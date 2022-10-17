2022 Progressive American Flat Track

Volusia Half-Mile Finale II

Images by Tim Lester

Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) wrapped up his successful title defense at a thrilling 2022 Progressive American Flat Track finale, with the Volusia Half-Mile Finale II presented by Daytona Dodge and Zo CBD run in Barberville, Florida.

The defending Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle king was well positioned to retain the #1 plate after outdueling his title rivals on Friday. As a result, he only needed to avoid catastrophe in order to add yet another premier-class crown to his already incredible résumé.

That near catastrophe came in the Semi when Mees made the save of the season – perhaps the save of his career – after hitting a bump and going airborne and sideways with his front wheel loft high in the air. Somehow he not only stayed up on two wheels but made a pass to take the checkered flag first.

With that drama out of the way, Mees basically just had to show up for the Main to win the title. Instead, he chose to fight, executing passes on the likes of Friday winner Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and rookie hero Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) to finish on the podium in third.

Already firmly established as one of the greatest riders in the history of the sport, Mees now boasts a remarkable assortment of accomplishments, including the ’12, ‘14, ‘15, ’17, ’18, ‘21, and ‘22 Grand National Championships, the 2009 and 2011 GNC1 Twins Championships, and the 2012 GNC1 Singles Championship.

“They are all sweet, they are all awesome, and they are all a lot of hard work,” Mees said. “This one is a little different because of what we were up against at the beginning of the year. The Indian Motorcycle backed by Progressive was strong all year long. My team did a phenomenal job. We had no mechanical failures all year, and we were able to come into this last race with a nice cushion. I was able to go out there and race hard. I’ll be honest, I really wanted to cap off the year with a win.”

That win instead went to Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), who inherited the lead from JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) after Beach’s machine expired just prior to mid-distance with a potential Progressive Triple Crown victory within his reach.

Beach’s misfortune brought out the red flag, after which Robinson had to fight off Briar Bauman (No. 3 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) to claim his third win of ‘22.

Robinson said, “This is the perfect way to end the season, just knowing you are the baddest man in the last race of the year. And you get to sit on that all offseason. That’s a great feeling.”

Daniels finished close behind Mees in fourth, while fifth went to Vanderkooi. That was good enough for the VDK to add the $25,000 prize awarded for the Progressive Triple Crown to what was already destined to be an unforgettable weekend for the Ohioan.

Sixth through tenth went to Davis Fisher (No. 67 Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750),Brandon Price (No. 92 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07), Jeffrey Carver Jr. (No. 23 Dodge Brothers Racing/Happy Trails Racing Harley-Davidson XR750), Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Corbin Seats/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07) and James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke).

Beach, meanwhile, made the restart but could only advance to 11th after being forced to start from the back of the field. Despite falling from second to fourth in the final standings (266), ranking behind Mees (298), Bauman (276), and Daniels (267), the Estenson Yamaha pilot did end the year with the bragging rights for taking the most wins of any rider this season with four.

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 31 Laps 2 Briar Bauman Indian FTR750 +0.286 3 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 +1.664 4 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 +1.807 5 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 +5.239 6 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 +5.804 7 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 +6.924 8 Jeffrey Carver Jr. Harley-Davidson XR750 +7.54 9 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 +13.709 10 James Rispoli KTM 890 Duke +14.225 11 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 +14.993 12 Robert Pearson Indian FTR750 +15.079 13 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 +15.424 14 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 +16.11 15 Bronson Bauman Harley-Davidson XG750R +18.451 16 Shayna Texter-Bauman Indian FTR750 +20.31 17 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 6 Laps

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jared Mees 298 2 Briar Bauman 276 3 Dallas Daniels 267 4 JD Beach 266 5 Brandon Robinson 251 6 Jarod Vanderkooi 228 7 Davis Fisher 181 8 Bronson Bauman 177 9 Jesse Janisch 136 10 Brandon Price 98 11 Ben Lowe 96 12 Robert Pearson 91 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman 82 14 Dan Bromley 67 15 Jeffrey Carver Jr. 51 16 Cory Texter 42 17 James Rispoli 35 18 Sammy Halbert 30 19 Cameron Smith 24 20 Nick Armstrong 22

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

Similar to the situation of Mees in the premiere class, Jesse Janisch (No. 33 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) got the hard work out of the way prior to the Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines finale and only required a relatively modest result on Saturday to lock down his first-career Progressive AFT title.

Unlike Mees, Janisch was perfectly happy to put in that modest performance.

While running as high as fourth early, he didn’t offer any resistance when challenged in quick succession by James Rispoli (No. 43 Wally Brown Racing/Haversack KTM 890 Duke), Kolby Carlile (No. 36 KC36 Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), Mikey Rush (No. 15 Helipower Racing/Las Vegas Harley-Davidson XG750R), and finally Cameron Smith (No. 34 Thee Cathy Gray/Al Barker Yamaha MT-07), whom he gladly waved past before settling into a safe eighth.

And that’s where he’d finish to lock down that long elusive #1 plate.

“It’s amazing,” Janisch said. “Honestly, that race was kind of boring. I just had to maintain. It was pretty wild – I was up front early – I was around fifth and then it was just about moving over when everyone was coming through. I was just taking my happiness to the back. Shout out to the Vance & Hines team. Everything about this is from them. They gave me the opportunity last year to fill in, and they gave me a heck of an opportunity this year. We had a great season – seven wins and 14 podiums. This is good – I don’t know what else to say.”

