveness of our 2024 CBR600RR.”
Chiodo, a previous round winner of the Australian Supersport Championship, values the revived confidence in his capabilities and knows Honda’s inception is a positive step forward. Despite facing hurdles in previous seasons, the resilient young Victorian expresses his appreciation to Honda for entrusting him with this opportunity.
“I haven’t wavered in my desire to race up front, but some injuries and poor decisions have caused me some setbacks. I am thrilled about this fresh opportunity with Honda and look forward to racing the CBR600RR,” shared Chiodo.
Chiodo has already made his debut aboard the CBR600RR in the St George’s Summer Nights Finale, where he secured two podium finishes and raced within tenths of the lap record. This experience allowed him to gather valuable data in preparation for the upcoming first round of the Supersport Championship at Philip Island later this month.
“After spending two days on the CBR600RR, I was only tenths of a second off the lap record. The Honda proved to be exceptionally easy to ride. I can’t wait for round one. My objective is to maintain consistency and contend for podium finishes,” stated Chiodo.
Honda Australia is proud to be involved in ASBK and wishes Mark all the best at Rnd 1 of the championship at Phillip Island on February 24 & 25 on the CBR600RR.
Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule
|Friday 23rd February 2024
|Time
|Class
|Event
|0740
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0805
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0845
|Australian Supersport 300
|FP
|0910
|Australian Supersport
|FP
|0940
|Australian Superbike
|FP1
|1025
|WorldSSP
|FP
|1120
|WorldSBK
|FP1
|1210
|Course Car Rides
|1235
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1310
|Australian Supersport 300
|Q
|1340
|Australian Supersport
|Q
|1410
|Australian Superbike
|FP2
|1455
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|1600
|WorldSBK
|FP2
|1705
|Australian Supersport 300
|R1
|Saturday 24th February 2024
|0705
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0725
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0805
|Australian Superbike
|Q
|0850
|Australian Supersport 300
|R2
|0925
|Australian Supersport
|R1
|1000
|WorldSBK
|FP
|1030
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1100
|Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides
|1200
|Australian Superbike
|R1
|1300
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|1335
|Australian Supersport
|R2
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R1
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R1
|Sunday 25th February 2024
|0800
|Timekeeping -Track System Test
|Test
|0830
|FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection
|0910
|Australian Supersport 300
|R3
|0945
|Australian Superbike
|R2
|1030
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|1050
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|1125
|Australian Supersport
|R3
|1155
|Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides
|1300
|WorldSBK
|SPRace
|1340
|Australian Superbike
|R3
|1430
|WorldSSP
|R2
|1505
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|1600
|WorldSBK
|R2
2024 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
- Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC Feb 23-25
- Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW Mar 22-23
- Round 3: Queensland Raceway, QLD Apr 26-28
- Round 4: Morgan Park Raceway, QLD Jul 12-14
- Round 5: Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC Sept 7-8
- Round 6: One Raceway, NSW Oct 4-6
- Round 7: The Bend Motorsports Park, SA Nov 8-10