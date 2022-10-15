Corner named after Jack Miller

In a ceremony held early this afternoon at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit the tight right-hander that is turn four, generally always referred to as Honda Corner, will from today be renamed Miller Corner.

This was a special honour bestowed on Miller in what is his first, and most likely last, appearance as a full factory Ducati MotoGP rider on home turf.

Hopefully this propels on to him a great qualifying session this afternoon and a great result in front of an impressive home crowd here at Phillip Island.