2024 AMA Supercross Round Nine – Alabama Rider Quotes

See the full report and results here:

Blow by blow reports from 250-450 AMA SX Alabama Mains

450 Main

Plenty of rain in the lead up to the ninth round of the Monster Energy AMA Championship in Birmingham, Alabama, had seen the normal media day cancelled as the track was a quagmire.

Much work had been done since then to try and give riders a track fit to race on with whoop sections removed and a lot of the track redesigned due to the conditions. Almost two inches of rain fell overnight but by the time riders fronted up on the gates the track, while still gnarly, was in much better condition that most expected.

Hunter Lawrence was out injured for this round.

Chase Sexton won the opening Heat from Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart. Eli Tomac won Heat Two ahead of Jett Lawrence, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb. Aaron Tanti contested the LCQ where he finished third to earn his spot in the Main.

Jett Lawrence took the inside line at turn one to take the early lead from an aggressive-looking Cooper Webb. The Yamaha man then got tripped up by the 30-second girl crossing the circuit on the opening lap, which made him alter his line slightly.

That misfortune for Webb perhaps allowed Jett a little breathing space. Justin Cooper third early on, Chase Sexton fourth, Adam Cianciarulo fifth and Ken Roczen sixth. Eli Tomac tenth.

Chase Sexton looked to be pushing hard but the track was tight and proving hard to make safe passes on, forcing the defending champ to bide his time in his quest to take third place from Justin Cooper.

With five-minutes down, Jett Lawrence led Webb by just under two-seconds. Cooper was a further two-seconds behind in third, just ahead of Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. Aaron Plessinger sixth, Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac was now up eighth.

Two laps later Ken Roczen swooped past Sexton in a great move and had found his flow, the Suzuki man was now lapping faster than the race leader. Soon the German was nipping at the heels of Justin Cooper. Sexton seemed to have lost his flow and it now looked as though fifth might be his likely result.

During the middle of the race all the leaders were threading the needle through lapped traffic, and the gaps ebbed and flowed as a result.

With just over eight minutes left on the clock, Ken Roczen took third place from Cooper. Sexton seemed to have found his feet once again and closed in to start challenging Cooper for fourth.

Once Roczen had some clear air, he pulled away from Justin Cooper and immediately started closing on Webb. Lawrence led Webb by four-seconds with seven-minutes left on the clock, and Webb had a similar gap over Roczen.

Roczen, though, couldn’t muster enough pace to reel in Cooper Webb. The Yamaha man stayed strong and fast, refusing to allow Jett Lawrence to pull away any further over the closing laps, keeping the pressure on.

As they started the final lap, Jett led Cooper Webb by just over three-seconds. Roczen was a further ten-seconds behind.

Jett took the chequered flag after leading every lap of the race, his fourth win of the season.

Cooper Webb’s strong second place sees him only give away a couple of points to Jett, the gap now 13-points.

Chase Sexton ultimately took fourth place ahead of Justin Cooper and Jason Anderson.

Eli Tomac steadily worked his way through to fifth but then lost two positions in the final laps, slipping to seventh by the flag.

Aaron Tanti was running 15th for much of the Main bit before falling late in the race. The Aussie was 19th on the results sheet on his return from injury.

Jett Lawrence – P1

“I would say this was almost harder than last weekend at Daytona. Here, the rhythm sections were so tricky, and I was trying my best not to make any mistakes and knowing when to back out, where ‘old Jett’ would’ve tried to keep going for it and maybe lost more time. The track sort of had a limit, where if you pushed too much it could bite you. It was good to learn, and I felt like my focus was very good through the whole race. Cooper [Webb] was right there and didn’t give up the whole time, which helped me to stay focused.”

Chase Sexton – P4

“Today was better, even if the result obviously didn’t really show it. I feel like my speed and also spark was back today – not where I want it to be, but it’s getting better. Heat race win, it took me nine races to get one of those this season, which was good for us tonight, and then in the Main Event, I made a few mistakes and really just lost the race from there. We’ll go back to work this week and try to come out swinging for the Triple Crown in Indy.”