Janisch was joined on the podium by Memphis Shades/Corbin Seats/Vinson Construction teammates Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Corbin Seats/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07) and Cole Zabala (No. 51 Memphis Shades/Corbin Seats/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07).

For Bromley, the runner-up saw him successfully complete his perfect podium streak on the season, as he registered six seconds and two thirds in just eight starts. Meanwhile, it was Zabala’s second visit to the box after previously finishing third at Springfield.

And while he ultimately came up short in his quest for a third class crown, Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) went out like the champion he is.

The two-time Mission Production Twins conqueror grabbed the holeshot and proceeded to dominate the final Main Event of his long and varied professional racing career.

Texter said, “First off, hats off to Jesse. I’m so proud of him. If I couldn’t win it, he’s a heck of a competitor, and it’s cool to see somebody else enjoy that moment. It was well deserved. Man, I’m going to miss it. It’s been a great ride.

“A long career – I’m burnt out and it’s been a lot of hard work – but to finish off with a win is great. I was really enjoying it, trying to soak it in while still trying to lead the race. Hats off to my team, G&G Racing. Without their help, none of my dreams would have come true. They gave me a shot four years ago when nobody else would, and we’ve had a really good run.”

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Cory Texter Yamaha MT-07 25 Laps 2 Dan Bromley Yamaha MT-07 +2.619 3 Cole Zabala Yamaha MT-07 +4.024 4 James Rispoli KTM 890 Duke +9.347 5 Kolby Carlile Harley-Davidson XG750R +10.76 6 Michael Rush Harley-Davidson XG750R +10.858 7 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 +13.328 8 Jesse Janisch Harley-Davidson XG750R +15.036 9 Billy Ross Harley-Davidson XG750R +15.243 10 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 +16.048 11 Ryan Wells Kawasaki Ninja 650 +16.901 12 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 24 Laps 13 Mitch Harvat KTM 790 Duke +0.202 14 Jordan Harris KTM 890 Duke +1.629 15 Kasey Sciscoe Harley-Davidson XG750R 21 Laps 16 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 +8 Laps

Mission Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jesse Janisch 320 2 Cory Texter 313 3 Nick Armstrong 190 4 Billy Ross 172 5 Cole Zabala 165 6 Cameron Smith 157 7 Dan Bromley 154 8 Johnny Lewis 148 9 Michael Rush 138 10 Cody Johncox 124 11 Ben Lowe 109 12 James Rispoli 106 13 Kolby Carlile 97 14 Kasey Sciscoe 77 15 Michael Hill 74 16 Ryan Varnes 70 17 Ryan Wells 70 18 Shelby Miller 62 19 Jordan Harris 53 20 Jeremiah Duffy 51

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) earned runner-up honors in the 2022 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER standings in just about the most satisfying way possible, twice overhauling newly crowned champion Kody Kopp (No. 12 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) en route to the season’s final victory.

Less than a minute into the Main, Kopp threw a committed pass in on Chase Saathoff (No. 106 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) to take control of the race.

Kopp then found himself in the sights of not only the rookie standout, but his experienced Turner Racing Honda teammates Morgen Mischler (No. 13 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R) and Dalton Gauthier (No. 79 American Honda/Progressive Insurance CRF450R).

But when an intra-team scrap for second broke out, Kopp appeared to have the perfect opportunity to make his escape at the front. That only proved effective until Gauthier fought his way up from fourth into second, as the ‘19 class champ clearly had the measure of Kopp once into the position

Following a temporary stoppage due to a red flag, Gauthier made his move up the inside of Kopp. A second red flag reverted the order, and Gauthier promptly pulled off the same pass yet again.

Kopp remained on Gauthier’s rear wheel but was unable to retaliate, crossing the stripe in second, 0.196 seconds short of obtaining a single-season record-equaling eighth victory. Mischler came home third, another 0.089 seconds back.

The win saw Gauthier (255) leapfrog both Mischler (250) and Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) (249) – who finished seventh on the night – to steal away second in the final rankings.

“That was the best win of the year for me,” Gauthier said. “I came into this last race of the year and just wanted to enjoy it. We definitely did that. I just played my cards right tonight. I was fourth at the beginning, got past my teammates and then worked on Kody. He was riding a flawless race, but I was just getting stupid good drives out of four, and it just ended up working out in my favor. I’m super stoked on this one.”

Saathoff finished fourth to add to the team’s joy, while two-time class runner-up Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) rounded out the top five.

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Dalton Gauthier Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F +0.196 3 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R +0.285 4 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R +1.379 5 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F +1.514 6 James Ott KTM 450 SX-F +1.571 7 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F +1.699 8 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R +1.936 9 Aidan RoosEvans Honda CRF450R +2.94 10 Chad Cose Honda CRF450R +2.973 11 Brandon Kitchen Husqvarna FC450 +3.308 12 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R +4.485 13 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R +4.805 14 Tyler Raggio Honda CRF450R +4.825 15 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R +4.969 16 Hunter Bauer KTM 450 SX-F +5.154 17 Logan McGrane KTM 450 SX-F +7.043

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER Standings