Lawrence brothers to spearhead Honda 450 assault

Team Honda HRC today officially confirmed what has been mooted for a long time, Hunter Lawrence will move up to the 450 class for the 2024 season, competing in the AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross series.

The 24-year-old Australian, who in 2023 earned crowns in the 250SX East Region and 250 outdoor series, will campaign the factory Honda CRF450RWE alongside his brother, Jett Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in my 250 career, but it’s exciting to move up to the premier class for 2024. I feel like my style is well-suited for the CRF450RWE, and off-season testing has been going well so far. I enjoyed battling with Jett in the 250 class before he moved up, and I’m looking forward to doing that again now that we’re both on the big bike. I’ve got a great team around me, and I can’t wait to get back in action at Anaheim 1.”

A native of Landsborough, Queensland, Australia, Hunter raced Down Under and in Europe before signing with American Honda’s Factory Connection satellite squad for the 2019 season.

Hunter was promoted to Team Honda HRC for 2021, and after his first two years with Honda’s factory squad saw him finish second and third in the indoor and outdoor series, respectively, he delivered championships in both series in 2023.

Brandon Wilson – Manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing at American Honda

“It’s a pleasure to move Hunter up to the CRF450RWE. Since joining our team three years ago, he has consistently made a positive impact, in terms of results but also for the constructive, optimistic influence that he invariably brings. Last season saw him earn the 250 titles that we all knew he was capable of, but he’s also a very good 450 rider. We look forward to him adding to his success now that he’s in the premier class.”