Jason Anderson – P6

“I didn’t have the best qualifying time but getting second in the heat race got us back on track for the main event. In the main I didn’t get the best start, so I had to charge through the pack and eventually made my way up to sixth which I was stoked about. Sixth place is not where we need to be but I’ve already shown where we can be, so it’s time to keep putting in work on my KX450SR and make it happen.”

Aaron Plessinger – P8

“Alabama was going good, the qualifiers were decent, and then in the Heat race we pushed through for fifth. We made a little bit of a change and went out for the Main Event, but I just rode inconsistent. I was making little mistakes and just wasn’t fully in the moment, so ended up eighth. Overall, it was a solid day, we’re coming out unscathed and onto the next one! We’ll do some homework this week and figure out how to get back up on the podium.”

Justin Barcia – P9

“Overall, it was a good night, and we had a lot of positives to take away. We went in a different direction with set-up this week and it has given me the comfort I’ve been looking for, so ready to get back home and put in more work to keep progressing.”

Malcolm Stewart – P10

“Birmingham actually treated me well, we had a good round in its own weird way,” Stewart reflected. “The track was a little muddy in practice and qualifying, but I ended up P6 this afternoon and then the Heat was really good, so ended up third in that one. The Main Event wasn’t terrible and it wasn’t a bad start inside the top 10. I tried to make a pass on one of the outsides of the turns though and went down, it was just one of those things – I just lost the front. I got back up, rode strong and we ended up P10, so overall everything has been going well. It’s heading the way that we want it to go on the motorcycle, but we’re just having a few issues with the racing side of it and making these little mistakes. Onto Indy now and we’re looking forward to that, I think the Triple Crown will be good for us! I’m stoked as a team, we live and learn, and everybody’s trying their best including myself, so it is just a matter of time until we are where we want to be.”

Adam Cianciarulo – P12

“The track workers did an awesome job of keeping the track dry considering the conditions, but limited track time was difficult to gauge the conditions. I am happy with my performance this weekend, I’m still fighting my hand injury a little bit but it gets better every round. I jumped on the red cross flag which was on me, apparently I was overly focused on my riding and unfortunately made that mistake that cost me points. I also had some really good starts on my KX450SR, now I just have to work on staying there. Let’s go Indy!”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 23 Laps 2 Cooper Webb Yamaha +02.445 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki +14.474 4 Chase Sexton KTM +18.153 5 Justin Cooper Yamaha +20.588 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +25.825 7 Eli Tomac Yamaha +28.245 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM +30.737 9 Justin Barcia GASGAS +32.881 10 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +43.308

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 185 2 Cooper Webb 172 3 Chase Sexton 165 4 Eli Tomac 159 5 Ken Roczen 153 6 Jason Anderson 147 7 Aaron Plessinger 146 8 Justin Cooper 108 9 Dylan Ferrandis 107 10 Justin Barcia 95

250 Main

Haiden Deegan bounced back from a fall in the opening Heat, where he clashed with Seth Hammaker early on the run to turn one. The tangle ended with both of their bikes locked together in the wall. The pair were stuck there for what seemed like forever, and as a result, they both had to head through the LCQ. They finished 1-2 in the LCQ to earn their spots in the Main.

Jeremy Martin and Tom Vialle negotiated the first turn side-by-side, but Vialle was soon through to the early lead and immediately started to pull away.

Haiden Deegan got caught up in a group at the opening turn and took to the outside of the circuit before rejoining the track in 15th place. The way Deegan got on the gas so hard while not on the circuit raised some eyebrows.

Championship points leader Max Anstie was also outside the top ten early on.

Cam McAdoo got the better of Martin for second place a couple of laps in. Jalek Swoll and then Seth Hammaker demoted Martin further back to fifth by lap four.

At the halfway mark of the race, Vialle led McAdoo by five-seconds. Max Anstie was up to ninth and Haiden Deegan tenth at this halfway juncture.

A few minutes later Anstie rolled to a stop with a mechanical failure on the FirePower Honda CRF250F. No points in Alabama for the Brit, a tough blow after starting the night fastest in qualifying.

