Moto3 2024

Following the announcement of David Muñoz’s renewal, the other rider to complete BOÉ Motorsports line-up for the 2024 Moto3 World Championship will be Joel Kelso.

The Australian rider is looking forward to joining the team directed by José Ángel Gutiérrez Boé.

With young Aussie Jacob Roulstone already signed up for 2024 with Red Bull KTM Tech3, this means there will be two Australians on the permanent Moto3 grid in 2024.

Joel Kelso

“I am very happy to be able to join a great team like BOÉ Motorsports for another year in Moto3, I am very grateful for this opportunity, my goal will be to fight at the front and show everyone what we are capable of. I really think we can achieve great results together next year!”

After four wild cards in 2021 in the Moto3 World Championship, in 2022 Kelso joined his first full season in the World Championship, where he scored 36 points. After the current 2023 season, Joel will face his third year in the category with BOÉ Motorsports, looking forward to consolidating his position as one of the fastest riders.

José Ángel Gutiérrez Boé

“We think Joel Kelso is a good addition to the team. He is a very strong and ambitious rider, and we believe he can do very well in his third season in Moto3. Joel has also raced with David in the past, so I think we can have some good battles for the top positions with both our riders in 2024. Apart from this, I want to thank Ana Carrasco for her work and tenacity during the two years with us, it has been a pleasure to work with her and I wish her the best of luck for the future”.

BOÉ Motorsports thanked Ana Carrasco for the two seasons she has raced with the team.