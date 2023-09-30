MotoGP 2023

Round 14 – Japanese Grand Prix

The MotoGP World Championship title fight closed up further on Saturday in Japan with Jorge Martin once again dominant to take maximum points.

Brad Binder second after pushing Martin all the way. It was very nearly a KTM 2-3 but Pecco Bagnaia got the better of Jack Miller after a great tussle unfolded between the defending champion and the Australian over the final laps.

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

The best start on the front row came from polesitter Jorge Martin as he shot forward for the holeshot, with Miller out-dragging Pecco for second as Binder then also managed to slot up the inside of the reigning Champion into third.

Binder wasn’t for sitting behind team-mate Miller for long though, taking over in second after a brutal but fair move and then tagging onto the rear wheel of Martin. Almost immediately, the two were creating a small but real gap, leaving Miller between that lead duo and another comprising Bagnaia and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team).

By third race distance, Martin and Binder were starting to pull the pin. Miller was then left looking over his shoulder as Bagnaia homed in, with Marquez also losing ground to the duo ahead of him – making it two duels at the front followed by what was becoming an increasingly close fight for fifth headed by an eight-time World Champion.

On Lap 6, there was a first real move in that fight as Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) attacked and passed Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), the young Italian then able to lock on to Marquez almost immediately. Bezzecchi feinted a couple of moves before committing to a lunge, but ultimately overcooked it and sent both of them wide, letting a fast-starting Zarco back through and allowing Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) to split the duo too.

Up ahead, Martin was on the march by the final few laps, with Binder in a secure second and Bagnaia still wrapped up behind Miller, keenly looking for a way past. He saw one and took it on Lap 9, but the Australian wasn’t having it. And so began a poetic and epic scrap to complete the Sprint podium, with both sideways, and pushing their front tyres to the absolute limit, and sometimes past it, until a final and decisive move on the penultimate lap saw Miller forced to cede.

Miller then watched the Ducati just edge out of reach, forced to settle for fourth and forced to keep it pinned thereafter too as a late charge from Zarco started to reel him in.

Just up the road, Martin managed to hold on to just over a second of breathing space ahead of Binder, with the two taking the top two steps on Saturday as Bagnaia came home third to complete the Sprint rostrum.

Behind, Miller did manage to hold off Zarco’s late threat, with the Australian taking fourth by a tenth.

After his earlier ambition outweighed track limits when attacking Marquez, Bezzecchi had to get the hammer down get back past and stay ahead, with the eight-time World Champion right back on his rear wheel on the last two laps. A quality final lap ensured the Italian was just able to stay ahead, coming come P6 as Marquez took seventh.

Behind that battle but not by much, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) took his first Sprint points in P8, within a second of Marquez by the flag as his impressive Japanese GP continues.

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) took the final Sprint point in P9. Team-mate Aleix Espargaro, after fighting for fifth in the early stages, was forced to pull into pitlane and retire.

Fabio Quartararo was the first Yamaha across the line in 15th with team-mate Franco Morbidelli in close company, the pair almost 20-seconds behind the winner.

MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 21m00.734 2 Brad BINDER KTM +1.390 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +5.279 4 Jack MILLER KTM +6.194 5 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +6.315 6 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +8.919 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +9.298 8 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +10.189 9 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +12.404 10 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +15.366 11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +15.473 12 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +15.592 13 Joan MIR HONDA +17.052 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +18.092 15 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +19.333 16 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +19.645 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +21.862 18 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +26.026 19 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +27.911 20 Stefan BRADL HONDA +28.178

MotoGP Rider Quotes

Jorge Martin – P1

“I can’t be happier, Pole and Sprint today, I’m super satisfied. Together with the team we are doing an incredible job, we are. under a lucky star I can say… but we deserve it.”

Brad Binder – P2

“I had a great start and dived into Turn 1 past a couple of guys on the inside. My plan was to get up to the front straightaway but the pace was incredible and I could not believe the lap-times we were doing. It was a good race though and I’m happy to be back on the podium. My boys did an amazing job and my bike has worked better than it has all year so let’s try again tomorrow.”

Pecco Bagnaia – P3

“I’m happy overall with third place. After the crash I suffered in India, it was important to get a good result. It wasn’t easy cause I had to fight hard with Jack, and I couldn’t take advantage of the tyre grip during the race’s early stages and get to the front. Honestly, I was expecting more grip this afternoon cause this morning, I was quite fast with used tyres. But in the race, I had never felt comfortable. Tomorrow, it will be important to start well and take good advantage of the tyres in the first laps”.