Vialle continued to pull away and went on to take his second win in succession. With that victory the 23-year-old Frenchman moved into the championship lead by a single point over second place finisher Cameron McAdoo.

Seth Hammaker rounded out the podium ahead of Pierce Brown and Jeremy Martin.

A mistake by Swoll five-minutes from the end had cost him a couple of positions, the Triumph rider slipping to seventh. Late in the race, Swoll slammed into Chance Hymas, some payback for an earlier slight in the Heat. Hymas was left on the deck and lost a number of positions, slipping to tenth by the time he crossed the line.

Haiden Deegan was one of the benefactors of that Swoll-Hymas impact. By the chequered flag, he had moved up to seventh, taking good points on what had been a testing night for the youngster. A final turn slam from way back into Coty Schock to take that seventh place was quite distasteful. Deegan was ultimately penalised two positions for the earlier off-track excursion but escaped any penalty for the brutal pass on Schock. Deegan was demoted to ninth place.

Tom Vialle – P1

“I felt great all day and had a good Heat race to win one of those for the first time. In the Main Event, I didn’t have the best start, but I got into P1 and did some good laps early, trying to stay consistent the whole moto. The last four or five laps were great, I loved the track, and it turns out it was pretty good after the weather we had this week. Another win is amazing for me and I’m really happy to have the red plate – I haven’t won two races in a row since back in the GPs, so it is a nice feeling. Now we will focus on the next race in Indy.”

Cameron McAdoo – P2

“I cannot complain about today. I was really consistent on my KX250, and ran my race trying to make as few mistakes as possible. Obviously the incident in the heat race was not ideal, but I recovered quickly and still managed a second place finish. In the main I had a good start and ran a safe and quick pace, and towards the end I saw Seth coming up on me and we finished nose and tail with each other. The back-to-back double podium weekend is so cool, and the Alabama fans are awesome. I’m super happy for Seth too and his recovery from his heat race. Let’s keep this going into Indy!”

Seth Hammaker – P3

“The day started out really well, having the fastest Q1 time and then almost having the overall fastest time. The heat race crash was a bummer deal, and I handled it the best way I could. Once I knew we had to go to the LCQ the team and I decided it was best to pull off and get the bike ready since it had quite a bit of damage. Once we won the LCQ and headed to the main I knew I had my work cut out for me to make it to the front with a bad gate pick, but the start went pretty well and I just rode my race and made it to the podium. I’m really happy with my comeback and keeping my head straight after all that happened. I’m pumped to get another double podium for my Monster Energy®/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team.”

Pierce Brown – P4

“I’m happy, but not satisfied. We’re still in it in the points, but it wasn’t the Main Event that I wanted. I made a couple of mistakes, which cost me a podium, but that was on me – we need better starts. Like I said though, we’re in it in the points and I’m stoked with that heading into Indy next weekend! I just need to keep knocking on the door, doing what I’m doing and we’ll get it eventually. Overall, we’re trending in the right direction!”

Chance Hymas – P10

“Today was definitely a step in the right direction. My starts were good, and my heat race was good. In the main event, I had an awesome start and ran a little wide in the first turn. I got into a little cat-and-mouse battle with J-Mart [Jeremy Martin] and unfortunately got together with some other guys. Honestly, right now I’m just trying to build and take away positives from the weekend. All in all, it was pretty good, and we’ll come back for Indy.”

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Tom Vialle KTM 17 Laps 2 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki +02.731 3 Seth Hammaker Kawasaki +03.806 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +11.091 5 Jeremy Martin Yamaha +19.339 6 Jalek Swoll Triumph +20.104 7 Daxton Bennick Yamaha +29.047 8 Coty Schock Yamaha +39.602 9 Haiden Deegan Yamaha +39.602 10 Chance Hymas Honda +44.055

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom Vialle 74 2 Cameron Mcadoo 73 3 Pierce Brown 69 4 Haiden Deegan 62 5 Coty Schock 62 6 Seth Hammaker 59 7 Daxton Bennick 59 8 Max Anstie 53 9 Henry Miller 48 10 Jalek Swoll 47

2024 American Flat Track Daytona I & II

Daytona I – AFT Singles

Double AFT Singles champion Kody Kopp kicked off the new season in perfect fashion claiming the Daytona I win just days after joining the Rick Ware Racing outfit. The same couldn’t be said for Tom Drane who was taken out by another rider on the final lap.

