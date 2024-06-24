Bezzecchi contracted to Aprilia for MotoGP 2025 onwards

Marco Bezzecchi has signed a multiple-year contract to race with Aprilia Racing beginning in 2025, giving the Noale manufacturer a home hero to cheer on to success.

Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín Almoguera will be team-mates in the 2025 line-up. Both left Ducati teams to join the rival Italian manufacturer after Maverick Vinales left Aprilia to join Tech3 KTM, alongside Enea Bastianini. Long-term Aprilia MotoGP incumbent Aleix Espargargo is retiring from full-time competition.

Essentially, Aprilia starts MotoGP season 2025 from zero with two new riders who have never before thrown a leg over the RS-GP.

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing Manager

“Welcome aboard to one of the best Italian talents, who has demonstrated his worth from his début in the lower categories and especially last year in MotoGP, with outstanding performances and even breakaway victories. We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge. We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing”.