Jack Miller – P4

“That felt good. It was nice fighting with these boys. I ran into a little bit of an issue with the right side of the tire, especially the front, and was struggling to stop the bike, so I was doing what I could to protect my position. Finally, I had a little moment at the bottom of the hill and that opened the door. Generally, the bike is working really well and I’m happy with the performance. If we could just tidy-up a few little things and also my riding can be a bit better then I think we can do a really top job tomorrow.”

Johann Zarco – P5

“I end the day happy, a good Sprint, we finally found what we were looking for and things went better. It’s a shame about qualifying because we could have done better and starting from further up obviously would have helped but if I can start well like today we have a chance of doing well in the race tomorrow too.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P6

“Not the race I was hoping for: I recovered well in qualifying after the crash, but I made at least three mistakes in the race. At the start I used the device at the wrong time and Binder and Marquez overtook me. Then the overtaking on Zarco and also the first attempt on Marquez because perhaps I tried at a point where he was very strong. I wasted a lot of time and the contact with the Top riders. I’m happy with the sensations while riding, let’s turn the page on the race.”

Marc Marquez – P7

“I think the highlight of our day was jumping from Q1 to Q2 and starting on the third row was a good objective. Seventh position is a solid day, not the best but I tried hard to follow the leading group because that’s my character. The tyres started to drop towards the end, and I had to go more at my normal pace after risking a lot at the start. It looks like the top ten will be the objective for tomorrow again. There are a few things to check and of course we keep trying and working for more.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P8

“First points in a sprint race, but that’s not all. This race gave us plenty of positives: we started well, we kept our position and I could stay with the best ones. There’s still something to improve especially at the start of the race, but we’ll be part of the game. Unfortunately, even despite a strong painkiller we still struggled towards the end of the race… let’s hope we’ll have less issues tomorrow.”

Maverick Vinales – P9

“Obviously, I can’t be satisfied. In this Sprint Race, as has happened recently, I struggled particularly with the chattering at the rear that kept me from pushing. Tomorrow we need to make up for it. I feel a bit better on the medium tyre, but above all, we need to understand what is triggering this problem that limits us tremendously.”

Raul Fernandez – P10

“I felt that I have the potential to go into Q2 yesterday and I managed to do that today. Basically, this morning, I was very fast and confident and I was happy with that. But in the Sprint race, I didn’t have a good grip and it’s something that we have to analyze to find out why we weren’t faster than in the morning session. We need to understand this as tomorrow is a longer race. Honestly, the gap to the first Aprilia is not too big, I always wanted to give them good data and I am happy that I am able to do that now. For tomorrow, if everything is put well together, I feel that I can do a really good race.”

Pol Espargaro – P11

“I was expecting a bit more of today to be honest. The sprint was pretty fast, but I did not feel comfortable enough. I struggled in all areas of the corners, on the entry, the middle and the exit, in addition to being unable to overtake, meaning that my front tyre became too hot, and the pressure too high, so I was really struggling. We are still missing a bit of speed, so we will work tonight to prepare as much as we can, and hopefully we will fight for a better result on Sunday.”

Augusto Fernandez – P12

“Overall it was a positive day for us because we recovered the feelings that we had on Friday morning. We missed Q2 for one position, but I started from P13 which is better than usual. In the Tissot Sprint, I lost a bit of time stuck behind another rider, but eventually once I had passed him, I was able to recover quite a lot because my pace was strong. Because of this, I look forward to trying again in Sunday’s race, and hopefully fight for a top 10 result.”

Joan Mir – P13

“We were hoping for more today because during Qualifying I felt pretty good, there was a chance to go to Q2 but it didn’t really line up. I am quite disappointed with how the race went overall, it the Sprint it just didn’t feel the same and we weren’t able to match the lap times. Certainly, we need to work to understand this so we can deliver on our potential and our expectations. Tonight we will look for answers so that tomorrow we can have the race we know we have the potential for.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“Honestly, it was disappointing today. I had a bit more pace, but I got hold up behind Raul, Augusto (Fernandez) and Franco (Morbidelli), it took a bit of imagination to try and overtake Franco, which was not easy. I finally managed to, but it kind of reduced my pace and I was trying hard to keep the same speed. But overall, it was a good preparation for tomorrow. We know for sure what we need to improve on the bike in terms of stability out of the corners to avoid spinning so much and try to start better, that is the main target for the race tomorrow.”

Fabio Quartararo – P15

“I didn‘t do a great first corner, unfortunately. I had a great start, but I didn‘t choose the right line and lost some positions. And behind some other riders it‘s difficult for us. I couldn‘t really do much after that. Hopefully we can make a better start tomorrow and gain some positions.”