While Kopp claimed the chequered flag running alone in the end, it wasn’t quite as simple as that sounds. Despite grabbing the holeshot, Kopp was actually overhauled by former class champ Dalton Gauthier before completing the first lap.

Gauthier then pulled some space at the front while Kopp had his hands full with projected title rivals Tom Drane and Chase Saathoff. But Kopp found his groove at mid-distance, putting in a charge that allowed him to reclaim the lead and power forward to secure the victory by 1.502 seconds over Gauthier.

Kody Kopp

“We just kept our heads on straight the whole offseason,” said Kopp. “I love this track, and I love Daytona. Huge shout out to Rick Ware for coming on the program a little over a week ago. We pulled it together, and we got a win tonight. Wally Brown built one heck of a KTM 450 – arguably even better than the factory bikes I might say.”

Meanwhile, the final spot on the box went to neither Drane – who crashed on the last lap and was ultimately credited in 15th – nor Saathoff. Rather, it was Trent Lowe who finished third by battling his way back through the pack after being pushed wide and well down the order in the early stages of the Main.

Saathoff finished fourth another 0.309 seconds back with Justin Jones rounding out the top five.

Tyler Raggio, James Ott, Travis Petton IV, Jared Lowe, and Logan Eisenhard finished sixth through tenth, respectively.

AFT Singles Main Result – Daytona I

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 22 Laps 2 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 1.502 3 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 5.136 4 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 5.445 5 Justin Jones Husqvarna FC 450 8.678 6 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F 9.139 7 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 11.481 8 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F 11.562 9 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 11.892 10 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F FE 12.240 11 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R 12.545 12 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 13.261 13 Chad Cose KTM 450 SX-F 13.875 14 Hunter Bauer Yamaha YZ450F 15.415 15 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 21 Laps 16 Landen Smith KTM 450 SX-F 18.024 17 Jacob Vanderkooi Husqvarna FC 450 18.341 18 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F 19 Laps 19 Evan Kelleher KTM 450 SX-F 3 Laps

Daytona II – AFT Singles

Tom Drane rebounded from his Thursday disappointment to claim a dominating win in Friday’s AFT Singles rematch.

The young Australian ripped out to the holeshot in the restart that followed an early red flag and immediately stretched out a second-plus advantage at the front.

Meanwhile, triple Daytona ST winner and double defending class champion Kody Kopp moved up from third into second after working past impressive sophomore Logan Eisenhard with five of the race’s scheduled six minutes still on the clock.

With clear air in front of him and plenty of time to work with, Kopp’s attempts to close the gap saw him make minor inroads on Drane’s advantage for a spell. But despite the determined effort, the Yamaha ace’s speed and consistency ultimately won out to the tune of a 1.951-second margin of victory at the checkered flag.

Tom Drane

“Daytona Short Track Day 1 started out great. Taking the win in my heat and getting pole for the main event. Unfortunately, I was taken out by another rider on the last lap. Leaving me frustrated. Went in to Day 2 refocused and was able to bring home the win in not only the heat race and the dash but also the Main event for my team. Putting the Estenson racing monster Energy Yamaha on the podium for my first ever Short track win felt amazing.”

Eisenhard kept his head down in search of a maiden Progressive AFT podium and very nearly pulled it off. However, he was swallowed up and then pushed aside in rapid succession by a pair of the category’s established stars, Dalton Gauthier and Chase Saathoff with just 30 seconds still on the clock.

Gauthier then fended off Saathoff to secure his second podium of the young ’24 season. Despite losing out on his podium bid, Eisenhard did hold on to finish inside the top five even with Justin Jones, Aiden RoosEvans, and James Ott running just behind in close formation.

Heralded rookie Evan Renshaw finished ninth, one spot in front of his charging Turner Honda teammate, Trent Lowe, whose early-race crash prompted the aforementioned red flag.

