2024 Suzuka 8 Hours

Team HRC

Honda announces details of its factory team, Team HRC, that will compete in the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship “Coca-Cola” Suzuka 8 Hours.

This will be 45th edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race.

The event will be held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Team HRC, which won its second consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours in 2023 with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

This year, 33-year-old French rider Johann Zarco, who competes for the Castrol Honda LCR Team in MotoGP, will join the team to compete in his very first Suzuka 8 Hours.

Zarco will be joined by 2022/2023 Suzuka 8 Hours winner Takumi Takahashi (age 34, Saitama) and Team HRC newcomer Teppei Nagoe (age 26, Tokyo).

This season, Takahashi is competing in the JSB1000 class of the MFJ All Japan Road Race Championship (JSB1000) with Japan Post Honda Dream TP, while Nagoe is also competing in JSB1000 with SDG Honda Racing.

If HRC wins the 2024 Suzuka 8 Hours, Takahashi will become the most successful rider in the race’s history, with six wins.

2024 FIM Endurance World Championship Points

Yoshimura SERT Motul – Suzuki – 61 points YART – Yamaha – 52 points BMW Motorrad World Endurance – BMW – 51 points Kawasaki WeBike Trickster – Kawasaki – 39 points Tati Team Beringer – Honda – 33 points Team Bolliger Switzerland – Kawasaki – 28 points BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – Kawasaki – 24 points Motobox Kremer – Yamaha – 20 points KM99 – Yamaha – 18 points Wojcik Racing – Honda 12 points

2024 FIM Endurance World Championship Calendar