Franco Morbidelli – P16

“It was a difficult Sprint. We will try to improve for tomorrow. This track is big on acceleration, and we seem to be struggling in that area. It‘s a shame for our home GP. But anyway, we will try to improve for tomorrow. If we get a good start, we will aim for a top-10 result.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P17

“This morning, we took small steps, and I felt quite good on the bike, but it was challenging to overtake other riders and get to the points positions during the Sprint. I believe we’ve got potential and are working hard to take a step as I’d like to achieve a positive result in front of my crowd”.

Cal Crutchlow – P18

“Today was a difficult day, a lot more than yesterday. We were trying to use the soft rear tyre for duration for tomorrow in Free Practice 2, which we completed in a good way. Then, unfortunately, in qualifying we had a technical problem with one of the bikes. We were unable to get the front wheel changed in time to be able to profit and make a good lap time for the qualifyings. I was optimistic that I could have been further up the grid for the Sprint and the Race tomorrow. In the Sprint, unfortunately, I took a long-lap penalty because I kept touching in the green, which I never had to do before in my racing career – to have to do a long-lap penalty. It was good to be able to get some race situation and understand the mistakes it caused in a race situation being around the other riders. So, we gathered some data, this is very important. But it was not the best Sprint, and hopefully tomorrow we can look at which package we will race and be able to get some more data for the future.”

Michele Pirro – P19

“In the Sprint race, we were able to make some progress. I had a good constant pace, and I was able to align myself with my practice times. We are not missing much to be with our target group. I hope tomorrow to take another small step forward and be even closer. It’s not easy, but as always, I will do my best”.

Stefan Bradl – P20

“I’m quite frustrated because, as a rider, you always want good results, and we are facing a difficult situation. In any case, it’s always nice and fun to be around LCR people. I feel at home with them, and it’s a pleasure helping them. Tomorrow’s race will be tough, but I’ll give my best”.

Aleix Espargaro – DNF

“This Sprint Race didn’t go as expected either. To be honest, my pace wasn’t bad and we could have aimed for a decent result. Unfortunately, it was all in vain due to a technical problem. I’m also disappointed because the Sprint Race is important in view of the race tomorrow. Data can be collected to understand bike and tyre performance.”

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bagnaia 299 2 Martin 291 3 Bezzecchi 252 4 Binder 201 5 Zarco 162 6 Espargaro 160 7 Viñales 139 8 Marini 135 9 Miller 115 10 Marquez 108 11 Quartararo 105 12 Morbidelli 77 13 Oliveira 69 14 Fernandez 58 15 Marquez 48 16 Rins 47 17 Di Giannantonio 45 18 Nakagami 40 19 Pedrosa 32 20 Fernandez 29 21 Bastianini 25 22 Mir 16 23 Espargaro 11 24 Savadori 9 25 Folger 9 26 Bradl 6 27 Pirro 5 28 Petrucci 5 29 Lecuona 0 30 Crutchlow 0

MotoGP Q1

With only 15-minutes to secure a spot in Q2 riders wasted no time exiting pit-lane and getting down to business in the Q1 session.

First across the stripe to lay down a marker was Fabio Quartararo, a 1m44.679 that was immediately bested by Marc Marquez with 1m44.364. The Repsol Honda man then backed that up with a 1m43.997, while Quartararo improved his standing to 1m44.138.

Riders then returned to the pits for fresh rubber, final minor tweaks and to check their standing on the leaderboard before heading out again for their second run. Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo exiting pit-lane together, the Yamaha man leading the #93 Honda around the circuit.

Raul Fernandez pushed Fabio Quartararo back to third place with less than two-minutes left on the shot clock. The CryptoData Aprilia rider then improved his time yet again on his next lap, a 1m44.049 strengthening his hold on that tentative spot in Q2.

On his final flying lap Marc Marquez was all over the back of Fabio Quartararo as the Frenchman strove to secure a spot in Q2.

Neither improved on their final attempt and GASGAS rider Augusto Fernandez actually pushed Quartararo further back, fourth for the session means that the Frenchman will start from 14th place on the grid in this afternoon’s Sprint Race.

Joan Mir crashed late in the session when trying to improve from fifth.