AFT Singles Main Result – Daytona II

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 22 Laps 2 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 1.951 3 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 5.849 4 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 6.331 5 Logan Eisenhard KTM 450 SX-F FE 7.939 6 Justin Jones Husqvarna FC 450 8.911 7 Aidan RoosEvans Yamaha YZ450F 8.960 8 James Ott Husqvarna FC 450 9.422 9 Evan Renshaw Honda CRF450R 11.043 10 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 11.132 11 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 12.819 12 Travis Petton KTM 450 SX-F 14.924 13 Tyler Raggio KTM 450 SX-F 15.217 14 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 15.255 15 Chad Cose KTM 450 SX-F 18.372 16 Ian Wolfe Honda CRF450R 18.829 17 Reece Pottorf Honda CRF450R 21 Laps 18 Jacob Cascio Honda CRF450R 1.949 19 Jordan Jean Honda CRF450R 2.080

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Kody Kopp 46 2 Dalton Gauthier 39 3 Chase Saathoff 32 4 Tom Drane 30 5 Justin Jones 29 6 Trent Lowe 28 7 Logan Eisenhard 25 8 James Ott 25 9 Tyler Raggio 21 10 Travis Petton 20 11 Evan Renshaw 20 12 Jared Lowe 17 13 Tarren Santero 17 14 Aidan RoosEvans 15 15 Chad Cose 12 16 Hunter Bauer 6 17 Landen Smith 4 18 Ian Wolfe 4 19 Jacob Vanderkooi 3 20 Reece Pottorf 3 21 Jacob Cascio 2 22 Jordan Jean 1 23 Evan Kelleher 1

Mission SuperTwins – Daytona I

The opening Mission SuperTwins victory of the 2024 Progressive American Flat Track season went to Dallas Daniels in the Royal Enfield Short Track at DAYTONA I that contained far more drama than Daniels’ final 3.769-second margin of victory would seem to indicate.

For much of the night – including the opening half of the Main Event – the fans that packed the Daytona International Speedway Flat Track grandstands thought they just might just witness Sammy Halbert give the iconic Harley-Davidson XR750 its 503rd Grand National Championship race win more than five decades after its first.

In fact, Halbert topped a session in both practice and qualifying, won his heat race, and then proved victorious in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge aboard the venerable machine. He followed that up by grabbing the holeshot in the Main Event and then stretching open more than a second’s worth of padding at the front.

That advantage was further aided by the stiff fight Brandon Price provided all comers while running second despite the likes of Daniels, Brandon Robinson, and Briar Bauman all seeking a way through.

Daniels finally managed to make a pass that stuck a little over six minutes remaining on the clock and immediately went about eating up the gap to Halbert. However, what promised to be a thrilling dogfight for victory was spoiled when Halbert’s machine began to smoke heavily with half of the race still remaining.

The Estenson Racing Yamaha ace dove through to steal away first. Moments later, the black flag was (first) shown to Halbert, who continued to push for several laps before finally heeding the instruction.

Halbert’s misfortune saw Price move back up into second with Bauman third, while Daniels weaved his way through traffic out front en route to victory.

Dallas Daniels

“This track was so technical. It was nothing like last year where you could just kinda go in and get it on. What a ride for the team. We kind of struggled all day, and I was just chipping away. I started catching up to Sammy, and he started to blow up and coolant was getting in my face. (Once in front), I started looking back a lot. For some reason I got nervous, but the last five laps, I really buckled down and those were my fastest laps of the race. After Springfield, we left a little bitter. It didn’t feel good. That whole offseason we worked hard. To get three in a row at Daytona feels good. That Main Event, I had so much fun plugging away. I would prefer to get the holeshot and be out front but being able to come through and dig my way to the front felt good.”

Price held on for a most welcome runner-up finish in his all-new team’s maiden outing, while Robinson moved through on a fading Bauman to earn the final spot on the podium.

In fact, Bauman’s tumble down the order wouldn’t end there, as he was also displaced by Davis Fisher, nine-time Grand National Champion Jared Mees, and Jarod Vanderkooi before finishing seventh in the end.

