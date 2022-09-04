Jett Lawrence

Aussie teenager Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 2022 Lucas Oil 250 Pro Motocross Championship today in California. Earlier this year Jett won the 250 Supercross East Championship thus completes a rare double SX/MX season.

Jett also won the 250 outdoor championship in 2021 and at the ripe old age of 19, he is already now the tenth most successful 125/250 AMA MX rider in history, off the back of a total of 13 overall round wins.

Over the course of the 2022 series, which saw racers complete 24 motos across 12 rounds, the Australian’s repeat title was never in serious doubt, as he rode his CRF250R to 11 moto wins and nine overall victories. Lawrence ended the season with a 45-point advantage over his nearest rival. For the second year in a row, Jett’s brother and Team Honda HRC colleague Hunter Lawrence also finished in the top three, having amassed three moto wins and nine overall-podium results.

The Lawrence brothers are natives of Landsborough, in Queensland, Australia, where Jett was a successful youth amateur racer before relocating to Europe for the 2016 German ADAC series and 85 European Motocross Championship, and later the 250 European Motocross series. His family moved to the U.S. in 2019, where he and Hunter raced for the Honda-backed Factory Connection team. In 2020 Jett took the Marty Smith Rookie of the Year Award, and last year the Lawrences moved up to the factory Team Honda HRC program, where Jett won his first National Championship, in the same class. Earlier this year, he took his first “indoor” title, the AMA Supercross East Region 250SX Championship.

Jett Lawrence

“It’s awesome to get it done back-to-back. I’m definitely grateful. The team has been awesome this year. Honda brought out an awesome new CRF250R and I’m super pumped to be on it again in Supercross next year. I’m also excited to ride the 450 in Pro Motocross next summer. I definitely have a little work to do before battling with the top guys like Eli [Tomac] and Chase [Sexton]. It’s going to be fun, and I can’t wait.”

Following the race, Jett Lawrence was presented with the Gary Jones Cup—the award that goes to the winner of the 250 championship. Team Honda HRC came extremely close to also adding the 450-class crown, as Chase Sexton earned nine moto wins and four overall wins aboard his CRF450R, in a historically competitive title fight that saw him finish just seven points behind Eli Tomac. Sexton’s teammate Ken Roczen also had a strong year, notching three podium-overall results, including a victory.

Lars Lindstrom – Team Manager

“What an incredible year for the Lawrence brothers and the CRF250R! When you start with a new model there can be a lot of struggle to get the performance where it needs to be to win right away, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team and the effort they put in to do just that. This whole summer, we absolutely dominated the 250 class with Hunter and Jett, and I want to say a very big congratulations to Jett on taking home a second consecutive AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship!”

After the race, Lindstrom was presented with the AMA Pro Motocross Team Manager of the Year Award and Jett Lawrence’s mechanic, Christien Ducharme was presented with the Mechanic of the Year Award.

Jett Lawrence’s 2022 AMA Pro Motocross 250 Championship is timely, as Honda heads into the 50th anniversary of its first production motocross bike, the CR250M Elsinore, which Gary Jones rode to Honda’s first AMA Motocross Championship in 1973. It’s part of an impressive year for Honda in motocross globally, with Team HRC rider Tim Gajser having recently ridden his CRF450R to the 2022 FIM MXGP World Championship.

In addition, Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing racers Ryder McNabb and Dylan Wright swept the 450 and 250 crowns in the Canadian Triple Crown Motocross series (with Wright winning every moto), and Australian Factory Honda Team rider Wilson Todd took his CRF250R to the MX2 title in Australia’s Pro MX Motocross Championship.

Next up, Sexton and the Lawrences will all compete in the September 25 Motocross of Nations at Michigan’s RedBud MX (Sexton for Team USA and the brothers for Team Australia).

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Q M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 1 2 47 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 6 4 1 43 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 2 3 3 40 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 5 2 5 38 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 3 7 4 32 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 7 6 7 29 7 Marvin Musquin KTM 250 SX-F FE 9 5 9 28 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 10 12 6 24 9 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 4 14 8 20 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 13 10 12 20 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 19 11 13 18 12 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 17 8 17 17 13 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 8 16 10 16 14 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 14 9 19 14 15 Chance Hymas HON CRF250R 11 20 11 11 16 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 16 13 18 11 17 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 21 18 14 10 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 12 17 15 10 19 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 15 15 31 6 20 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 26 25 16 5 21 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 22 19 34 2 22 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 28 30 20 1 23 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F 29 22 23 0 24 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 32 28 21 0 25 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 250F 31 26 24 0 26 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 34 31 22 0 27 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 27 21 35 0 28 Tyler Stepek YAM YZ 250F 30 32 26 0 29 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F 35 34 25 0 30 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 20 23 36 0 31 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F 33 29 33 0 32 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 24 39 27 0 33 Jason Fichera YAM YZ 250F 39 38 28 0 34 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 38 40 32 0 35 Charles Tolleson KTM 250 SX-F 40 35 38 0 36 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 25 33 40 0 37 Brantley Schnell HQV FC250 37 37 39 0 38 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 18 24 0 39 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 23 27 0 40 Ethan Day KAW KX 250 29 0 41 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R 30 0 42 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F 36 36 0 43 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F 37 0

250 Championship Points Standings