Cal Crutchlow didn’t join the fray until there were only a couple of minutes remaining in the session. Problems with the wildcard Yamaha had him stranded in the pit-box for the majority of the session and put the Brit behind the eight-ball. His frustration clearly evident for all to see…

MotoGP Q1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 1m43.997 2 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.052 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ KTM +0.132 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +0.141 5 Joan MIR HONDA +0.153 6 Miguel OLIVEIRA APRILIA +0.430 7 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +0.524 8 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +0.629 9 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1.276 10 Stefan BRADL HONDA +1.454 11 Michele PIRRO DUCATI +1.710 MotoGP Q2 Early on in the final 15-minute qualifying session Marco Bezzecchi lost the front just after the bridge on the change of direction to the left in what was a pretty big tumble. Despite going end over end in the gravel the VR46 rider though was straight up and running in order to try and make it back to the pits to get on the spare bike and set a time. Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin set the early marker at 1m43.638 and the Spaniard immediately improved on that again to lower the target to 1m43.198, setting a new all-time lap record around Motegi. Jack Miller then went P2 on the back of a 1m43.787, almost six-tenths slower than Martin’s new lap record but that was good enough to retain that second place at the end of the first run. A dusted up Marco Bezzecchi made it back out on track with seven-minutes remaining in the session and the remaining 11 riders in this Q2 session joined him shortly thereafter as they all set-up for their last ditch attempts at improving their positions on the grid. Bagnaia was on a good lap that might have been good enough for pole but a mistake late on cost him a lot of time and meant that lap was only good for third, but that only lasted seconds before Fabio Di Giannantonio went quicker to push the defending champion off the front row. Bagnaia made no mistake next time around though, a 1m43.369 promoting him back up to second place. Jack Miller improved to 1m43.551 to strengthen his claim for a front row start, P3 with three-minutes to run… Marco Bezzecchi had shrugged off any discomfort from that crash to get straight on the pace to claim fourth place ahead of Brad Binder, as that pair pushed Di Giannantonio back to sixth just ahead of Marc Marquez and Maverick Vinales.

MotoGP Q2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI 1m43.198 2 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +0.171 3 Jack MILLER KTM +0.353 4 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +0.426 5 Brad BINDER KTM +0.511 6 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +0.610 7 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA +0.614 8 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA +0.617 9 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA +0.624 10 Johann ZARCO DUCATI +0.653 11 Raul FERNANDEZ APRILIA +0.856 12 Pol ESPARGARO KTM +0.898

Moto2 Qualifying

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) has dominated Moto2 at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan so far and Qualifying was no exception. Not content with simply claiming pole position, the Thai rider also broke the seven-year-old lap record previously set by two-time Moto2 Champion Johann Zarco with a lap time of 1:49.898.

Just a shade slower, he was followed by teammate Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) to complete a dream start on home soil in the intermediate class at Mobility Resort Motegi for the team. Completing the front row is Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), who bounced back from Q1 to only just miss out on second.

Two-tenths of a second behind the polesitter, Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) found himself pushed to the second row, taking fourth. The Spaniard will however be relieved to sit above his closest rival, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) who will start Sunday’s race from 13th on the grid after a tougher Japanese GP so far. Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2) and Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) join Acosta on Row 2.

For Tulovic’s replacement Senna Agius, there was not much time on Saturday to make up for the practice time he had lost due to his crash at the beginning of the second practice on Friday afternoon. For the Junior Team rider, it was therefore a case of taking as much as possible with him and learning for the future. The 18-year-old Australian is more than ready to do that when he starts the 19-lap race on Sunday from 29th place on row 10.

Senna Agius – P29

“Today was about catching ourselves a little bit, because after the loss of Friday we are lagging a session. But I improved by a second in qualifying, although the position I think I deserve, or rather what we are able to do, does not fit. But sometimes things go like this, and you definitely learn from it. Maybe tomorrow we’ll have different weather conditions, but we’ll do our best and try to learn something over the long race distance.”

Moto2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX 1m49.898 2 Ai OGURA KALEX +0.120 3 Jake DIXON KALEX +0.160 4 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX +0.233 5 Filip SALAC KALEX +0.240 6 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO +0.252 7 Aron CANET KALEX +0.294 8 Sam LOWES KALEX +0.339 9 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +0.464 10 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX +0.613 11 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +0.649 12 Marcos RAMIREZ KALEX +0.663 13 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +0.774 14 Sergio GARCIA KALEX +0.933 15 Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX +0.971 16 Dennis FOGGIA KALEX +1.047 17 Barry BALTUS KALEX +1.156 18 Darryn BINDER KALEX +1.280 Q1 19 Izan GUEVARA KALEX (*) 0.397 20 Albert ARENAS KALEX (*) 0.475 21 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX (*) 0.509 22 Kohta NOZANE KALEX (*) 0.735 23 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX (*) 0.787 24 Taiga HADA KALEX (*) 1.149 25 Sean Dylan KELLY FORWARD (*) 1.519 26 Borja GOMEZ KALEX (*) 1.554 27 Rory SKINNER KALEX (*) 1.653 28 Alberto SURRA FORWARD (*) 1.680 29 Senna AGIUS KALEX (*) 1.792 30 Mattia CASADEI KALEX (*) 2.108