Cameron Smith picked up eighth, one spot ahead of Dan Bromley, who took ninth in the new Honda-powered effort’s debut. Mission SuperTwins rookie Trevor Brunner completed the top ten.

SuperTwins Main Result – Daytona I

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 35 Laps 2 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 3.769 3 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 4.162 4 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 4.952 5 Sammy Halbert Harley XR750 6.685 6 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 7.042 7 Jarod VanDerkooi Indian FTR750 7.230 8 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 9.594 9 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 9.798 10 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp 14.433 11 Trevor Brunner KTM 790 Duke 15.556 12 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 17.511 13 Ben Lowe KTM 790 Duke 34 Laps 14 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 2.180 15 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 3.052 16 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 3.360 17 Wyatt Vaughan Kawasaki Ninja 650 6.707 18 Morgen Mischler Yamaha MT-07 7.507 19 Logan Mcgrane Kawasaki Ninja 650 12 Laps

Daytona II – Mission SuperTwins

Brandon Robinson successfully defended his adopted home turf at Daytona II, having to overcome potential Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, history in order to do so, forced to chase down an in-form Sammy Halbert to get the win.

Halbert actually led the opening six-and-a-half minutes of the Main Event after earlier winning his heat race and the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge a full 53 years, 10 months, and five days after Mert Lawwill took the iconic Harley-Davidson XR750 to its maiden win at the Cumberland Half-Mile.

Following an extended pursuit, the Mission Roof Systems pilot finally dove up the inside of Dodge Bros.-backed Halbert, who then was thrown out of his saddle after encountering a bump while off his usual line. Undeterred, Halbert nearly clawed his way back within striking distance before at last conceding the race to Robinson in its final minute.

The victory was the fourth of Robinson’s career at the DAYTONA Short Track, moving him equal with Friday adversary Halbert for most all-time at the event. Afterward, Robinson, who originally hails from Pennsylvania but now resides just fifteen minutes from the World Center of Racing, unsurprisingly professed his affection for the track.

Brandon Robinson

“This feels amazing. It feels like forever since I’ve won a race. Going winless last year really (made me angry) to be honest. I came to the Main with a chip on my shoulder. I love this place. I love Daytona. Something about this dirt – it’s the greatest dirt in the world as far as I’m concerned… This is a dream ending to the week.”

Dallas Daniels, himself the winner of the three prior premier-class showdowns at the venue, battled with Robinson and hunted Halbert over the Main’s opening half before falling into the clutches of the resurgent Briar Bauman.

The two then traded third multiple times – a melee complete with crisscrossing lines and squared-up counters – before Daniels laid claim on the spot for good. He finished a little more than a second ahead of Bauman with reigning Grand National Champion Jared Mees not far behind in fifth.

Sixth went to Davis Fisher a short distance ahead of Jarod Vanderkooi in seventh. Premier-class rookies Trevor Brunner and Max Whale finished eighth and tenth, respectively, with Thursday runner-up Brandon Price sandwiched in between.

Max Whale

“Daytona ST was a blast so cool to race in the big boys class, not the best results but was a huge learning curve. Night 1 had a mechanical and night 2 ended up 10th. Look forward to learning and improving on the new bike! Can’t wait for the next one in 2 weeks time at Senoia, GA. Huge thank you goes out to my whole team and awesome sponsors for all their support.”

SuperTwins Main Result – Daytona II

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 34 Laps 2 Sammy Halbert Harley-Davidson XR750 1.134 3 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 2.679 4 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 3.857 5 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 4.697 6 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 6.067 7 Jarod VanDerkooi Indian FTR750 7.171 8 Trevor Brunner KTM 790 Duke 9.914 9 Brandon Price Yamaha MT-07 11.232 10 Max Whale Harley-Davidson XG750R 11.711 11 Cameron Smith KTM 790 Duke 13.037 12 Dan Bromley Honda Transalp 16.612 13 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 33 Laps 14 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 0.722 15 Declan Bender Indian FTR750 1.730 16 Wyatt Vaughan Kawasaki Ninja 650 1.991 17 Logan Mcgrane Kawasaki Ninja 650 32 Laps 18 Ben Lowe KTM 790 Duke 12 Laps 19 Mitch Harvat Kawasaki Ninja 650 10 Laps

