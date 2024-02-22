ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

Honda Statement

Honda Australia has achieved remarkable success in Australian Superbikes, including winning the 2023 Superbike Championship with Troy Herfoss on the Honda CBR1000RR SP, and remains dedicated to maintaining their support of the championship.

This commitment extends to event partnerships and backing in the Supersport class, where title contender Mark Chiodo will represent the brand.

Tony Hinton, General Manager of Powersports, reaffirmed Honda’s support and provided insight into Honda’s shift.

“We have been proud partners with Motorcycling Australia for both the Australian Superbikes and Motocross Championship and with the announcement that Troy Herfoss was keen to compete overseas in 2024 and was departing from our Superbike team, it was an opportunity to support Mark Chiodo in the Supersport class to show the competitiveness of our 2024 CBR600RR.”

Chiodo, a previous round winner of the Australian Supersport Championship, values the revived confidence in his capabilities and knows Honda’s inception is a positive step forward. Despite facing hurdles in previous seasons, the resilient young Victorian expresses his appreciation to Honda for entrusting him with this opportunity.

“I haven’t wavered in my desire to race up front, but some injuries and poor decisions have caused me some setbacks. I am thrilled about this fresh opportunity with Honda and look forward to racing the CBR600RR,” shared Chiodo.

Chiodo has already made his debut aboard the CBR600RR in the St George’s Summer Nights Finale, where he secured two podium finishes and raced within tenths of the lap record. This experience allowed him to gather valuable data in preparation for the upcoming first round of the Supersport Championship at Philip Island later this month.

“After spending two days on the CBR600RR, I was only tenths of a second off the lap record. The Honda proved to be exceptionally easy to ride. I can’t wait for round one. My objective is to maintain consistency and contend for podium finishes,” stated Chiodo.

Honda Australia is proud to be involved in ASBK and wishes Mark all the best at Rnd 1 of the championship at Phillip Island on February 24 & 25 on the CBR600RR.

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