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 236 2 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 197 3 DIXON Jake GBR 146 4 CANET Aron SPA 116 5 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 116 6 VIETTI Celestino ITA 106 7 SALAC Filip CZE 97 8 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 94 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 89 10 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 88 11 GARCIA Sergio SPA 76 12 OGURA Ai JPN 75 13 LOWES Sam GBR 74 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 61 15 ROBERTS Joe USA 56 16 BALTUS Barry BEL 47 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 33 18 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 22 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 22 20 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 18 21 TULOVIC Lukas GER 12 22 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 11 23 PASINI Mattia ITA 11 24 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 10 25 GUEVARA Izan SPA 6 26 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 1 27 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 28 TORRES Jordi SPA 0 29 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 30 TATAY Carlos SPA 0 31 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 32 ESCRIG Alex SPA 0 33 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 0 34 HADA Taiga JPN 0 35 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 36 RATO Mattia ITA 0 37 NOZANE Kohta JPN 0 38 MINAMIMOTO Soichiro JPN 0 39 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 40 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0 41 SANCHIS David SPA 0

Moto3 Qualifying

Momentum continues to swing the way of Jaume Masia after the Leopard Racing rider secured his third consecutive pole, pulling two tenths clear in Moto3 qualifying at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The Spaniard will be joined on the front row by Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team).

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) were the early pacesetters, but all eyes were on the in form Masia, and for good reason too. Receiving a tow from teammate Tatsuki Suzuki down the back straight, he moved the goalposts. Öncü, who following the Honda home, joined him in the top two. The Turk also improved on the next lap, but so did Masia and that was how P1 and P2 on the grid was decided.

With two minutes remaining, Bertelle launched himself onto the front row of the grid at the expense of Muñoz, while Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) then went fourth as he took the chequered flag, equalling his best-ever qualifying result.

The Italian’s tea-mmate Ivan Ortola joins him on the second row. Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) also qualified well as he prepares to defend that position from Masia, taking sixth.

Collin Veijer recorded the seventh best time of the session, but a three place grid penalty is coming his way, which promotes Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP teammate Sasaki and Muñoz up a place, and puts David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) onto the third row.

Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) also has a grid penalty, as does Q1 graduate Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP), meaning home riders Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Ryusei Yamanaka (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) join Veijer on the fourth row instead.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jaume MASIA HONDA 1m56.331 2 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.208 3 Matteo BERTELLE HONDA +0.320 4 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.364 5 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +0.428 6 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +0.445 7 Collin VEIJER HUSQVARNA +0.466 8 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA +0.473 9 David MUÑOZ KTM +0.561 10 David ALONSO GASGAS +0.597 11 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.629 12 Kaito TOBA HONDA +0.641 13 Ryusei YAMANAKA GASGAS +0.790 14 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +0.798 15 Joel KELSO CFMOTO +0.822 16 José Antonio RUEDA KTM +0.958 17 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +1.408 Q1

18 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA 1’57.161 19 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO (*) 0.496 20 David ALMANSA HONDA (*) 0.747 21 Scott OGDEN HONDA (*) 0.990 22 Filippo FARIOLI KTM (*) 1.036 23 Syarifuddin AZMAN KTM (*) 1.210 24 Mario AJI HONDA (*) 1.281 25 Ana CARRASCO KTM (*) 1.574 26 Lorenzo FELLON KTM (*) 1.599 27 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA (*) 1.698

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 174 2 MASIA Jaume SPA 174 3 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 173 4 ALONSO David COL 151 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 146 6 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 140 7 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 101 8 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 94 9 TOBA Kaito JPN 79 10 NEPA Stefano ITA 77 11 MUÑOZ David SPA 76 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 13 VEIJER Collin NED 58 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 55 15 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 50 16 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 42 17 SALVADOR David SPA 31 18 FENATI Romano ITA 29 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 20 20 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 20 21 KELSO Joel AUS 19 22 MIGNO Andrea ITA 17 23 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 13 24 FARIOLI Filippo ITA 7 25 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 5 26 AJI Mario INA 4 27 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 1 28 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 0 29 ALMANSA David SPA 0 30 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 0 31 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 32 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 33 BUASRI Tatchakorn THA 0 34 SHAHRIL Danial MAL 0 35 DETTWILER Noah SWI 0

Japanese Grand Prix Schedule

Sunday Time Class Event 1240 MotoGP WUP 1400 Moto3 Race 1515 Moto2 Race 1700 MotoGP Race

2023 MotoGP Calendar