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Total 1 Dallas Daniels 43 2 Brandon Robinson 43 3 Sammy Halbert 36 4 Brandon Price 32 5 Davis Fisher 30 6 Jared Mees 29 7 Briar Bauman 28 8 Jarod VanDerkooi 26 9 Trevor Brunner 21 10 Cameron Smith 20 11 Dan Bromley 18 12 Johnny Lewis 15 13 Kolby Carlile 12 14 Max Whale 10 15 Ben Lowe 9 16 Declan Bender 9 17 Wyatt Vaughan 7 18 Bronson Bauman 5 19 Logan Mcgrane 4 20 Morgen Mischler 2 21 Mitch Harvat 1

2024 Racing schedule

2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar

DATE VENUE COUNTRY FMNR EGP EJ EY EW EO 5-7 April Fafe Portugal FMP X X X X X 12-14 April Valpaços Portugal FMP X X X X X 10-12 May Bacau Romania FRM X X X X 21-23 June Bettola Italy FMI X X X X X 12-14 July Gelnica Slovakia SMF X X X X 2-4 August Rhayader Wales/UK ACU X X X X X 13-15 September Brioude France FFM X X X X X Reserve date: July 26-28

2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)

Round Date Country Venue 1 10 March ARGENTINA Villa La Angostura, Patagonia 2 24 March SPAIN Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos 3 07 April ITALY Riola Sardo, Sardegna 4 14 April ITALY Pietramurata, Trentino 5 05 May PORTUGAL Agueda 6 12 May SPAIN Galicia, Lugo 7 19 May FRANCE Saint Jean d’Angely 8 02 June GERMANY Teutschenthal 9 09 June LATVIA Kegums 0 16 June ITALY Maggiora 11 30 June INDONESIA Sumbawa 12 07 July INDONESIA Lombok 13 21 July CZECH REPUBLIC Loket 14 28 July BELGIUM Lommel, Flanders 15 11 August SWEDEN Uddevalla 16 18 August THE NETHERLANDS Arnhem 17 25 August SWITZERLAND Frauenfeld 18 08 September TURKIYE Afyonkarahisar 19 15 September CHINA Shangahi 20 29 September ITALY TBA MXoN 6 October UNITED KINGDOM Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)

2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar

DATE EVENT COUNTRY W. CHAMP J. WORLD 10-12 May Valleys Extreme UK X X 30 May-2 June Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Austria X X 19-22 June Xross Hard Enduro Rally Serbia X X 23-27 July Red Bull Romaniacs Romania X X 22-25 August Red Bull Tennessee Knockout USA X 06-08 September Abestone Italy X X 10-12 October Sea to Sky Türkiye X 25-27 October 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Spain X

2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars

2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar

2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR Date Event Location April 27 FIM Speedway GP of Croatia Croatia May 11 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Warsaw May 18 FIM Speedway GP of Germany Landshut June 1 FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic Prague June 15 FIM Speedway GP of Sweden Malilla June 29 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Gorzow August 17 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain Cardiff August 31 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Wroclaw September 7 FIM Speedway GP of Latvia Riga September 14 FIM Speedway GP of Denmark Vojens September 28 FIM Speedway GP of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain Date Series Event Tuesday, July 9 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 1 Wednesday, July 10 FIM Speedway of Nations Semi Final 2 Friday, July 12 FIM Speedway of Nations SON2 Saturday, July 13 FIM Speedway of Nations Final 2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship) Date Event Location Friday, June 14 FIM SGP2 of Sweden Malilla Friday, September 6 FIM SGP2 of Latvia Riga Friday, September 27 FIM SGP2 of Poland Torun 2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship) Friday, June 28 FIM SGP3 Final Gorzow, Poland 2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) Saturday, June 15 FIM SGP4 Malilla, Sweden